TV This Week, May 14-20: 'King Charles III,' 'I Love Lucy' and more

SUNDAY

“Once Upon a Time” there was a fantasy drama that ended its sixth season with a two-hour finale. 8 p.m. ABC

One lovely lady will be leaving Las Vegas with the title of “2017 Miss USA.” Julianne Hough is the host, and supermodel Ashley Graham covers the action backstage. 8 p.m. Fox

The queen is dead. Long live “King Charles III.” “Masterpiece” presents a filmed adaptation of this hit stage drama that imagines a not-too-distant future in which the current Princes of Wales (the late Tim Pigott-Smith, “Downton Abbey”) has ascended the British throne. With Charlotte Riley. 9 p.m. KOCE

The 1970s-set political drama “Guerrilla” airs its final two episodes. With Freida Pinto and Idris Elba. 9 and 10 p.m. Showtime

“What Happens at The Abbey” is the subject of this new reality series about the landmark gay bar in West Hollywood. 10 p.m. E!

MONDAY

A new science series ponders what wonders and/or horrors may await humanity in the “Year Million” – assuming that a massive asteroid hasn’t wiped us all out long before then. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“Independent Lens” presents “Forever Pure,” a new documentary about the backlash faced by two Muslim players on an Israeli soccer team. 10 p.m. KOCE

A twisted tale of Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome and matricide is retold in the new documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest.” 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

“Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive” is the former “30 Rock” co-star’s first stand-up special since recovering from a horrific 2014 traffic accident. Any time, Netflix

“NCIS” and its spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” end their seasons. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Will the circle be unbroken? The new three-part docu-series “American Epic” salutes such down-home musical pioneers as the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Charley Patton and Mississippi John Hurt. 9 p.m. KOCE

The curious case of the Bundys, the Nevada ranching family known for its armed standoffs with law enforcement over grazing rights on federal lands, is examined in “American Patriot” on a new ““Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) and “Jersey Shore’s” Jwoww play along on the third-season premiere of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” 8 p.m. E!

How the East was won: “Nova” recalls the two-wheeled war machines that helped unify ancient China in the new episode “Chinese Chariots Revealed.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A contemplative canine (voiced by Samm Hodges) provides running commentary on the life and romantic misadventures of his owner (“Fargo’s” Allison Tolman) in the new comedy “Downward Dog.” 9:3 p.m. ABC

The new series “Food – Delicious Science” explores how food chemistry and brain chemistry work together to make you say “Yum!” 10 p.m. KOCE

Friends, family, co-stars and others remember the late actor who owned the screen in films like “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Dark Knight” in the new documentary “I Am Heath Ledger.” 10 p.m. Spike

THURSDAY

A new “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History” remembers the flood of benefit concerts, musical tributes, etc., that arose in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The supernatural drama “Supernatural” ends its 12th season. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

“Grey’s Anatomy” wraps its 13th season, followed by the two-hour sixth-season finale of “Scandal.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

The pint-sized winner is revealed on the season finale of “MasterChef Junior.” Wolfgang Puck and Martha Stewart are guest judges. 8 p.m. Fox

Is there a doctor in the house? The new docu-series “First in Human: The Trials of Building 10” takes you inside the humongous research hospital at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Rumer Willis (“Dancing With the Stars”) and “Empire’s” Bryshere Gray face off on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

Ellie Kemper is once again the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as this kooky comedy from Tina Fey returns for a third season. With Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. Any time, Netflix

Mark Wahlberg and company fight for their lives following a deadly 2010 oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico in the 2016 docu-drama “Deepwater Horizon.” With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich and Kate Hudson. 8 p.m. Cinemax

They’re all over the map at the 29th annual National Geographic Bee, a.k.a. “Geo Bee 2017.” Mo Rocca hosts. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The time-travel drama “12 Monkeys” airs the entirety of its new third season over three consecutive nights. 8, 8:45, 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy; also Sat.-next Sun., 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Two more classic episodes of the mother of all sitcoms are colorized for your viewing pleasure in “The New I Love Lucy Superstar Special.” With Lucille Ball and guests Van Johnson and Harpo Marx. 9 p.m. CBS

“American Masters” pays tribute to a titan of gastronomy in the new episode “James Beard: America’s First Foodie.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new special “Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally — Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” is a filmed version of the comedy power couple’s saucy stage show. 10 p.m. Epix

SATURDAY

The name’s Lazenby, George Lazenby: The new documentary “Becoming Bond” profiles the Aussie actor best known for his one-and-done turn as Agent 007 in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” Any time, Hulu

Robert De Niro portrays Bernie Madoff, the financial-industry fraudster who infamously “made off” with his clients’ money, in the Barry Levinson-directed 2017 docudrama “The Wizard of Lies.” With Michelle Pfeiffer. 8 p.m. HBO

Did she really murder her best friend? An inquiring stepmom wants to know in the new mystery tale “Secrets of My Stepdaughter.” With Josie Davis. 8 p.m. Lifetime