TV This Week, July 16-22: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Hacksaw Ridge' and more

SUNDAY

The presidency of one William Jefferson Clinton is recalled on a new episode of the docu-series “The Nineties.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Dolphins and seals, beware! “Killer Whales: Predators of False Bay” are on the prowl in this special. 8 and 11 p.m. Animal Planet

The reality series “Shahs of Sunset” returns for another season. 8 p.m. E!

The Season 8 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back in the comedy special “Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. Logo

No joke! The “hey-where’d-it-go?” docu-series “The History of Comedy” is finally back with a new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Football hero Tom Brady, NBA star Steph Curry, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and tennis great Serena Williams are among the nominees at “Kids’ Choice Sports 2017.” 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Look around, leaves are brown, and the sky in Westeros is a hazy shade of winter as the fantasy-drama “Game of Thrones” returns for a seven-episode seventh season. With Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke. 9 p.m. HBO

A spot of bother: “Monty Python’s” Michael Palin plays an aging Brit who scams his way into an assisted-living facility in the three-part mystery “Remember Me.” 10 p.m. KOCE

When animals attack, the rest of us are just “Human Prey” in this new nature series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Last bites: The creepy Guillermo del Toro horror drama “The Strain” slithers back for its fourth and final season. 10 p.m. FX

MONDAY

She hired the wrong manny in the made-for-cable thriller “Nanny Nightmare.” With Jake Manley and Erin Cahill. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An aspiring singer in New Orleans gets an unexpected assist after she posts her homemade videos on YouTube in the inspiring 2015 documentary “Presenting Princess Shaw” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Best buds make big bucks in the mobile-gaming biz in the new tech-industry send-up “Loaded.” With “In Plain Sight’s” Mary McCormack. 10 p.m. AMC

TUESDAY

Geoffrey Baer spends a “Weekend in Havana” and avails himself of all the art and culture that the Cuban capital has to offer in this new special. 8 p.m. KOCE

Nature photographer Joel Sartore captures all kinds of critters with his camera in the new series “Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Tiger, tiger, burning bright, we hope you don’t attack tonight in the new nature doc “Living with Man Eaters.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet

American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland serves as a guest judge on a new episode of “World of Dance.” 10 p.m. NBC

They’re coming home, they’ve done their time in “Life on Parole” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The Gabrielle Union drama “Being Mary Jane” offers its midseason premiere. 10 p.m. BET

Used-to-be couples reunite to rehash how it all went wrong in the new reality series “A Night With My Ex.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

The culinary competition “Chopped” kicks off a new cycle. 10 p.m. Food Network

Ryan Phillippe sets his sights on a second season of the action drama “Shooter.” 10 p.m. USA

WEDNESDAY

Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the filmmaker’s taut 1948 thriller “Rope” starring James Stewart. 5 p.m. TCM

The limited nature series “Big Pacific” returns with a special making-of episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Caribou don’t Uber, but rather hoof it across the vast Arctic wilderness on a new episode of “Nature’s Great Race.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

The home-makeover series “Flip or Flop” begets a Georgia-set spin-off, “Flip or Flop Atlanta.” With married house-flippers Ken and Anita Corsini. 9 p.m. HGTV

The reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” drops its third-season premiere. 9 p.m. WE

“Syfy Live From Comic-Con” is your three-night recap of the annual pop-culture confab down in San Diego. “Chuck’s” Zachary Levi is the host. 11 p.m. Syfy; also Fri.-Sat.

FRIDAY

The football-themed sports-doc series “Last Chance U” suits up for a second season. Any time, Netlix

A Chicago family is forced to relocate to Missouri — or rather, Missourah — in the dark new drama series “Ozark.” With Jason Bateman and Laura Linney . Any time, Netflix

Well, obviously, “Descendants 2” is an all-new sequel to the hit 2015 made-for-cable musical fantasy “Descendants.” With Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce. 8 p.m. ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Lifetime

Raven-Symoné of “That’s So Raven” comes home in the new sitcom “Raven’s Home.” 10 p.m. Disney Channel

“VICE Special Report: A World in Disarray” has power players like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former British prime minister Tony Blair weighing in on today’s geopolitical situation. 10 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

A real superhero: “The Amazing Spider-Man’s” Andrew Garfield portrays WWII-era contentious objector, combat medic and Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss in director Mel Gibson’s fact-based 2016 drama “Hacksaw Ridge.” 8 p.m. HBO

They’re up to their old tricks and some new ones too on the return of “The Dude Perfect Show.” 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Murder will out in “Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio,” a new true-crime docu-series from Emmy-winning “Paradise Lost” filmmaker Joe Berlinger. 9 p.m. Spike

And she thought he was just being neighborly in the new woman-in-jeopardy thriller “Seduced by a Stranger.” With Chandra West and Steve Bacic. 10 p.m. Lifetime