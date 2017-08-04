TV This Week, Aug. 6-12: 'Allied,' 'Fantastic Beasts' and more

SUNDAY

Siblings get stuck in a public swimming pool overnight — then things get weird — in the new thriller “Trapped Sisters.” With Alexandra Park (“The Royals”) and “Saw’s” Tobin Bell. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The reboot of “Twin Peaks” moves to an earlier time slot to make way for the return of the dark L.A.-set drama “Ray Donovan” starring Liev Schreiber. 8 and 9 p.m. Showtime

Kylie Jenner — is she the one from that awful Pepsi commercial? — spins off into her own reality series, “Life of Kylie.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Turns out you can go home again as the romantic drama “Chesapeake Shores” returns a second season. With Meghan Ory and Jesse Metcalfe. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The forecast calls for “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.” Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back in this latest entry in the cable-movie franchise. 8 p.m. Syfy

MONDAY

“Deuces” are wild in this L.A.-set 2017 crime drama. With Larenz Tate, Lance Gross and Meagan Good. 7:55 p.m. BET

Ms. Lindsay makes her selection on the season finale of “The Bachelorette.” The usual “After the Final Rose” special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. ABC

“In Living Color’s” David Alan Grier is your host for the new game show “Snap Decision.” 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. GSN

A new man — Casey Webb — takes over for former host Adam Richman on the fifth-season premiere of “Man v. Food.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

The unscripted series “Escaping Polygamy” is back for a third season. 10 p.m. A&E

Filmmaker Lisanne Skyler’s new documentary “Brillo Box (3¢ Off”) tells the story of an Andy Warhol pop-art sculpture that fell out of her family’s hands only to fetch big bucks at auction decades later. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

No less prickly than previous, Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner are back for a third season of their online comedy “Difficult People.” Any time, Hulu

The new nature special “Mysterious Wilds of India” surveys the flora and especially the fauna of that South Asian nation. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The winners will walk away with a cool million on the first-season finale of the reality competition “World of Dance.” With judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host Jenna Dewan Tatum. 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

A special episode of “America’s Got Talent” looks at memorable moments from the season. 8 p.m. NBC

“Fargo’s” Peter Stormare plays a former stuntman working as a private eye in Hollywood in the new cameo-filled comedy “Swedish Dicks.” With Keanu Reeves. 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Pop

If “The Babadook” comes a-knocking, best not to answer in this imported 2014 supernatural thriller. With Essie Davis. 8 p.m. Showtime

Goodbye, England’s rose: The life and times and tragic death of Britain’s Princess Diana are recalled in the two-night, four-hour docu-special “The Story of Diana.” 9 p.m. ABC; concludes Thu.

The reality series “Wahlburgers” serves up an eighth season. 9 p.m. A&E

Teenage singing sensation Jackie Evancho and her parents and siblings are featured in the new special “Growing Up Evancho.” 10 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

Meet the next batch of fashionistas who’ll be competing this season as “Project Runway” returns with a casting special hosted by mentor Tim Gunn. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The current political climate perhaps making it too tough to stay away, co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost return with a new “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition.” 9 p.m. NBC

The resurrected country-music drama “Nashville” ends its fifth season already renewed for a sixth. With Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere. 9 p.m. CMT

The new docu-series “First in Human” takes you behind the scenes of Building 10, the massive medical research facility at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons narrates. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

FRIDAY

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport play parents with a teenage son on the autism spectrum in the new comedy series “Atypical.” With Keir Gilchrist. Any time, Netflix

“Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick is a salesman short on ethics in Essex, England, in the imported workplace comedy “White Gold.” Any time, Netflix

The unscripted series “Bering Sea Gold” is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The special “Hitler’s Last Year” recounts the downfall of the Nazi dictator. 9 and 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

SATURDAY

All is fair in love and WWII for Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in Robert Zemeckis’ romantic 2016 espionage drama “Allied.” Jared Harris and Lizzy Caplan also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Eddie Redmayne knows all about “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” in this effects-laden 2016 fantasy tale set in the “Harry Potter” universe. Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Colin Farrell also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The new special “JoJo Siwa: My World” gets up close and personal with the pint-sized entertainer and sometime “Dance Moms” star. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

It’s all over but Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown on the series finale of the Revolutionary War drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies.” With Jamie Bell and Ian Kahn. 9 p.m. AMC

“Autumn in the Vineyard’s” Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reunite for the seasonally non-sequential rom-com sequel “Summer in the Vineyard.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Sarah, Rachel, Cosima, et al., we hardly knew ye: After five seasons, the clone-tastic; Canadian-made sci-fi drama “Orphan Black” ends its run. The incomparable Emmy-winning Tatiana Maslany stars. 10 p.m. BBC America

