End of the Warped Tour: What the loss of rock's 'cheap, scruffy' roadshow means for the concert biz

“They were brave enough to bring an outspoken band like ours out with them and not everyone is,” Potter said. “I want people to know they can ask for advice on how to make their shows safer, what proactive measures they can take, as well as how to handle specific incidents. Because we take an overtly political stance, people that are searching for that in music, or even just wanting to feel secure that a band they like has their back, they'd seek us out and express gratitude for us being there.”