TV This Week, June 4-10: 'Becoming Cary Grant' and more

SUNDAY

It’s Cavs versus Warriors once again as the “2017 NBA Finals” continue. 5 p.m. ABC; also 6 p.m. Wed., Fri.

A former Fox News personality lands at the Peacock network with the debut of “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.” 7 p.m. NBC

Some of the network’s young stars will be having fun in the sun in “Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Unhappily married poet meets deranged fan in the new thriller “The Perfect Soulmate.” With Cassandra Scerbo and Alex Paxton-Beesley. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” steps up for a third season. A new episode of “Talking Dead” follows. 9 and 11:10 p.m. AMC

Too many cooks! Contestants vie for the title of “Food Network Star” on the return of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The relentlessly unpleasant supernatural drama “The Leftovers” offers its series finale. With Justin Theroux. 9 p.m. HBO

The jokes are on them in the conclusion of the three-day laugh-stravaganza “Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Aspiring comics kvetch and carouse in 1970s L.A. in the new drama “I’m Dying Up Here.” With Melissa Leo, and Dylan Baker as Johnny Carson. 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

It’s Penguins versus Predators as the “2017 Stanley Cup Final” continues. 5 p.m. NBC

The fantasy drama “Shadowhunters” and sci-fi series “Stitchers” are back with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform

Comedy legend Carl Reiner talks with noted nonagenarians like Betty White, Dick Van Dyke and his old buddy Mel Brooks in the new documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.” 8 p.m. HBO

Femmes fatale: The new special “Women Who Kill” explores the darker side of the fairer sex. 9 p.m. A&E

The special “Bill Cosby: An American Scandal” examines the sexual-assault charges against the once-beloved comedian. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Austin, Texas, is the first stop for ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his better half in their new series “Incredible Edible America.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, et al., are “Daytime Divas” in this new behind-the-scenes drama about a female-led gab-fest not unlike “The View.” 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

Jack White and T Bone Burnett use vintage 1920s gear to record modern-day artists like Beck, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Los Lobos and Alabama Shakes in the companion music doc “The American Epic Sessions.” 8:30 p.m. KOCE

There’s gold in them thar hills in British Columbia in the new unscripted series “Devil’s Canyon.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Too “Legit” to quit: “The Jim Jefferies Show” has the brash Aussie comic tackling politics and pop culture in a new weekly series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

WEDNESDAY

Awkward! Country-music exes Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are among the performers for the “2017 CMT Music Awards.” “Nashville’s” Charles Esten emcees. 8 p.m. CMT; also Nickelodeon, Spike, TV Land

Julianna Margulies and Alec Baldwin make cameos when the Ali Wentworth talk-show send-up “Nightcap” launches a new season with two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Pop

The reality series “Little Women: Atlanta” begets a matrimonially minded spinoff, “Little Women: Atlanta: Monie Gets Married.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

“Mountain Men” are back to brave the elements as the docu-series returns with a preview special followed by the sixth-season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel

The docu-series “Las Vegas Law” has been rebranded “Sin City Justice” for its second season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Teresa (Alice Braga) continues her quest to become “Queen of the South” on the return of this narco-drama based on the hit telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

The women-behind-bars dramedy “Orange Is the New Black” is back with a fifth season. With Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon and Laverne Cox. Any time, Netflix

Whither the crew of the Raza? The science fiction drama “Dark Matter” returns to resolve last year’s season-ending cliffhanger. 8 p.m. Syfy

The actor formerly known as Archibald Leach is remembered in the 2016 bio-doc “Becoming Cary Grant,” featuring never-before-seen home movies plus excerpts from the Hollywood legend’s unpublished autobiography read by Jonathan Pryce. 9 p.m. Showtime

“Wynonna Earp” gets back to huntin’ demons as this horror-western mashup kicks off its second season. Melanie Scrofano stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

Ben Affleck crunches the numbers as “The Accountant” in this 2016 crime tale. J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal and Anna Kendrick also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The homeowners’ association will be hearing about this in the new thriller “The Wrong Neighbor.” With Michael Madsen and Andrea Bogart. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Things are really shaping up for a fitness instructor in the romantic TV movie “The Perfect Bride.” With Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Sarah, Rachel, Cosima, et al., all played by the talented Tatiana Maslany, are back in action as the clone-tastic sci-fi drama “Orphan Black” returns for its fifth and final season. 10 p.m. BBC America

