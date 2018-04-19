Taylor Swift ignites Twitterverse with new version of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

"BTW," Margolis added, look at [John Fogerty's Creedence Clearwater Revival hit] 'Proud Mary.' Half the world thinks of it as a Tina Turner song. I once had a friend who rated weddings on a 'Proud Mary' scale: It wasn't the CCR version he heard at each one, but both make people feel good. I'm sure no wedding-goers are in danger of having EWF's version replaced by TSwift's, which is as it should be. And maybe she'll learn something from this dialogue. At least she's not doing what Led Zep did."