What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ on PBS; the series finale of ‘black-ish’ on ABC
SERIES
30 for 30 “Shark,” a new documentary from filmmakers Jason Hehir and Thomas Odelfelt, profiles pro-golfer Greg Norman. 5:30 p.m. ESPN; 7 p.m. ESPNews; 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
FBI A batch of sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock In 1984, Dewey (Adrian Groulx) starts getting in trouble at school so Ata (Stacey Leilua) asks Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) to help set him straight. Also, during Lia’s (Ana Tuisila) trial for extortion she tries to charm the jury. Dwayne Johnson also stars in this new episode of the biographical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
The Resident With Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Fashion legend André Leon Talley, who died Jan. 18, Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) and news anchor Erin Burnett are guests in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
Mr. Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) tells Orly (Kyla Kenedy) the truth about her mother in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Also, Arpi (Holly Hunter) uses the office’s high school interns to help get a bill passed. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The Pearson family gathers for Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding. Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley star. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish As Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) prepare to start a new chapter in their lives, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) consider if they should make a big life change as well in the series finale of the family comedy. Deon Cole, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star, with special appearances by Magic Johnson, Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox and other celebrities. 9 p.m. ABC, a retrospective follows at 9:30.
Rise of the Nazis After losing the Battle of Moscow, German troops seek out fuel and resources in the new episode “Dictators at War: Stalingrad.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The three-part documentary series “The Power of Big Oil” examines widely confirmed truths about climate change and uses interviews with world leaders, oil industry scientists, whistleblowers and lobbyists to reveal that global fossil fuel corporations were researching climate change as early as the 1970s. 10 p.m. KOCE
Paris in Love Paris Hilton goes to Washington, D.C., to advocate for her pet project, a reform school bill. 10 p.m. E!
Big Restaurant Bet Geoffrey Zakarian asks the five chefs to cook three dishes from their own menus in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
Mayans M.C. (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. FX
SPORTS
Premier League Soccerr Liverpool versus Manchester United, Noon USA
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and TBS
NBA Basketball First round, the Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. NBATV; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Naomie Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; chef Priyanka Naik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julia Roberts and Sean Penn; Michelle Dockery; Zibby Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Janelle Monáe (“Memory Librarian”); Marlon Wayans. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Chelsea Clinton. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Amber Ruffin; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Claire Foy and Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”); Alexis deBoschnek (“To the Last Bite”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “I Ran (So Far Away)”; Josh Brolin; Tony Gonzalez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The family of Mark and Dylan Redwine has an update; a woman fights for justice for her grandkids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ms. Pat. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aaron Paul; Marc Maron; Tyler Ninja Blevins; Leikeli47. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Emmy Blotnick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! The cast of “black-ish”. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elle Fanning; Anthony Ramos; Upsahl performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; Craig Robinson; Marc Bernardin; Aric Improta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Florida Project (2017) 8:05 a.m. Showtime
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:15 a.m. HBO
Damsels in Distress (2011) 8:15 a.m. TMC
The Immigrant (2013) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Edge of Darkness (1943) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The Freshman (1990) 9:50 a.m. HBO
The Farewell (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 a.m. and 11:07 p.m. Encore
Ready Player One (2018) 11 a.m. TNT
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax
Objective, Burma! (1945) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Dune (2021) 1:10 p.m. HBO
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1:15 p.m. AMC
The Dawn Patrol (1938) 2 p.m. TCM
Basic Instinct (1992) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
Under Siege (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America
The Best Man (1999) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 3:50 p.m. HBO
Cinderella (2015) 4 p.m. Starz
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4:15 p.m. AMC
In Which We Serve (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
My Left Foot (1989) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Unforgiven (1992) 7 p.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 7 p.m. FX
Great Expectations (1946) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Gloria Bell (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Charlotte’s Web (2006) 9:45 p.m. Epix
You Can Count on Me (2000) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Open Range (2003) 10 p.m. AMC
Schindler’s List (1993) 11:40 p.m. Showtime
