TV This Week, Aug. 20-26: 'Jackie,' 'Fences' and more

SUNDAY

DC Morse (Shaun Evans) tracks a serial killer on the fourth-season premiere of the mystery drama “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Meals on wheels: “The Great Food Truck Race” revs up for an eighth season. Tyler Florence hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

The two-night special “The New Age of Terror” looks at the fight against terrorism in the years since the Sept. 11 attacks. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.

The post-apocalyptic drama “The Last Ship” sails in for a fourth season. With Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Snooki, JWoww, et al., reunite to reminisce in the new special “Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.” 9:30 p.m. E!

Andie MacDowell feels right “At Home in Mitford,” thanks in large part to Cameron Mathison, in this new romantic TV movie. 10 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The Matt LeBlanc series “Episodes” returns for a fifth and final season, followed by the second-season premiere of stand-up comic Andrew Dice Clay’s Vegas-set comedy “Dice.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

The basketball-themed comedy “Survivor’s Remorse” is back for a fourth season. With Jessie T. Usher and Mike Epps. 10 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

The first total “Eclipse Over America” in nearly 100 years — don’t look directly at it! — is explored on this special edition of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Two California judges try to forge a middle path between traditional Native American values and modern jurisprudence in the poignant documentary “Tribal Justice” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Diana — Her Story” is the latest special marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of the dearly departed Princess of Wales. 8 p.m. KOCE

Roberta Flack, Rep. Maxine Waters and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae are among the fierce females feted at this year’s edition of “Black Girls Rock!” Taraji P. Henson is mistress of ceremonies. 8 p.m. BET

The season finale of “Face Off” is followed by the debut of the spin-off series “Face Off: Game Face.” 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Tyler Perry’s Tyler Perry talks with Lady O about his life and career on a new edition of “Oprah’s Master Class.” 10 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

The new documentary “The Farthest — Voyager in Space” charts the many successes of NASA’s Voyager program to survey the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune and points beyond. 9 p.m. KOCE

The reality series “Vanderpump Rules” begets a spin-off, “Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.” 9 p.m. Bravo

Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray put Carmen Electra, Erik Estrada, et al., through their culinary paces on a new celebrity edition of “Worst Cooks in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Family, friends, law-enforcement officials and others speak about how their lives were “Shattered” by shocking acts of violence in this new true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

THURSDAY

The new documentary “Elián” retells the tale of the 5-year-old Cuban refugee who found himself at the center of a politically charged custody battle in 2000. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

A controversy surrounding a top-tier high school football team in Texas is reexamined in the sports doc “What Carter Lost” on a new “30 for 30.” 6:30 p.m ESPN

The lineup is set on the first-season finale of the talent search “Boy Band.” With mentors Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland and host Rita Ora. 8 p.m. ABC

“Ice Road Truckers” are ready to roll for an 11th season of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

Seeing green: Oscar winner Kathy Bates gets into the medical-marijuana business in the new Chuck Lorre sitcom “Disjointed.” Anytime, Netflix

Peter Serafinowicz, not Patrick Warburton, is “The Tick” in this new superhero comedy based on the comic book. Anytime, Amazon

Love hurts! Soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Michael Fabiano sing the leads in Verdi’s tragic romance “La Traviata” on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 9 p.m. KOCE

We will always love her: The late, great pop-music diva Whitney Houston is remembered in the intimate new documentary “Whitney: Can I Be Me” from “Kurt & Courtney” filmmaker Nick Broomfield. 9 p.m. Showtime

The futuristic drama “Dark Matter” ends its third season, and the supernatural western “Wynonna Earp,” its second. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

Your Los Angeles Rams meet your newly minted Los Angeles Chargers in a “Preseason Football” matchup at the L.A. Coliseum. 5 p.m. CBS

Big swing: Denzel Washington directs and stars opposite Oscar winner Viola Davis in the 2016 film adaptation of playwright August Wilson’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning domestic drama “Fences.” 8 p.m. Epix

Natalie Portman portrays Jacqueline Kennedy, widow of the slain 35th U.S. president, in the 2016 bio-drama “Jackie.” Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and the late John Hurt also star. 8 p.m. HBO

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Tricia Helfer plays an overworked executive who finds “Sun, Sand & Romance” at a resort in Mexico in this new TV movie. With Paul Campbell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

