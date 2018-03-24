'One Strange Rock' looks at planet Earth with 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky

The International Space Station serves as the central hub in "One Strange Rock," where footage shot from the craft shows the phenomenon of, say, fog or dust storms from space before the camera moves in and takes viewers around the globe, from the majestic sand dunes of Morocco to Mars-like salt flats in Ethiopia to underground water caverns in the Yucatan. The footage is often dramatic and sweeping in the vein of Discovery's "Planet Earth," and each episode arrives with a new theme that when woven together tells the 4.5 billion-year-old story of this place we call home.