What’s on TV Friday: The season premiere of “Charmed” on The CW
SERIES
Undercover Boss Gary Findley of Restoration 1 is a Texan who proudly describes himself as a “redneck CEO.” He goes undercover to make sure there are no hidden flaws in the corporate playbook in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz) finds distraction in having new flings at a magical hotspot while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) takes on more than her share of demon hunting. Also, a young woman in Philadelphia (Lucy Barrett) is about to confront her new destiny in the season premiere of the supernatural drama. Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank All-natural personal care products; a customizable fashion design for sports fans; support system exclusively for women; Nigerian immigrants celebrate their African heritage with a children’s fashion line; an update on Touch Up Cup. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants impersonate celebrities in Snatch Game. Drag Race royalty Raven and Dove Cameron play the game in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. The mother of a suspected bomber hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) to locate her teenage son (Parker Queenan) and safely turn him in. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC A mystery in paradise unfolds when woman vanishes from her boyfriend’s luxury yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Liam (Adam Huber) is concerned when Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems to shrug off their recent marital drama and announces she ready to jump back into her former work-centered life. Eliza Bennett, Maddison Brown, Elaine Hendrix and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 The new episode “The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven’s Gate” revisits the case of the Heaven’s Gate cult. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Ghost Town Terror (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
In Focus Presents: College Sports: Pay to Play A look at the rapidly changing world of college sports including NCAA regulations; the growth of power conferences; growing market for athletes to monetize their names. 7 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Basketball SEC Tournament: TBA versus Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Tennessee, 3 p.m. SEC-TV. Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus Davidson, 9 a.m. USA; TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m. USA; TBA versus Dayton, 3 p.m. USA; TBA versus VCU, 5:30 p.m. USA. C-USA Tournament Semifinals, 9:30 a.m. CBSSN; noon CBSSN. AAC Tournament: TBA versus Houston, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Tulane versus Temple, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN; 6:30 p.m. ESPN. MAC Tournament Semifinals, 2 p.m. CBSSN; 4:30 p.m. CBSSN. MAAC Tournament: TBA versus Rider, 3 p.m. ESPNews; TBA versus Saint Peter’s, 5:30 p.m. ESPNews. Big East Tournament Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. FS1; 6 p.m. FS1. Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN2; 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; 8:30 p.m. FS1. Mountain West Tournament Semifinals 6:30 p.m. CBSSN; 9 p.m. CBSSN
Girls High School Basketball CIF Division V: Shalhevet versus San Domenico, 10 a.m. SportsNet; CIF Division III: La Salle versus Oakland Tech, 2 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Division I : Windward versus Salesian 6 p.m. Spectrum News 1
High School Basketball CIF Division V: Chaffey versus Stuart Hall, Noon SportsNet; CIF Division III: Venice versus Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m. SportsNet; Division I: Damien versus Clovis North 8 p.m. Spectrum News 1
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Winter Paralympics Coverage 8 p.m. NBC; Para Alpine Skiing, 8 and 9:30 p.m. USA; Para Cross-Country Skiing, 8:30, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. USA; Para Snowboarding, 12:30 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey: Semifinal China versus U.S., 2 a.m. USA; bronze medal game, Saturday, 4:05 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Flight attendant training; Lexie Sachs; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gabrielle Union; Reshma Saujani; Bryan Adams performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ally Sheedy (“Single Drunk Female”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show El Debarge. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shemar Moore and Ms. Nix. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kristin Chenoweth; Tim Tebow; Jalen Rose. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Michelle Buteau (“Survival of the Thickest”); Cori Bosco. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil Residents say lax laws and social service programs have caused an explosion of homelessness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent: Extreme”); Pauline Chalamet (“Sex Lives of College Girls”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; inflation: Sahil Kapur, NBC; MJ Lee, CNN; Nick Schifrin, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Director Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”). Panel: Author Frank Bruni (“The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found”); author Batya Ungar-Sargon (“Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy”). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nilüfer Yanya performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aidy Bryant; Martha Stewart; Alex Edelman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen; Tyler James Williams; Aly & AJ perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daveed Diggs; Sydney Sweeney; Joy Crookes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Tom Riley; Renate Reinsve; Elena Bonomo performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog Director Walt Becker’s 2021 live-action/animated adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series stars Jack Whitehall a good-natured but clumsy uncle who is caring for his niece (Darby Camp), while her mother is away. A rescue puppy the girl brings home grows to gigantic proportions overnight. Tony Hale, John Cleese and David Alan Grier co-star. 8 p.m. Epix
Mainstream Gia Coppola, granddaughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, directed and co-wrote this 2020 dramedy starring Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as a struggling West Hollywood filmmaker whose career and YouTube profile gets a boost after she runs into an aimless eccentric named Link (Andrew Garfield), who is living off the grid. Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman and Johnny Knoxville also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Summer of ’42 (1971) 9 a.m. TCM
Life of Brian (1979) 9:15 a.m. IFC
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 9:20 a.m. Encore
American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Alien (1979) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Wrestler (2008) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax
Ghost (1990) 10:30 a.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 11:15 a.m. IFC
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11:55 a.m. Starz
The English Patient (1996) Noon TMC
The Way We Were (1973) 1 p.m. TCM
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Attica (2021) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
I.Q. (1994) 2:43 and 10:52 p.m. Encore
Dirty Dancing (1987) 3 p.m. E!
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Julia (1977) 3 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 3:45 p.m. BBC America
The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. Syfy
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. E!
Kramer versus Kramer (1979) 5 p.m. TCM
Déjà Vu (2006) 5 p.m. TNT
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 5:25 p.m. Starz
Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:10 p.m. Disney
Love and Monsters (2020) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Wanted (2008) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount
The Paper Chase (1973) 7 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. E!
Hook (1991) 7:45 p.m. BBC America
Hellboy (2004) 7:50 p.m. HBO
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) 8 p.m. Epix
Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP
Mainstream (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime
Big Night (1996) 8 p.m. TMC
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Klute (1971) 9 p.m. TCM
Local Hero (1983) 9:35 p.m. KCET
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 11 p.m. TNT
