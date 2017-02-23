Oscars TV Lineup

TV LINEUP

10:30 a.m.

Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2017 Academy Awards A preview of Oscars night includes extensive entertainment insight to prepare pop culture fans for the 2017 Academy Awards. (E!)

11 a.m.

Barbara Walters’ Top Oscar Interviews of All Time (KABC)

Noon

The Academy Awards Nominees: Before They Were Famous (KABC)

1 p.m.

Countdown to the Gold A look at the movies and actors nominated for this year’s Academy Awards. Host Sam Rubin. (Also at 4 p.m.) (KTLA)

The Road to Gold: A Year at the Movies An insider’s look into Hollywood’s biggest night, including top categories, closest races, biggest surprises, nominee interviews and behind-the-scenes reports. (KABC)

Made in Hollywood Interviews with Oscar nominees including Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer and Lin-Manuel Miranda. (KCAL)

2 p.m.

Live From the Oscars Interviews with the stars on the red carpet. Hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. (KTLA)

On the Red Carpet at the Oscars A preview of the Academy Awards includes interviews with nominees and presenters. (KABC)

2:30 p.m.

E! Live From the Red Carpet At the 2017 Academy Awards: Multi-platform coverage. (E!)

4 p.m.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet Interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving for the awards ceremony. (KABC)

4:30 p.m.

Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2017 (E!)

5:30 p.m.

The Oscars Honors for achievements in film take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; Jimmy Kimmel hosts; scheduled performers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake and John Legend. (KABC)

8:30 p.m.

On the Red Carpet After the Oscars Interviews with winners; a review of Oscar night fashions; coverage of Hollywood’s after-Oscar parties. (KABC)

E! After Party The night’s most memorable moments. (E!)

9 p.m.

Red Carpet Recap A look at the events of the ceremony. (KTLA)

9:30 p.m.

E! After Party: The 2017 Academy Awards Breaking down the night’s most memorable moments; from the winners and snubs to the fashion standouts; buzzworthy speeches. (E!)

10 p.m.

Live From Hollywood: The After Party With Anthony Anderson (KABC)

Monday

8 and 10 p.m.

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho break down celebrity fashion and highlight the good, the bad and the rest from fashion’s biggest night. (E!)