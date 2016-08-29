Weezer to have rare club appearance at the El Rey for a cause

Weezer fans will be afforded the rare opportunity to see the arena-playing band in a little club -- and write off the ticket at the end of the year, to boot.

Monday morning, Santa Monica's best rock band announced that on Nov. 3 the band will perform at the El Rey. Tickets went on sale Monday morning.

Like most rare things, the opportunity may set you back some money. But the cause is worth it. All proceeds will go to support Rhonda’s Kiss, an L.A.-based charity that supports cancer patients who cannot afford treatment.

Specifically, proceeds will benefit the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute and help further the Rhonda's Kiss mission.

Next year Weezer will celebrate 25 years as a band, and in that time it has delivered so many alt-rock staples that it blows the imagination. The band’s most recent album, “Weezer,” came out earlier this year, and debuted in the top five of Billboard’ Top 200 album chart.

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray will emcee the event.

Tickets are $60 for general admission, $250 for access to the VIP mezzanine (with open bar) and $450 for a balcony VIP ticket (with open bar). They can be purchased after 10 a.m. Monday at the Rhonda’s Kiss website.

