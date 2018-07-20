TV This Week, July 22-28: 'Shark Week,' 'Love on Safari' and more

SUNDAY
Things are looking a little sketch-y on “The History of Comedy” as a new episode of the docu-series charts the evolution of improv and sketch comedy through the decades. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The stars align to help launch Discovery Channel’s 30th annual “Shark Week.” And that includes survival expert Bear Grylls in the special “Bear vs. Shark,” former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal in “Shaq Does Shark Week,” and “Ronda Rousey Uncaged” featuring the MMA fighter turned pro wrestler. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
“A Father’s Nightmare” is not the cost of his daughter’s college education but rather the company she’s been keeping on campus in this new thriller. With Joel Gretsch and Jessica Lowndes. 8 p.m. Lifetime
MONDAY
Batter up! “American Masters” salutes one of baseball’s very best in the new episode “Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A young woman from Pakistan’s Taliban-controlled tribal regions, who went to surprising lengths to be able to play the sport she loved, shares her story in Erin Heidenreich’s documentary “The War to Be Her” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial” finds the 30-something comic cracking wise about relationships, technology, how technology impacts relationships, and so on and so forth. Any time, Netflix
Even the 405? The interstate highway system is just one of the “10 Modern Marvels That Changed America” in this new special. Geoffrey Baer hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Chef Marcus Samuelsson samples tacos, mole and other Mexican-food favorites in Chicago — that toddlin’ town — on a new installment of “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Frontline” probes shocking allegations about U.N. peacekeepers in trouble spots around the globe in the new exposé “UN Sex Abuse Scandal.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Last call for “Drunk History” as this satirical series wraps another season. Derek Waters is the host. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Pro wrestling’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his better half, lady wrestler Maryse Ouellet, are “Miz & Mrs” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. USA
WEDNESDAY
“Castle Rock” is a creepy new series from horror-meister Stephen King set in — surprise, surprise — small-town Maine. With André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Billy Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn. Any time, Netflix
“Smallville’s” Kristin Kreuk plays a cold-blooded corporate lawyer whose has a change of heart after a seemingly-minor case brings her back to her hometown in the new series “Burden of Truth.” 8 p.m. KTLA
Gabi, we hardly knew ye: After five seasons, the Emily Osment sitcom “Young & Hungry” airs its series finale. With Jonathan Sadowski, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Top marksmen from law-enforcement agencies and the U.S. military set their sights on taking home the top honors in the new special “Sniper: The Ultimate Competition.” From Fort Benning, Ga. 8 p.m. History Channel
Have llama, will travel: The Andes mountains are the next stop for the nature series “Kingdoms of the Sky.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The alien-invasion drama “Colony” concludes its third season. With Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
So long, y’all! The country-music drama “Nashville” signs off after six seasons. With Hayden Panettiere. 9 p.m. CMT
“The Great Food Truck Race” is back in gear for a ninth season. Tyler Florence returns as the host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Peter Stormare and Johan Glans are still “Swedish Dicks” as this sitcom about two Scandinavians turned private detectives in L.A. returns for a second seasonWith Keanu Reeves. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Pop
FRIDAY
The new documentary “The Bleeding Edge” tracks the latest advances in medical-device technology — and the potential hazards of same. Any time, Netflix
The human race is threatened with “Extinction” courtesy of some nasty space invaders in this new sci-fi thriller. With “Ant-Man’s” Michael Peña and “Cloverfield’s” Lizzy Caplan. Any time, Netflix
“Orange Is the New Black,” the dramedy set in a woman’s prison in upstate New York, is back for a sixth season. With Taylor Schilling. Any time, Netflix
Do ya, do ya want to hear a band of classic-rock mainstays play a venerable London venue? Then tune in to the new concert documentary “Jeff Lynne’s ELO: Wembley or Bust.” 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
The curious case of a bank-robbing soccer mom is first up in the new docu- series “Pink Collar Crimes.” Former prosecutor Marcia Clark provides commentary. 8 p.m. CBS
A sexy but increasingly obsessive coed derails an alcoholic college professor’s attempts to get his life back on track in the new thriller “We Belong Together.” With Charles Malik Whitfield, Elise Neal and Draya Michele. 8 p.m. BET
Close your eyes and think of England’s Queen Victoria as portrayed by Judi Dench in director Stephen Frears’ 2017 period drama “Victoria & Abdul.” With Ali Fazal, Michael Gambon and Eddie Izzard. 8 p.m. HBO
The “Love Boat” soon will be making another run. Meanwhile “Kill Bill’s” Vivica A. Fox finds herself on “The Wrong Cruise” in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
We ain’t lion, Lacey Chabert finds “Love on Safari” after inheriting a wild-animal preserve in South Africa in this new made-for-cable romantic fable. Jon Cor and Brittany Bristow also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
