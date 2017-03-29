Snoop Dogg to speak on Tupac Shakur at Rock Hall induction ceremony

Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Dhani Harrison and Train’s Pat Monahan will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on April 7 as guests welcoming in the newest members of the hall.

Williams will induct Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg will give the speech for rapper Tupac Shakur, George Harrison’s son Dhani will do the honors for Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne and Train lead singer Monahan will usher in Journey.

They join previously announced guests Neil Young, who is inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne (for singer Joan Baez) and Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (British prog-rock band Yes).

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Additionally, rocker Lenny Kravitz will lead a tribute performance saluting previous inductee Prince. Other scheduled performers include Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls.

The dinner and induction ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn and will be filmed for use in a highlights special slated to premiere on HBO on April 29.

This year’s slate of inductees were chosen by more than 900 voting members of the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

randy.lewis@latimes.com

Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com

For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook