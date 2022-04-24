What’s on TV This Week: ‘Barry,’ ‘Ozark,’ International Jazz Day, the NFL Draft and more
SUNDAY
Two skydivers, each piloting his own aircraft, will attempt a risky midair “Plane Swap” in this live event. 4 p.m. Hulu
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, is profiled in the new documentary “Navalny.” 6 p.m. CNN; anytime, CNN+
The documentary “The Great Thirst: William Mulholland” remembers the man and his plan to bring water to Los Angeles in the early 1900s. 8 p.m. KCET; also 8 p.m. Wednesday, KOCE
Small towns across the country get the makeovers they so sorely need in the new series “Home Town Kickstart.” 8 p.m. HGTV
Sean Penn portrays Nixon Atty. Gen. John Mitchell and Julia Roberts plays Mitchell’s outspoken wife in the new Watergate-themed drama “Gaslit.” 9 p.m. Starz
Assorted TV stars from the 1990s compete in an all-new celebrity edition of “Worst Cooks in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network
The origins of the Taco Bell fast-food chain are recalled in a new installment of “The Food That Built America.” 9 p.m. History
Me and “Billy the Kid,” we never got along. The tale of the Old West’s most notorious outlaw is retold in this new western drama. 10 p.m. Epix
“Barry” is back for Season 3 of this dark comedy starring “SNL’s” Bill Hader as a Marine veteran turned hitman turned aspiring actor. 10 p.m. HBO
Former "Saturday Night Live" master mimic Bill Hader ditched his customary wigs and accents to play "Barry," a depressed professional killer who tries to change his life by taking acting classes.
You’re face to face with “The Man Who Fell to Earth” in this new sci-fi drama starring “Serenity’s” Chiwetel Ejiofor. 10 p.m. Showtime
A popular YouTube comedy duo stuff their faces in the new series “Inside Eats With Rhett & Link.” 10:30 p.m. Food Network
“The Baby” is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in this British-made horror comedy about a bundle of joy that brings nothing but terror. 10:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
Return with us now to the mean streets of Baltimore in “We Own This City,” a new fact-based crime drama from the creators of “The Wire.” “The Punisher’s” Jon Bernthal stars. 9 p.m. HBO
The mysteries of the human mind are probed in the 2021 documentary “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Sam, we hardly knew ye. Pamela Adlon’s sardonic sitcom “Better Things” ends its run after five seasons. 10 p.m. FX
Our gender-bending 19th century heroine (Suranne Jones) is back in Season 2 of the historical drama “Gentleman Jack.” 10 p.m. HBO
TUESDAY
The new docuseries “Preaching Evil: Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs” recounts the shocking crimes of the incarcerated polygamist cult leader. Anytime, Peacock
A former “SNL” cast member brings the snark in the new stand-up special “David Spade: Nothing Personal.” Anytime, Netflix
Holocaust survivors turn to professional songwriters to help tell their stories in the new special “We Remember: Songs of Survivors.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Holocaust survivors turn to professional songwriters to help tell their stories in the new special "We Remember: Songs of Survivors." 8 p.m. KOCE
Hitler’s invasion of Russia blows up in his face in the Season 2 finale of the docuseries “Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War.” 9 p.m. KOCE
They’ve been kept on the down-low so long they don’t know which way is up in the new reality series “Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” 9 p.m. MTV
Welcome to the jungle, good luck finding your way out in the new unscripted series “Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon.” 9 p.m. National Geographic
WEDNESDAY
There are no stupid questions, but there are loads of wrong answers in the new series “B—: The Gameshow” hosted by Howie Mandel. Anytime, Netflix
Hollywood’s most iconic star speaks for herself in the 2022 documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.” Anytime, Netflix
Disney animators are on hand to help you sharpen your drawing skills in the new instructional series “Sketchbook.” Anytime, Disney+
Portugal is the port of call in the episode “Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“The Survivor” lives to fight another day in Barry Levinson’s fact-based 2022 drama about a Jewish boxer during and after the Holocaust. Ben Foster stars. 8 p.m. HBO; also Saturday
THURSDAY
The 2021 documentary “Dear Mr. Brody” remembers an idealistic young hippie’s plan to disburse his sizable inheritance to members of the public in 1970. Anytime, Discovery+
“How I Met Your Mother’s” Cristin Milioti returns for a second season of the darkly comic sci-fi fable “Made for Love.” Anytime, HBO Max
We can’t refuse this: The behind-the-scenes story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic “The Godfather” is dramatized in the new series “The Offer.” Anytime, Paramount+
A Mormon police detective (Andrew Garfield) investigates a shocking crime in a Utah suburb in the new fact-based drama “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Anytime, FX on Hulu
Andrew Garfield lied to everyone about his role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' — even to his ex-girlfriend and co-star Emma Stone and a DoorDash guy.
Meet the future stars of pro football as the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFL; continues 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday
FRIDAY
A teen (Rowan Blanchard) tries out for the track team in hopes of getting cozy with her “Crush” in this 2022 LGBTQ-themed rom-com. With Megan Mullally. Anytime, Hulu
“Grace & Frankie,” we hardly knew ye. This comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is back with its seven and final season. Anytime, Netflix
Catch a wave! Pro surfing’s finest show off their skills in the new globetrotting docuseries “Make or Break.” Anytime, Apple TV+
The Missouri-set crime drama “Ozark” returns with the back half of its fourth and final season. With Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. Anytime, Netflix
A troubled newspaper archivist (Elisabeth Moss) searches for the mystery man who assaulted her years earlier in the fantastical new drama “Shining Girls.” Anytime , Apple TV+
The Smiths call it quits, and fans of that British band in 1980s Denver fall into despair, in the 2021 comedy “Shoplifters of the World.” Anytime, AMC+
The British are coming! Dominic West and Helena Bonham Carter are among the stars making cameos in the new London-set showbiz satire “Ten Percent.” Anytime, Sundance Now
She’s not done yet: “Undone,” the adult-themed animated fantasy drama featuring the voice of Rosa Salazar, returns for Season 2. Anytime, Amazon Prime
First the streaming wars. Then COVID-19. It's been a rocky time for TV, but executives and creatives alike say adult animation is enjoying a 'renaissance.'
There’s a kind of hush all over the world in the 2021 sci-fi sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.” Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy star. 8 p.m. Epix
Indian American composer Reena Esmail and Brazilian-born guitarist-composer Sergio Assad are profiled in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Herbie Hancock and vocalist Andra Day are among the artists bringing the swing to this year’s “International Jazz Day Celebration.” Michael Douglas hosts. 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
A radio journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) becomes temporary guardian of his young nephew in Mike Mills’ touching 2021 drama “C’mon C’mon.” 7 p.m. Showtime
“The Walls Are Watching” and the eaves are eavesdropping, probably, in this new suburban thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A rideshare passenger could be headed to her final destination in the new TV movie “Driven to Murder.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
