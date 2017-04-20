Sheryl Crow talks music, compassion and being the 'dorky mom' performing in a worn Mickey Mouse T-shirt

Sheryl Crow pulled up a stool and sat down at the counter in the spacious kitchen of her farmhouse about 10 miles out of downtown Nashville.

It’s casual Thursday on the Crow family spread that she shares with her two sons, who are in school this morning while she greets a visitor. She’s sporting a fading Bruce Springsteen T-shirt, well-broken-in jeans and black boots, an ensemble that’s more about function than fashion, comfort not couture.

Just five nights earlier, she was on stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, where she gave a boisterous crowd of about 500 fans their first sampling of material from her latest album, “Be Myself,” out April 21 through her new record deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Her sons, however — Wyatt, 9, and Levi, 6 — had some advice for Crow the performer.

“The kids were like, ‘You’re not going to wear that, are you?’” she said, an unforced laugh accompanying the memory of her decision to sport a a lived-in Mickey Mouse T-shirt. “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s comfortable.’ They’re like, ‘You sleep in that, mom — you can’t wear that on stage!’”

It’s one measure of her evolution from fashion plate of the 1990s, a woman who inspired legions of fans and would-be singer-songwriters to follow the trail she blazed with her breakthrough album “Tuesday Night Music Club,” to her position today as a beacon of reliability in an ever-changing world.

It’s quickly apparent that her top priority these days is being a single mother to the children she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively, and she doesn’t hesitate — in conversation or in song — to voice her hopes and dreams as well as hear concerns about the world in which she’s raising them.

Such thoughts and emotions come up often on “Be Myself,” on which she collaborated again with her longtime songwriting partner Jeff Trott, whom she lightheartedly calls “my musical husband.”

“We have to try so hard to be liked: to get ‘Likes’, not to get disliked, not to lose followers, to try to be cool like everybody else is cool,” she said about one of the themes she has tackled in song. “I think a lot about the pressure of that. I feel so grateful to be my age and not have to think about that. I can be the dorky mom my kids think I am and take pride in that.”

The new album is a return to the core Sheryl Crow sound following a rootsy detour into more rural territory on her 2013 effort “Feels Like Home,” which she co-produced with veteran Nashville producer Justin Niebank.

In true Music City style, she teamed up with a number of Nashville’s most successful songwriters on the material, among them Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, Chris DuBois, Luke Laird, Al Anderson and Natalie Hemby.

Ultimately, it wasn’t an entirely rewarding experience for her.

“That record was fully enjoyable to make,” she said. “I felt I really stretched myself as a songwriter. I forced myself to sit in a room with writers from Nashville and that was good for me. I felt there was good songwriting on the record. I had no expectation for the record [in terms of sales], but what I didn’t expect is that [country radio programmers] really don’t play women unless it’s Carrie [Underwood] and Miranda [Lambert].

“The other thing I didn’t expect is how much you have to make yourself available to record promoters and radio programmers,” she said. “That was something I never had to do before. The amount of nights I spent away from my kids I can’t get back, and I made a promise at the end of it that I’d never do that again.”

So, this time around, she hunkered down in the cozy home studio that sits above the kitchen and front room of her house. Strolling up the stairs to the studio, she can pop open the top half of a Dutch door, allowing one of her horses to meander over and poke his or her head in for a quick stroke on the nose or an equine treat.

“Jeff moved [to Nashville] last June,” she said, “because he wanted to do more songwriting, and he felt this was a good place to raise his kids. He and I got together and we just started playing around in the studio, like we do — him on guitar, me on bass and this really creative programmer. We wound up writing three songs pretty quickly, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Man, we have a record in us.’

“We got together a couple more times, and by the time we’d done that four or five times, we had 17 songs,” she said. “There was so much to write about, gosh, from technology to fear of what was going on in politics to what’s going on in people’s minds and the chasm between people. It was like barfing out lyrics,” she said with another hearty laugh.

In “Halfway There,” she broaches the subject of bridging what can seem like an ever-widening gulf among people with different interests and priorities: “You pull up in your Hummer and you park next to my Volt. Wearing an Armani 3-piece, I wear Levi’s full of holes/Well I walk on the left side, and you walk along the right/We’re both trying to reach the same place, we might not get there on time.”

She addresses the challenge of trying to forge human relationships in the age of social media and 24/7 connectivity with the world in “Rollerskate”: “I want some attention/I wanna put you center stage/I don’t want competition, So put your phone away, let’s rollerskate.”

“It’s sort of insurmountable to me that how we navigate through relationships nowadays with this gadget that exists between us,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a means of communicating, yet it robs us of our ability to experience empathy.”

And she and Trott cooked up a tale of international political intrigue in “A Heartbeat Away”: “You bet the president is sweating/ While Russia’s blowing up the phone/Deny, deny everything but still let’s/Throw that rabid dog a bone.”

As up to-the-minute as the latter sounds, it was written last year, and the album was finished before the November election of Donald Trump.

“When we wrote about that there wasn’t any presence of Russia” in the news, she said. “But when you write an espionage song, you think about ‘Who are the bad guys?’ Who are the obvious bad guys? You’re like, this will never happen. And then you end up doing a song talking about Russia. I love the way that art works.”