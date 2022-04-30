What’s on TV Saturday: ’The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ on CNN and C-SPAN
SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Renovation Goldmine This new home-improvement series stars Joe and Meg Piercy, owners of a successful Chicago design and renovation business that’s devoted to repurposing vintage treasures they find in the homes of clients. (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
Would I Lie to You? Guests Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos and Christian Finnegan. 8:30 p.m. The CW
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Levent, Jeff Hobson, Kid Ace, Trigg Watson, Chris Funk, Johnny Ace Palmer and Ed Alonzo. 9 p.m. The CW
I Bought a Dump ... Now What? This new series features homeowners who purchase dilapidated properties hoping to renovate them into a forever home, doing the work themselves. 9 p.m. HGTV
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Comedy Central talk show host Trevor Noah is the featured entertainer for this event, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. John Berman and Brianna Keilar are the hosts. 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m. C-SPAN
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Norwich City, 7 a.m. CNBC; Watford versus Burnley, 7 a.m. USA; Leeds United versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Softball Florida visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Kentucky, noon SEC-TV; Virginia visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ACC-TV; Texas A&M visits Missouri, 2 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon State visits Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV
PGA Tour Golf Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
Major League Rugby L.A. Giltinis at Rugby ATL, Noon BSSC
USFL Football Tampa Bay Bandits versus Houston Gamblers, 1 p.m. Fox; Birmingham Stallions versus New Orleans Breakers, 5 p.m. Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m. BSW and FS1; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Basketball Iverson Classic All-America Game, 1 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball First round: 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT.
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Author Will Hurd (“American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done”); Nayyera Haq; David Urban; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Andriy Yermak, Office for the President of Ukraine. Taiwan and China: Joseph Wu, minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Devin Nunes, Truth Social; gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Danica Roem; Ruth Ben-Ghiat; Philippe Etienne, France’s ambassador to the U.S.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); George Hahn; Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Samantha Power, Agency for International Development; Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna; former White House coronavirus response coordinator and author Deborah Birx (“Silent Invasion”); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS; 11:30 a.m. KCAL
Meet the Press Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; co-authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”). Erin McLaughlin reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Helene Cooper; Garrett Haake; Stephen Hayes; Claire McCaskill. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. Oksana Markarova; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Twitter: Podcaster Kara Swisher (“Sway”); Dan Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; David Remnick, the New Yorker; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Marc Short; Mara Liasson, NPR; Harold Ford Jr.; Olivia Beavers, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Behind the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner: Molly Ball, Time; April Ryan; Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington Post; David Zurawik. Disconnects between the news media and the public: Kristen Soltis Anderson. Russia’s cyberwarfare against the truth; Moira Whelan, National Democratic Institute. The state of press freedom: Jodie Ginsberg, Committee to Protect Journalists. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Geraldo Rivera; Griff Jenkins; Carley Shimkus; pollster Frank Luntz; Kevin Corke. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Jon Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The World Food Program’s efforts to curb the hunger crisis in Ukraine; Iceland’s contenders for Eurovision, the world’s largest musical event; Peter McIndoe, founder of Birds Aren’t Real. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Walls Are Watching A young couple who just moved into a home they bought at a foreclosure auction are terrorized by the former owner in this 2022 thriller. Branscombe Richmond, Lana McKissack and Brandon Ford Green star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Blood Father (2016) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Little Women (2019) 9 a.m. FXX
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) 9 a.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 9 a.m. TNT
Patton (1970) 9:58 a.m. Encore
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. POP; 3 p.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 a.m. AMC
Bull Durham (1988) 11 a.m. MLB; 11:15 p.m. TCM
A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Walk the Line (2005) Noon and9 p.m. CMT
Despicable Me (2010) Noon Nickelodeon
Henry V (1945) Noon TCM
Moulin Rouge (2001) 12:34 p.m. Starz
Gangs of New York (2002) 12:51 p.m. Encore
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1 p.m. E!
Predator (1987) 1 p.m. IFC
Moonlight (2016) 1 p.m. TMC
Michael (1996) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax
High Plains Drifter (1973) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Training Day (2001) 1:30 p.m. VH1
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2 p.m. A&E
Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 2:30 and 8 p.m. USA
Jaws (1975) 3 p.m. KVEA
It Comes at Night (2017) 3 p.m. TMC
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 3:15 p.m. CMT
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
The Departed (2006) 4 p.m. Paramount
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 4 p.m. TBS
Independence Day (1996) 4 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Easy A (2010) 4:25 p.m. Freeform
Hereditary (2018) 4:35 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo
Die Hard (1988) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. TCM
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5 and 10:30 p.m. USA
Love and Monsters (2020) 5:10 p.m. Epix
Madagascar (2005) 5:15 p.m. Cartoon Network
Pitch Perfect (2012) 5:30 p.m. FX
13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:35 p.m. POP
Fury (2014) 6 p.m. IFC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6 p.m. Sundance
Pure Country (1992) 6:15 p.m. CMT
Tin Cup (1996) 6:42 p.m. Encore
Paddington 2 (2017) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Paramount
C’mon C’mon (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. VH1
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Beauty and the Beast (1991) 8 p.m. ABC
Field of Dreams (1989) 8 p.m. BBC America
Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR
The Hunger Games (2012) 9 p.m. Epix
Lone Survivor (2013) 9 p.m. IFC
A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Revenge of the Nerds (1984) 10 p.m. AMC
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:39 p.m. Starz
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. Paramount
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:25 p.m. Epix
