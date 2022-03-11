What’s on TV Friday: The season premiere of “Charmed” on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Gary Findley of Restoration 1 is a Texan who proudly describes himself as a “redneck CEO.” He goes undercover to make sure there are no hidden flaws in the corporate playbook in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz) finds distraction in having new flings at a magical hotspot while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) takes on more than her share of demon hunting. Also, a young woman in Philadelphia (Lucy Barrett) is about to confront her new destiny in the season premiere of the supernatural drama. Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank All-natural personal care products; a customizable fashion design for sports fans; support system exclusively for women; Nigerian immigrants celebrate their African heritage with a children’s fashion line; an update on Touch Up Cup. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants impersonate celebrities in Snatch Game. Drag Race royalty Raven and Dove Cameron play the game in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. The mother of a suspected bomber hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) to locate her teenage son (Parker Queenan) and safely turn him in. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC A mystery in paradise unfolds when woman vanishes from her boyfriend’s luxury yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Liam (Adam Huber) is concerned when Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems to shrug off their recent marital drama and announces she ready to jump back into her former work-centered life. Eliza Bennett, Maddison Brown, Elaine Hendrix and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. The CW



20/20 The new episode “The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven’s Gate” revisits the case of the Heaven’s Gate cult. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Ghost Town Terror (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

In Focus Presents: College Sports: Pay to Play A look at the rapidly changing world of college sports including NCAA regulations; the growth of power conferences; growing market for athletes to monetize their names. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Basketball SEC Tournament: TBA versus Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Tennessee, 3 p.m. SEC-TV. Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus Davidson, 9 a.m. USA; TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m. USA; TBA versus Dayton, 3 p.m. USA; TBA versus VCU, 5:30 p.m. USA. C-USA Tournament Semifinals, 9:30 a.m. CBSSN; noon CBSSN. AAC Tournament: TBA versus Houston, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Tulane versus Temple, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN; 6:30 p.m. ESPN. MAC Tournament Semifinals, 2 p.m. CBSSN; 4:30 p.m. CBSSN. MAAC Tournament: TBA versus Rider, 3 p.m. ESPNews; TBA versus Saint Peter’s, 5:30 p.m. ESPNews. Big East Tournament Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. FS1; 6 p.m. FS1. Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN2; 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; 8:30 p.m. FS1. Mountain West Tournament Semifinals 6:30 p.m. CBSSN; 9 p.m. CBSSN

Girls High School Basketball CIF Division V: Shalhevet versus San Domenico, 10 a.m. SportsNet; CIF Division III: La Salle versus Oakland Tech, 2 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Division I : Windward versus Salesian 6 p.m. Spectrum News 1

High School Basketball CIF Division V: Chaffey versus Stuart Hall, Noon SportsNet; CIF Division III: Venice versus Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m. SportsNet; Division I: Damien versus Clovis North 8 p.m. Spectrum News 1

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Winter Paralympics Coverage 8 p.m. NBC; Para Alpine Skiing, 8 and 9:30 p.m. USA; Para Cross-Country Skiing, 8:30, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. USA; Para Snowboarding, 12:30 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey: Semifinal China versus U.S., 2 a.m. USA; bronze medal game, Saturday, 4:05 a.m. USA

Sports Russian and Belarusian athletes ousted from the Beijing Paralympics The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open Friday.

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Flight attendant training; Lexie Sachs; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gabrielle Union; Reshma Saujani; Bryan Adams performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ally Sheedy (“Single Drunk Female”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show El Debarge. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shemar Moore and Ms. Nix. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kristin Chenoweth; Tim Tebow; Jalen Rose. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Michelle Buteau (“Survival of the Thickest”); Cori Bosco. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Residents say lax laws and social service programs have caused an explosion of homelessness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent: Extreme”); Pauline Chalamet (“Sex Lives of College Girls”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; inflation: Sahil Kapur, NBC; MJ Lee, CNN; Nick Schifrin, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Director Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”). Panel: Author Frank Bruni (“The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found”); author Batya Ungar-Sargon (“Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy”). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nilüfer Yanya performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aidy Bryant; Martha Stewart; Alex Edelman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen; Tyler James Williams; Aly & AJ perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daveed Diggs; Sydney Sweeney; Joy Crookes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Tom Riley; Renate Reinsve; Elena Bonomo performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Clifford the Big Red Dog Director Walt Becker’s 2021 live-action/animated adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series stars Jack Whitehall a good-natured but clumsy uncle who is caring for his niece (Darby Camp), while her mother is away. A rescue puppy the girl brings home grows to gigantic proportions overnight. Tony Hale, John Cleese and David Alan Grier co-star. 8 p.m. Epix

Mainstream Gia Coppola, granddaughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, directed and co-wrote this 2020 dramedy starring Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as a struggling West Hollywood filmmaker whose career and YouTube profile gets a boost after she runs into an aimless eccentric named Link (Andrew Garfield), who is living off the grid. Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman and Johnny Knoxville also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Summer of ’42 (1971) 9 a.m. TCM

Life of Brian (1979) 9:15 a.m. IFC

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 9:20 a.m. Encore

American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Alien (1979) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Wrestler (2008) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax

Ghost (1990) 10:30 a.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 11:15 a.m. IFC

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11:55 a.m. Starz

The English Patient (1996) Noon TMC

The Way We Were (1973) 1 p.m. TCM

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Attica (2021) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

I.Q. (1994) 2:43 and 10:52 p.m. Encore

Dirty Dancing (1987) 3 p.m. E!

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Julia (1977) 3 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 3:45 p.m. BBC America

The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. Syfy

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. E!

Kramer versus Kramer (1979) 5 p.m. TCM

Déjà Vu (2006) 5 p.m. TNT

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 5:25 p.m. Starz

Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:10 p.m. Disney

Love and Monsters (2020) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount

The Paper Chase (1973) 7 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. E!

Hook (1991) 7:45 p.m. BBC America

Hellboy (2004) 7:50 p.m. HBO

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) 8 p.m. Epix

Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP

Mainstream (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime

Big Night (1996) 8 p.m. TMC

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Klute (1971) 9 p.m. TCM

Local Hero (1983) 9:35 p.m. KCET

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 11 p.m. TNT

TV Grids for the week of March 6 - 12 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 6 - 12 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of March 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing