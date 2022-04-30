What’s on TV Saturday: ’The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ on CNN and C-SPAN

SERIES

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Renovation Goldmine This new home-improvement series stars Joe and Meg Piercy, owners of a successful Chicago design and renovation business that’s devoted to repurposing vintage treasures they find in the homes of clients. (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Would I Lie to You? Guests Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos and Christian Finnegan. 8:30 p.m. The CW

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Levent, Jeff Hobson, Kid Ace, Trigg Watson, Chris Funk, Johnny Ace Palmer and Ed Alonzo. 9 p.m. The CW

I Bought a Dump ... Now What? This new series features homeowners who purchase dilapidated properties hoping to renovate them into a forever home, doing the work themselves. 9 p.m. HGTV

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Comedy Central talk show host Trevor Noah is the featured entertainer for this event, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. John Berman and Brianna Keilar are the hosts. 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m. C-SPAN

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Norwich City, 7 a.m. CNBC; Watford versus Burnley, 7 a.m. USA; Leeds United versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Softball Florida visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Kentucky, noon SEC-TV; Virginia visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ACC-TV; Texas A&M visits Missouri, 2 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon State visits Oregon, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV

PGA Tour Golf Mexico Open at Vidanta, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Major League Rugby L.A. Giltinis at Rugby ATL, Noon BSSC

USFL Football Tampa Bay Bandits versus Houston Gamblers, 1 p.m. Fox; Birmingham Stallions versus New Orleans Breakers, 5 p.m. Fox

Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m. BSW and FS1; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Basketball Iverson Classic All-America Game, 1 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball First round: 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT.

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Author Will Hurd (“American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done”); Nayyera Haq; David Urban; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Andriy Yermak, Office for the President of Ukraine. Taiwan and China: Joseph Wu, minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Devin Nunes, Truth Social; gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Danica Roem; Ruth Ben-Ghiat; Philippe Etienne, France’s ambassador to the U.S.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); George Hahn; Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Samantha Power, Agency for International Development; Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna; former White House coronavirus response coordinator and author Deborah Birx (“Silent Invasion”); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS; 11:30 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; co-authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”). Erin McLaughlin reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Helene Cooper; Garrett Haake; Stephen Hayes; Claire McCaskill. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. Oksana Markarova; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Twitter: Podcaster Kara Swisher (“Sway”); Dan Abrams. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; David Remnick, the New Yorker; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Marc Short; Mara Liasson, NPR; Harold Ford Jr.; Olivia Beavers, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Behind the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner: Molly Ball, Time; April Ryan; Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington Post; David Zurawik. Disconnects between the news media and the public: Kristen Soltis Anderson. Russia’s cyberwarfare against the truth; Moira Whelan, National Democratic Institute. The state of press freedom: Jodie Ginsberg, Committee to Protect Journalists. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Geraldo Rivera; Griff Jenkins; Carley Shimkus; pollster Frank Luntz; Kevin Corke. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Jon Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The World Food Program’s efforts to curb the hunger crisis in Ukraine; Iceland’s contenders for Eurovision, the world’s largest musical event; Peter McIndoe, founder of Birds Aren’t Real. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Walls Are Watching A young couple who just moved into a home they bought at a foreclosure auction are terrorized by the former owner in this 2022 thriller. Branscombe Richmond, Lana McKissack and Brandon Ford Green star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Blood Father (2016) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Little Women (2019) 9 a.m. FXX

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 9 a.m. TNT

Patton (1970) 9:58 a.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. POP; 3 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 a.m. AMC

Bull Durham (1988) 11 a.m. MLB; 11:15 p.m. TCM

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Walk the Line (2005) Noon and9 p.m. CMT

Despicable Me (2010) Noon Nickelodeon

Henry V (1945) Noon TCM

Moulin Rouge (2001) 12:34 p.m. Starz

Gangs of New York (2002) 12:51 p.m. Encore

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1 p.m. E!

Predator (1987) 1 p.m. IFC

Moonlight (2016) 1 p.m. TMC

Michael (1996) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax

High Plains Drifter (1973) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Training Day (2001) 1:30 p.m. VH1

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2 p.m. A&E

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 2:30 and 8 p.m. USA

Jaws (1975) 3 p.m. KVEA

It Comes at Night (2017) 3 p.m. TMC

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 3:15 p.m. CMT

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

The Departed (2006) 4 p.m. Paramount

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 4 p.m. TBS

Independence Day (1996) 4 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Easy A (2010) 4:25 p.m. Freeform

Hereditary (2018) 4:35 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo

Die Hard (1988) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. TCM

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Love and Monsters (2020) 5:10 p.m. Epix

Madagascar (2005) 5:15 p.m. Cartoon Network

Pitch Perfect (2012) 5:30 p.m. FX

13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:35 p.m. POP

Fury (2014) 6 p.m. IFC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6 p.m. Sundance

Pure Country (1992) 6:15 p.m. CMT

Tin Cup (1996) 6:42 p.m. Encore

Paddington 2 (2017) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Paramount

C’mon C’mon (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. VH1

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Beauty and the Beast (1991) 8 p.m. ABC

Field of Dreams (1989) 8 p.m. BBC America

Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR

The Hunger Games (2012) 9 p.m. Epix

Lone Survivor (2013) 9 p.m. IFC

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) 10 p.m. AMC

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:39 p.m. Starz

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. Paramount

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:25 p.m. Epix