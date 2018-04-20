TV This Week, April 22-28: 'Westworld,' 'Archer' and more

SUNDAY
It's all Monica Lewinsky this and Al Qaeda that in the conclusion of the two-part special "The Untold Story of the 90s." 8 p.m. History Channel
Do unto others before they do unto you, as in the new made-for-cable thriller "I Killed My BFF: The Preacher's Daughter." With Carly Pope and Megan West. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Launched in 1999, the animated series "Family Guy" offers a retrospective of the show's six decades on the air. Wait a minute, something doesn't add up. 9 p.m. Fox
It's every man for himself and an army of sentient androids against all on a second season of the sci-fi drama "Westworld." With Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright. 9 p.m. HBO
Journey once more "Into the Badlands" as this martial-arts drama kicks off a third season. With Daniel Wu and Nick Frost. 10 p.m. AMC
A new edition of "Days That Shaped America" recalls the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995. 10 p.m. History Channel
MONDAY
The 2017 documentary "Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction" details later efforts to downplay the atrocities committed during the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century. 9 p.m. Starz
James Corden, Christina Aguilera, et al., rock out behind the wheel in "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018." 10 p.m. CBS
"Independent Lens" presents "Look & See: Wendell Berry's Kentucky," a new documentary about the decline of traditional family farms in rural America. 10 p.m. KOCE
"UnREAL" wraps its third season with a two-hour finale. Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer star. 10 p.m. Lifetime
TUESDAY
The sci-fi drama "The 100" blasts off for a fifth season. With Eliza Taylor and "Lost's" Henry Ian Cusick. 9 p.m. KTLA
War! What is it good for? Helping forge new civilizations from the ruins of the old, as outlined in the debut episode of the new series "First Civilizations." 9 p.m. KOCE
Will they or won't they — stay hitched, that is? Find out on the season finale of "Married at First Sight." 9 p.m. Lifetime
The life of Pablo: Antonio Banderas portrays legendary Spanish artist Picasso on a new edition of the the biographical anthology series "Genius." 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
"Frontline" exposes the shocking story of Guatemalan teens being forced to work as virtual slaves in Ohio in the new episode "Trafficked in America." 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Is there no balm in Gilead? The multi-Emmy-winning dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for a second season with two new episodes. Elisabeth Moss stars. Any time, Hulu
The new special "Comey: Truth, Lies & Leadership" finds the controversial former FBI director making his case before a live audience in a town hall-style event moderated by Anderson Cooper. 5 p.m. CNN
"Nature" provides evidence of animals behaving badly in the new three-part miniseries "Natural Born Rebels." Then, "Nova Wonders" tries to decipher the growls, howls, chirps, etc., that various creatures make in the new episode "What Are Animals Saying?" 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
"Suits" ends its seventh season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:57 p.m. USA
The hospital drama "Code Black" clocks in for a third season. With Rob Lowe, Marcia Gay Harden and new cast member Moon Bloodgood ("Falling Skies"). 10 p.m. CBS
Intrigue and insects abound when the animated series "Archer" goes tropical for a new season set in the South Pacific during the late 1930s. With the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, et al. 10 p.m. FXX
Big league! "Brockmire" gets the chance to announce games in the majors again on the season premiere of this baseball-themed comedy. Hank Azaria stars. 10 p.m. IFC
"American Pie's" Jason Biggs and his better half, Jenny Mollen, put other couples through a series of wacky challenges in the new game show "My Partner Knows Best." 10 p.m. Lifetime
A new installment of "America Inside Out With Katie Couric" takes a smart look at what all of our high-tech gizmos and gadgets hath wrought on our society and ourselves. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
THURSDAY
Would-be football heroes find out if they'll be Bills, Browns, Bucs, etc., in the opening rounds of the "2018 NFL Draft." From Arlington, Texas. 5 p.m. Fox, ESPN
Two-time Tony winner Patti Lupone guest stars on a new episode of the Allison Janney/Anna Ferris comedy "Mom." 9 p.m. CBS
Just when Alex (Priyanka Chopra) thought she was out, they pull her back in on the third-season premiere of the espionage drama "Quantico." 10 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
The new docuseries "Bobby Kennedy For President" recalls the political campaign tragically cut short by an assassin's bullet at L.A.'s Ambassador Hotel in 1968. Any time, Netflix
All is fair in love and high school debate-team competitions in the new comedy "Candy Jar." With Christina Hendricks, Helen Hunt and "OITNB's" Uzo Aduba. Any time, Netflix
Controversial former civil-rights activist Rachel Dolezal tells her own story in the new documentary "The Rachel Divide." Any time, Netflix
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, et al., weigh in on the impact an iconic children's toy has had on girls and young women in the new documentary "Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie." Any time, Hulu
"Hamilton's" Leslie Odom Jr. gives it his best shot when he headlines a new "Live From Lincoln Center." 9 p.m. KOCE
Will Smith and Quincy Jones will be Havana good time as cohosts of the new concert special "International Jazz Day From Cuba." 10 p.m. KOCE
Reggie Watts ("Comedy Bang! Bang!") proves to be quite the harsh "Taskmaster" in this also-wacky new game show. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
The current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will once again be sitting this one out at "The White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018." From Washington, D.C. 4 p.m. CNN
"Deadpool's" Ryan Reynolds is "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and Samuel L. Jackson is said hitman in this 2017 action comedy. Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Minka Kelly and Chad Michael Murray hook up for some summer lovin' in new made-for-cable romantic fable "The Beach House." Andie MacDowell also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
