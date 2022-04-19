Advertisement
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ on PBS; the series finale of ‘black-ish’ on ABC

André Leon Talley in "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. " on PBS.
André Leon Talley in the season finale of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. " on PBS.
(PBS)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

30 for 30 “Shark,” a new documentary from filmmakers Jason Hehir and Thomas Odelfelt, profiles pro-golfer Greg Norman. 5:30 p.m. ESPN; 7 p.m. ESPNews; 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

FBI A batch of sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock In 1984, Dewey (Adrian Groulx) starts getting in trouble at school so Ata (Stacey Leilua) asks Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) to help set him straight. Also, during Lia’s (Ana Tuisila) trial for extortion she tries to charm the jury. Dwayne Johnson also stars in this new episode of the biographical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

The Resident With Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Fashion legend André Leon Talley, who died Jan. 18, Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) and news anchor Erin Burnett are guests in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE

Mr. Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) tells Orly (Kyla Kenedy) the truth about her mother in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Also, Arpi (Holly Hunter) uses the office’s high school interns to help get a bill passed. 8:30 p.m. NBC

MR. MAYOR -- "Respect in the Workplace", Episodes 106 -- Pictured in these screen grabs: (l-r) Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer, Holly Hunter as Arpi -- (Photo by: NBC)

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The Pearson family gathers for Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding. Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley star. 9 p.m. NBC

black-ish As Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) prepare to start a new chapter in their lives, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) consider if they should make a big life change as well in the series finale of the family comedy. Deon Cole, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star, with special appearances by Magic Johnson, Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox and other celebrities. 9 p.m. ABC, a retrospective follows at 9:30.

Rise of the Nazis After losing the Battle of Moscow, German troops seek out fuel and resources in the new episode “Dictators at War: Stalingrad.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The three-part documentary series “The Power of Big Oil” examines widely confirmed truths about climate change and uses interviews with world leaders, oil industry scientists, whistleblowers and lobbyists to reveal that global fossil fuel corporations were researching climate change as early as the 1970s. 10 p.m. KOCE

Paris in Love Paris Hilton goes to Washington, D.C., to advocate for her pet project, a reform school bill. 10 p.m. E!

Big Restaurant Bet Geoffrey Zakarian asks the five chefs to cook three dishes from their own menus in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Mayans M.C. (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. FX

SPORTS

Premier League Soccerr Liverpool versus Manchester United, Noon USA

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and TBS

NBA Basketball First round, the Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. NBATV; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Naomie Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; chef Priyanka Naik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Julia Roberts and Sean Penn; Michelle Dockery; Zibby Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Janelle Monáe (“Memory Librarian”); Marlon Wayans. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Chelsea Clinton. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Amber Ruffin; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Claire Foy and Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”); Alexis deBoschnek (“To the Last Bite”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “I Ran (So Far Away)”; Josh Brolin; Tony Gonzalez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The family of Mark and Dylan Redwine has an update; a woman fights for justice for her grandkids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ms. Pat. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aaron Paul; Marc Maron; Tyler Ninja Blevins; Leikeli47. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Emmy Blotnick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! The cast of “black-ish”. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elle Fanning; Anthony Ramos; Upsahl performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; Craig Robinson; Marc Bernardin; Aric Improta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Florida Project (2017) 8:05 a.m. Showtime

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:15 a.m. HBO

Damsels in Distress (2011) 8:15 a.m. TMC

The Immigrant (2013) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Edge of Darkness (1943) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The Freshman (1990) 9:50 a.m. HBO

The Farewell (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 a.m. and 11:07 p.m. Encore

Ready Player One (2018) 11 a.m. TNT

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

Objective, Burma! (1945) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Dune (2021) 1:10 p.m. HBO

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1:15 p.m. AMC

The Dawn Patrol (1938) 2 p.m. TCM

Basic Instinct (1992) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

Under Siege (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America

The Best Man (1999) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 3:50 p.m. HBO

Cinderella (2015) 4 p.m. Starz

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4:15 p.m. AMC

In Which We Serve (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

My Left Foot (1989) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Unforgiven (1992) 7 p.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 7 p.m. FX

Great Expectations (1946) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Gloria Bell (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Charlotte’s Web (2006) 9:45 p.m. Epix

You Can Count on Me (2000) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Open Range (2003) 10 p.m. AMC

Schindler’s List (1993) 11:40 p.m. Showtime

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

