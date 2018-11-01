Tropicália in its second year shows the enduring reach of Latin pop

For a 15,000-capacity festival in its second year, with a fairly nuanced cultural concept at its backbone and a venue off the beaten path of central L.A., landing the likes of Morrissey and Cardi B is a considerable vouch. For artists performing at Tropicália, the fest is a rare acknowledgement of something they’ve known all along: contemporary Latin music culture in L.A. includes a whole lot of sounds and styles that are light years away from “Despacito,” sometimes made by people with considerably different backgrounds from the fans attending.