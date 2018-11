Review: How Tropicália quickly became one of L.A.'s most inviting festivals

During “The Bullfighter Dies” — in which the next lyric is “and nobody cries” — a large video screen behind the singer showed gruesome footage of animals suffering as part of that sport. It was a typically hard-nosed move from one of pop’s great provocateurs — though one wishes he might’ve taken advantage of the setting to straightforwardly explain his confusing position on immigration in the U.K. (where his crypto-nationalist views seem at odds with Tropicália’s progressive ideal).