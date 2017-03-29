Snoop Dogg to speak on Tupac Shakur at Rock Hall induction ceremony

Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Dhani Harrison and Train’s Pat Monahan will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on April 7 as guests welcoming in the newest members of the hall.
Williams will induct Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg will give the speech for rapper Tupac Shakur, George Harrison’s son Dhani will do the honors for Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne and Train lead singer Monahan will usher in Journey.
They join previously announced guests Neil Young, who is inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne (for singer Joan Baez) and Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (British prog-rock band Yes).
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Additionally, rocker Lenny Kravitz will lead a tribute performance saluting previous inductee Prince. Other scheduled performers include Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls.
The dinner and induction ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn and will be filmed for use in a highlights special slated to premiere on HBO on April 29.
This year’s slate of inductees were chosen by more than 900 voting members of the Rock Hall in Cleveland.
Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com
For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook