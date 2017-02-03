TV This Week, Feb. 5-11: Super Bowl LI, 'Legion' and more

SUNDAY

A day’s worth of the cutest counterprogramming you ever did see includes “Puppy Bowl XIII” and “Kitten Bowl IV.” Noon Animal Planet; noon Hallmark Channel

The star of “black-ish” does his best Dr. Doolittle in the new series “Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson.” 2 p.m. Animal Planet; also 10 p.m., Fri.

The Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots, Lady Gaga graces the stage at halftime, and the Roman numerals are back at “Super Bowl LI.” From Houston. 3:30 p.m. Fox

Jack Bauer is no longer the man of the hour in the rebooted action drama “24: Legacy.” With Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jimmy Smits and “Homeland’s” Miranda Otto. 7:30 p.m. Fox; also Mon., 8 p.m.

MONDAY

The new docu-special “Human Family Tree: Branching Out” uses genetic data to chart ancient people’s expansion out of Africa to every corner of the globe. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Chicago cops go high tech in the new police drama “APB.” With Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) and “Under the Dome’s” Natalie Martinez. 9 p.m. Fox

The new special “Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric” finds the journalist talking with various experts about emerging science around the concept of gender identity. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

D.W. Griffith’s epic but epically racist 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation” and its role in fueling the push for civil rights are recalled in the documentary “Birth of a Movement” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Cruel and unusual? The new documentary “Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison” gets up close and personal with inmates at a supermax facility in Virginia. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

When a man loves a woman, he might — might — invite her to watch “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.” Guests include Andy Samberg, Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Any time, Netflix

The still-shocking 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is revisited on a new episode of “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Hell hath no fury like two different men who were both romanced and then swindled by the same female con-artist (Inbar Lavi) in the new mystery drama “Imposters.” 10 p.m. Bravo

“Veep’s” Sam Richardson and “SNL’s” Tim Robinson are “Detroiters” who run a scrappy Motor City ad agency in this new off-color sitcom. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

WEDNESDAY

The five-part special “Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries” continues with a look at behaviors like tool usage that may indicate signs of animal intelligence. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Madiba,” the three-part miniseries starring Laurence Fishburne as South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, continues with Part 2. 8 p.m. BET

A new unscripted series about the hip young staff at Cosmopolitan magazine? That’s “So Cosmo.” 8 p.m. E!

The two-part special “Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors” salutes that most elite of our nation’s fighting forces. 8 p.m. History Channel

Clung-clung! “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” hits the 400-episode mark. 9 p.m. NBC

Nathan Fillion and Elizabeth Banks reprise their recurring roles on a new episode of “Modern Family.” 9 p.m. ABC

Nothing could be finer than the brand-new luxury liner under construction in “Ultimate Cruise Ship” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

De planes! De planes! The new three-part docu-series “City in the Sky” explores the airline industry’s role in the global transportation system. 10 p.m. KOCE

“Downton Abbey’s” Dan Stevens is “Legion,” a powerful mutant with some major mental-health issues, in this new series based on the character from Marvel’s “X-Men” comic books. With Jean Smart and “Parks and Rec’s” Aubrey Plaza. 10 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

The jokes are on them: Comics George Carlin, Dick Gregory and Lenny Bruce are featured in the debut installment of the eight-part series “The History of Comedy.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The kids are back in the kitchen on a new edition of “MasterChef Junior.” With Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

The curious case of Korla Pandit, the pioneering musician and local TV star dubbed “The Godfather of Exotica,” is explored in the 2015 documentary “Korla.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“JAG’s” David James Elliott — remember “JAG”? — guest stars on a new “Mom.” 9 p.m. CBS

The wilderness-survival series “Alone” offers its third-season finale, followed by a reunion special. 9 and 10 p.m. History channel

The Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan faces off against “Modern Family’s” Sarah Hyland on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

Him again? Ricky Gervais returns to the role he originated in the U.K. version of “The Office” in the new mockumentary “David Brent: Life on the Road.” Any time, Netflix

The historical-ish drama “Reign” returns for a fourth and final season. With Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots. 9 p.m. KTLA

The new special “Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” celebrates the singer-songwriter who helped to create the Motown sound. Samuel L. Jackson hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Kooky critters pitch products in the new special “World’s Funniest Animal Commercials.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The new special “Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don’t Shoot” finds the comic and “America’s Got Talent” host riffing on current events, his marriage to Mariah Carey and much, much more. 9 p.m. Showtime

Fighting the good fight: Veteran civil-rights activist Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is profiled in the new documentary “John Lewis — Get in the Way.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the brawn, that means Kevin Hart must be the brains in the 2016 action comedy “Central Intelligence.” 8 p.m. HBO