TV This Week, Feb. 19-25: NBC’s 90th anniversary and more

SUNDAY

The best of basketball’s best, including Steph Curry and LeBron James, will be in the Big Easy for the “2017 NBA All-Star Game.” 5:20 p.m. TBS, TNT

“The Good Wife’s” Christine Baranski spins off into the new legal drama “The Good Fight,” which bows on broadcast and streaming, with subsequent episodes offered online only. “Game of Thrones’” Rose Leslie also stars. 8 p.m. CBS, CBS All Access

The Peacock Network struts its stuff in the star-studded special “The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary.” With Ted Danson, Tina Fey, et al., plus host Kelsey Grammer. 8 p.m. NBC

Rosie O’Donnell and Mo’Nique play along with psychic Theresa Caputo on the ninth-season premiere of “Long Island Medium.” 8 p.m. TLC

The frontier-era drama “When Calls the Heart” comes a-callin’ for a fourth season. With Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Jack Wagner and Lori Loughlin. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Shady ladies: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern star in the seven-part Monterey-set mystery drama “Big Little Lies.” With Shailene Woodley. 9 p.m. HBO

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis get ready for Round 2 on the return of the high-stakes drama “Billions.” Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Established comic Pete Holmes plays an aspiring comic, also named Pete, in the new series “Crashing.” 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The new documentary “Unlocking the Cage” looks at efforts to confer legal rights on chimps, dolphins and other critters that are smarter than the average bear. 8 p.m. HBO

The new documentary “The Talk – Race in America” explores how people of color educate their children on interacting with police. 9 p.m. KOCE

These are “The Breaks.” Young folks pursue careers in hip-hop in 1990s NYC in this new series based on last year’s TV movie of the same name. 9 p.m. VH1

The “Psycho”-inspired drama “Bates Motel” checks in for its fifth and final season, with pop music’s Rihanna set to join the cast as the ill-fated Marion Crane. Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga also star. 10 p.m. A&E; also Lifetime

TUESDAY

The host of “The Daily Show” cracks wise in the new stand-up special “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark.” Any time, Netflix

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” author and activist Maya Angelou is remembered on a new edition of “American Masters.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” checks on the status of war-on-terrorism detainees at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in the new episode “Out of Gitmo.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Music producer Timbaland schools aspiring singers on “The Pop Game” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Lifetime

The quirky family sitcom “The Detour” is back for a sophomore season. With Jason Jones and Natalie Zea. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Denzel Washington, “Empire’s” Terrence Howard, filmmaker F. Gary Gray and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae collect kudos at the “2017 ABFF Honors: A Celebration of Hollywood.” Regina Hall hosts. 8 p.m. BET

Off the rails: “Nova” follows accident investigators to find out “Why Trains Crash” in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

The procedural drama “Major Crimes” is back with new episodes on a new night. Mary McDonnell stars. 9 p.m. TNT

THURSDAY

Who done it? Find out on the two-hour third-season finale of the mystery drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” Viola Davis stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Who won it? Find out on the second-season finale of the fashion-design competition “Project Runway: Junior.” 9 p.m. Lifetime

“The Blacklist’s” Ryan Eggold spins off into the new action drama “The Blacklist: Redemption.” “Taken’s” Famke Janssen also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

The tune-filled tale of “Sun Records” — the 1950s-era home to music greats like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash — is retold in this new eight-part drama. 10 p.m. CMT

FRIDAY

“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” says “Two and a Half Men’s” Melanie Lynskey after becoming the victim of a crime in this dark 2017 comedy. Elijah Wood also stars. Any time, Netflix

Just when he thought he was out, an ex-spook (Michael Dorman) gets pulled back in in the new espionage drama “Patriot.” Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”) and Kurtwood Smith (“That 70’s Show”) also star. Any time, Amazon

New York City Ballet is still en pointe in Paris with yet another pair of Balanchine works on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

One of the stars on “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” gets the mother of all makeovers in the new reality series “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” 10 p.m. WE

The newsmagazine “VICE” starts a new season with segments on climate change and the ongoing crisis in Syria. 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Oh, hello: Partners-in-comedy Nick Kroll and John Mulaney co-host the “2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.” From Santa Monica. 2 p.m. IFC