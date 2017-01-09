U2 will bring 'Joshua Tree' to the Rose Bowl in May

Fans may not appreciate U2 sneaking onto their phones, but they adore the Irish rockers when they come to town on stadium tours. And the band’s new one should have plenty to say about American life at the moment.

The group has announced a full tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Joshua Tree,” its landmark 1987 album. The tour will roll into the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 20, with the Lumineers opening. The band last performed in L.A. at the Forum in 2015.

U2 will also make its first-ever U.S. festival appearance on this tour, headlining Bonnaroo in June. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Jan. 17.

U2 will play “The Joshua Tree,” widely regarded as the band’s best, in its entirety, alongside a slate of other hits. The group has, until now, not yet played any of its peak-period albums live in full.

In the liner notes to the album’s 2007 reissue, singer Bono said that at the time, he was inspired by what he saw as two different visions of America.

“Two Americas, the mythic America and the real America — harsh reality alongside the dream,” he wrote. “It was prosperous and it was parched and I began to see this era as a spiritual drought. I started thinking about the desert, and what came together was quite a clear picture of where I was at personally -- a little off-kilter in my emotional life but very much waking up as a writer and as a commentator on what I saw around me, my love of America and my fear of what America could become.”

Robert Hilburn, a former Times music critic, once wrote that “The Joshua Tree” was a pivotal step forward for the band.

“From the infectious, cinematic sprawl of ‘Streets’ to the unsettling despair of ‘Running,’ the music challenged, inspired and comforted, and Bono's lyrics acknowledged going through life's disillusionment without needing to sacrifice one's faith…,” Hilburn wrote. “‘The Joshua Tree’ may have been the Irish quartet's finest hour, but every step in their grand journey has been rewarding.”

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

U2 at the Forum: 5 thoughts on the band's final show

Backtracking: U2’s “The Joshua Tree”