What’s on TV Monday: ‘We Own This City’ on HBO, the NBA playoffs and more

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Song Contest The semifinals begin with 10 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song (N) 8 p.m. NBC

9-1-1 The EMTs respond to a social media influencer’s mishap in a sauna, an emergency at a reality show wedding and a mother-daughter hiking trek that takes a tragic turn. With Jennifer Love Hewitt and Angela Bassett. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

All American: Homecoming Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate stirs up some bad memories that could torpedo everything. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

We Own This City Adapted from a book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, this new six-episode limited series from the creators of “The Wire” chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. With Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Treat Williams and Gabrielle Carteris. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Celebrity IOU “America’s Got Talent” panelist and comic Howie Mandel asks brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott to help him pull off a surprise home makeover for his best friend and road manager of 30 years. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

History’s Greatest Mysteries The Voynich Manuscript, a mysterious medieval document filled with strange drawings and written in a secret language so complicated that multiple code-breakers have failed to decipher it, is investigated in a new episode of this series hosted by Laurence Fishburne. (N) 9 p.m. History

The Endgame The latest twist in criminal mastermind Elena Federova’s (Morena Baccarin) complex revenge scheme reveals a secret so shocking it leaves FBI Agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé) and the whole nation dumbfounded. (N) 10:01 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Researchers use different methods to probe the mysteries of the human mind in the 2021 documentary “AWARE: Glimpses of Consciousness.” (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Better Things This sardonic sitcom starring Pamela Adlon signs off after five seasons. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Gentleman Jack This historical drama based on the diaries of gender-bending 19th century Englishwoman Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) returns for Season 2. Sophie Rundle also stars. 10 p.m. HBO

Mud, Sweat & Beards Ray and Donny find themselves deep in the New Mexico desert in the outdoor survival series’ season finale. (N) 11 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is the celebrity contestant in the latest prime-time edition of the long-running game show. Drew Carey hosts. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Leeds United, Noon USA.

Baseball The Angels host the Cleveland Guardians, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The playoffs continue with first-round action. 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Tina Brown; Megan Thee Stallion. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing; chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Broadway’s “Take Me Out”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices. Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Pasta with beef ragout; flipping furniture; Peruvian-style chicken and pepper-herb sauce. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Joan Collins. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall DJ Envy and wife Gia Casey; Quincy Isaiah and DeVaughn Nixon (“Winning Time”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Rosie Perez; Pamela Adlon. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “All I Ever Wanted”; Colin Hanks; Lucy Boynton; Jewel performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Roberts; Dwyane Wade. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Greg Mathis (“Judge Mathis”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe; rapper Ja Rule. 5 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé New Jersey diocese settlement; Florida book ban; child tax credit. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Cristin Milioti; Soccer Mommy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hannah Gadsby; Sandra Bullock; Buffalo Nichols perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Vanessa Bayer; Sam Fender performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

