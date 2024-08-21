‘Planet Earth’ reminds us: ‘There’s so much left in the world to discover’

“Planet Earth III” captures the beauty of nature with visually poetic novellas that can take the behind-the-scenes artisans months to procure. In “Extremes,” narrated by David Attenborough, we are swept away to the rarest places in the world to watch snow leopards play in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia, a pack of Arctic wolves hunt giant muskox and hibernating snow frogs mate in the French Alps. And blind cave fish living in what is considered the largest cave in the world, Hang Son Doong, in Vietnam. It took the crew two days of trekking through the jungle, carrying provisions and gear, to reach the enormous wonder. Once inside, headlamps were worn and multiple drones aided in lighting the cave to unearth the never-seen-before footage. “We were there for just under eight weeks, and a place like Hang Son Doong lets us know that there’s so much left in the world to discover,” says cinematographer Luke Nelson.