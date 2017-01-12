Forget the E Street: The B Street Band will play Springsteen tunes at Trump celebration

Bruce Springsteen made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Donald Trump during the 2016 election. But a band playing the Boss’ songs will be headed to the president-elect’s inauguration.

Some music fans have chuckled at the lack of A-list talent performing at Trump’s upcoming celebrations. Then again, that depends on your definition of A-list. So far the entertainment lineup includes the Mormon Tabernacle Choir , the Radio City Rockettes, "America's Got Talent" singer Jackie Evancho , the Talladega College Marching Band and country music performers Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy.

But the news that the B Street Band, a long-running Springsteen tribute band from New Jersey, would play the Garden State inaugural gala was surprising.

It wouldn’t be the group’s first foray into political events. The B Street Band played New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s own inauguration after Springsteen — Christie’s idol — declined. Christie is an honorary chair of this Trump gala as well.

The B Street Band is clearly well-versed in Springsteen’s canon. But one can only imagine how Springsteen, an outspoken Democrat who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, feels about his songs wafting through the halls as Champagne glasses clink to toast the incoming administration.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

Here's why Bruce Springsteen's blue-collar heroes have made Donald Trump their rock star

Bruce Springsteen on keeping life honest, real in 'Born to Run' autobiography