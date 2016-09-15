Knitting Factory buys 49% stake in local promoter Spaceland Presents

Spaceland Presents has long been one of the most influential independent concert promotion firms in L.A. Now they’re set to potentially get a lot bigger.

The firm announced, via Billboard, that Knitting Factory Entertainment had acquired 49% of the L.A.-based firm, which books venues like the Echo and Regent and produces shows at the Natural History Museum and the Getty Center.

“You get to a point in your career where you want to figure out what’s next,” Spaceland Presents founder Mitchell Frank said in a phone interview with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “This is about resources. We’re keeping our name, we’re keeping our independence, and right now it feels like the best of all worlds.”

The two firms have previously collaborated on booking the Regent in downtown L.A. and on the upcoming Desert Daze festival in Joshua Tree.

Knitting Factory President and Chief Executive Morgan Margolis said those projects laid the groundwork for talks about a new partnership, one in which each entity could keep its individual staff and brands but potentially expand into new markets outside Southern California, including cities like New York, home to Knitting Factory’s flagship venue.

“I definitely don’t just want this to be a SoCal partnership,” Margolis said. “This is global.”

However, he added, he doesn’t intend to change much about the way Spaceland does business.

“I’m into collaborative conversations, but I’m not going to be directing them in their business,” Margolis said. “Their team adds to my team.”

The move would dramatically expand Knitting Factory’s reach back into L.A., where it owned a venue from 2000 to 2009. It also opens up new hospitality collaborations for each firm — Frank has opened several bars like El Prado and restaurants like Malo, while Knitting factory owns the chain of Federal Bars in North Hollywood and Long Beach.

The combination would still leave Spaceland at a much smaller scale than concert promotion firms such as AEG-owned Goldenvoice or Live Nation.

But Frank said the investment comes as they are preparing to announce up to four new festivals like Desert Daze, which could serve as a preview of a new wave of up to a dozen smaller or genre-specific events that could reshape the L.A. festival scene.

“We don’t think we’re going to be going up against Goldenvoice,” Frank said. “We’re always going to be more boots-on-the-ground. It’s in our DNA.”

Caption 'Stranger Things' casting director Carmen Cuba breaks down the art of finding the right face Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Casting director Carmen Cuba is one of Hollywood's go-to pros, working with Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh, Oliver Stone, and more. Here, she talks about casting the kids at the center of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Caption Unboxing the Desert Trip 'welcome box' Everyone who purchased a pass for October's Desert Trip mega-concert in Indio featuring Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the Who, Neil Young and Roger Waters gets a "welcome box." Let's see what's inside. Everyone who purchased a pass for October's Desert Trip mega-concert in Indio featuring Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the Who, Neil Young and Roger Waters gets a "welcome box." Let's see what's inside.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

Live music as a theme of downtown L.A.'s revival

Downtown L.A.'s Regent Theater finally opens tonight

Mitchell Frank talks about the end of Club Spaceland and his new dance-focused venue