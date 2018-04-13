TV This Week, April 15-21: 'Frontline,' 'Scandal' and more

SUNDAY
See them ... feel them ... in the 2017 concert special "The Who: Tommy — Live at the Royal Albert Hall." 7 p.m. Axis
After a long layoff, Reba McEntire is back as mistress of ceremonies for the "53rd Academy of Country Music Awards." Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line are among the performers slated for the festivities in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. CBS
It's all Bill Clinton this and Internet that in the two-part special "The Untold Story of the 90s." 8 p.m. History Channel
A former coworker and friend, he may just be an unsuspecting woman's "Lethal Admirer" in this new thriller. With Karissa Lee Staples and Drew Seeley. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Hurry, hurry! Step right up for "The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth" as the docu-series returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. Showtime
There's no rest for the zombies when "The Walking Dead" ends its season with the return of "Fear the Walking Dead" hot on its heels. 9 and 10:10 p.m. AMC
We do declare, the reality series "Southern Charm" has spawned a new Big Easy-set spinoff, "Southern Charm New Orleans." 9 p.m. Bravo
Eat at your own risk on a another go-round of the culinary competition "Worst Cooks in America." With chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence. 9 p.m. Food Network
Former FBI director James Comey has a book to promote and a thing or two to say about some big-league controversies in the new special "A Higher Loyalty: The Comey/Stephanopoulos Interview." 10 p.m. ABC
A new installment of "Days That Shaped America" recalls the deadly 1993 siege on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. 10 p.m. History Channel
The game show "Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild" and the rap-battle competition "Drop the Mic" both return with new seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
MONDAY
The 2017 documentary "I Am Evidence" examines the shocking backlog of unprocessed rape kits languishing in police forensics labs around the country. 8 p.m. HBO
A man probes his grandfather's shocking past in the new docu-series "It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards." 9 p.m. Paramount Network
"Independent Lens" presents "What Lies Upstream," a new exposé about a chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water for hundreds of thousands in West Virginia. 10 p.m. KOCE
Another new "Days That Shaped America" revisits the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. 10 p.m. History Channel
The mysterious death of a beloved Hollywood star is reexamined in the new special "Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery." 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
TUESDAY
The rise of "Civilizations" around the globe and how they competed with and complemented one another are charted in this new series. Liev Shreiber narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
A shocking crime that exposed racial fault-lines in Hawaii in the 1930s is recalled in "The Island Murder" on a new "American Experience." 9 p.m. KOCE
The new two-part special "Hitler Youth" explores the almost fanatical devotion some young Germans had for the Nazi dictator. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The meritorious military service and maverick political career of the man called "McCain" are detailed in this new episode of "Frontline." 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 11 arrives on the finale of the fact-based drama "The Looming Tower." With Jeff Daniels. Any time, Hulu
Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it ... except for the climate scientists in "Decoding the Weather" on a new "Nova." 8 p.m. KOCE
Gal pals Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin are back for a second season of the reality-style sitcom "Hollywood Darlings." 8 p.m. Pop
"The Vampire Diaries" spinoff "The Originals" sinks its teeth into a fifth and final season. 9 p.m. KTLA
"Spin City's" Michael J. Fox begins a guest arc on the Kiefer Sutherland drama "Designated Survivor." 10 p.m. ABC
Have lab coat, will travel: Bill Nye the Science Guy is profiled on the season premiere of "POV." 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
Jamie Foxx and singer-songwriter James Taylor are Jay's guests on the season premiere of the auto-centric series "Jay Leno's Garage." 7 and p.m. CNBC
Reality-TV types are confronted by formerly significant others in the new unscripted series "Ex on the Beach." Rapper-actor Romeo serves as host. 9 p.m. MTV
Handled! After seven scandalous seasons, political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) says goodbye on the series finale of the D.C.-set drama "Scandal." 10 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
"Dude," like, Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp and Awkwafina totally play high schoolers in this 2018 coming-of-age comedy. Any time, Netflix
A music-biz exec (Jason Sudeikis) hits the road with his terminally ill and eternally crotchety father (Ed Harris) in the 2018 comedy-drama "Kodachrome." Elizabeth Olsen also stars. Any time, Netflix
The 2018 documentary "Mercury 13" salutes the women who had the right stuff to become astronauts only to find themselves shut of the space program in the early 1960s. Any time, Netflix
Two African American men gab on the corner in director Spike Lee's filmed version of Antoinette Nwandu's "Godot"-inspired stage play "Pass Over." Any time, Amazon
Broadway baby: Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster holds court on a new "Live From Lincoln Center." With special guest Jonathan Groff. 9 p.m. KOCE
A sometime member of the British boy band One Direction performs in the new concert special "Harry Styles at the BBC." 9 p.m. BBC America
Now they know how many Black Eyed Peas it takes to fill the Albert Hall, where Fergie, et al., reunited with their old band mate for "will.i.am — Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special." 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Shanghai is the last stop on the season finale of "Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World." 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
It's on like Donkey Kong — and spoiler alert: apes win! — in the 2017 franchise closer "War for the Planet of the Apes." With Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson. 8 p.m. HBO
