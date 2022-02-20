What’s on TV This Week: ‘Law & Order,’ the NBA All-Star Game, the Winter Olympics and more

SUNDAY

The skiers, skaters, snowboarders and curlers say bye-bye to Beijing at the closing ceremonies of the “2022 Winter Olympics.” 5 p.m. NBC

The Lakers’ LeBron James and the Nets’ Kevin Durant captain rival squads at the “2022 NBA All-Star Game” in Cleveland. 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

The four-part docuseries “LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy” recalls the life and turbulent times of the 36th U.S. president. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN; also Monday

The three-night documentary event “Abraham Lincoln” recalls the life and turbulent times of the 16th U.S. president. 8 p.m. History Channel; also Monday-Tuesday

Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) has the finish line in his sights in the finale of “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“C’mon in, the water’s fine” is an invitation you should probably decline in the new TV movie “Swim Instructor Nightmare.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“The Walking Dead” comes shuffling in with the middle section of its three-part 11th and final season. 9 p.m. AMC

It’s a nice place to visit, but once you do you’re stuck there with no escape in the new sci-fi/horror drama “From.” 9 p.m. Epix

Allegations of sexual abuse made against a once-beloved comedian intensify in the conclusion of “We Need to Talk About Cosby.” 10 p.m. Showtime

Get a front row seat to some of history’s most pivotal moments in the new series “I Was There.” Theo E.J. Wilson hosts. 10:30 p.m. History Channel

MONDAY

The search for justice in the murder of a Black teen in London in 1993 is recalled in the miniseries “Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence.” With Steve Coogan. Anytime, Acorn TV

Dangerous stunts? Yes. The old song and dance? Not so much in the new spinoff “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Weigh anchor: “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is back for a third season. 8 p.m. Bravo

Husband-and-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt return for third season of “100 Day Dream Home.” 8 p.m. HGTV

“All American’s” Geffri Maya matriculates at a historically Black university in Atlanta in the new spinoff “All American: Homecoming.” 9 p.m. the CW

A criminal mastermind (“Homeland’s” Morena Baccarin) who’s in federal custody still has a few cards to play in the new action thriller “The Endgame.” 10 p.m. NBC

A program that helps female parolees stay sober, find work and reunite with their families is explored in the documentary “Apart” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is your host for the new docuspecial “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War.” 11 p.m. History Channel

TUESDAY

The new docuseries “Race: Bubba Wallace” rides with the top Black driver in NASCAR during a time of change. Anytime, Netflix

The top three contestants face off in the finals of the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.” Mayim Bialik hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Broadway’s Nathan Lane and Leslie Odom Jr. give their regards to their respective ancestors on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Black women speak candidly about how they are perceived by society and portrayed in the media in Jennifer Holness’ powerful 2021 documentary “Subjects of Desire.” 8 p.m. Starz

Need a lift? The remaining contestants try to re-create the famous move from the blockbuster 1987 film in the finale of “The Real Dirty Dancing.” 9 p.m. Fox

“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special” pays tribute to the indomitable Black activist who became a leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

A background character in a video game (Ryan Reynolds) deviates from his programming in Shawn Levy’s 2021 action comedy “Free Guy.” Anytime, Disney+ and HBO Max; also 8 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Say it loud: A beloved animated sitcom gets a reboot with “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” With Kyla Pratt and Cedric the Entertainer. Anytime, Disney+

It’s move-out day on the season finale of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Mustangs, Appaloosas, etc. are the mane attraction in the episode “American Horses” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Paging Steve Austin: “Nova” explores the latest developments in bionic replacement limbs in the new episode “Augmented.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Jeffrey Wright, “Miss Juneteenth’s” Nicole Beharie and others give voice to the words of a legendary Black abolitionist in the special “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches.” 9 p.m. HBO

Graham Nash, the N in CSN&Y, performs on a new edition of the concert series “Skyville Live.” 10 p.m. CMT

Return with us now to 1980s South L.A. as the crime drama “Snowfall” launches its fifth season. With Damson Idris. 10 and 11 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

Meet a teenage witch who makes Sabrina look like Mary Poppins in the 2021 supernatural thriller “Hellbender.” Anytime, Shudder

Nashville singer-songwriter Tom Douglas explores his creative process in the new docuspecial “Love, Tom.” Anytime, Paramount+

A gifted youngster from a closeknit Black family enters a teen singing competition in the new sitcom “Take Note.” Anytime, Peacock

Clung-clung! Dist. Atty. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) is back in a reboot of the 1990-2010 franchise flagship “Law & Order.” Anthony Anderson also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Hellur! Tyler Perry reprises his role as the opinionated matriarch of a large Black family in the 2022 comedy “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.” Anytime, Netflix

One or more strangers stranded at a rest stop during a snowstorm might just be a kidnapper in the 2022 thriller “No Exit.” Anytime, Hulu

Lt. Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and the gang report for duty in new episodes of the “Cops”-style spoof “Reno 911!” Anytime, Roku

On they sweep, with threshing oar in “Vikings: Valhalla,” a sequel to the 2013-20 historical drama. Anytime, Netflix

Host Chuck Nice hits the highway in the new spinoff “Brain Games: On the Road.” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. National Geographic

A heavily-armed militia tries to take over the whole goshdurn country in the 2021 dystopian thriller “American Insurrection.” 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for Entertainer of the Year at the “53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards.” 8 p.m. BET

A woman inherits an Italian restaurant and hooks up with a hunky chef in the new TV movie “Welcome to Mama’s.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A New Hampshire teen undergoes a terrifying ordeal in the fact-based TV movie “Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Guest host John Mulaney joins the illustrious Five Timers Club on a new “Saturday Night Live.” LCD Soundsystem performs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Something’s fishy in the 2021 terror tale “Aquarium of the Dead.” With Vivica A. Fox. 9 p.m. TMC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

