TV This Week, Aug. 26-Sept. 1: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' and more

SUNDAY
Will the kidnapper who kidnapped her once kidnap her again? That’s “Her Worst Nightmare” in this new made-for-cable thriller. With Claire Blackwelder, Bryan Lillis and Jasmine B. Johnson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Viggo Mortensen plays an anarchist, survivalist and father of six who finds himself a widower in the touching 2016 dramedy “Captain Fantastic.” With Kathryn Hahn, Steve Zahn and Frank Langella 8 p.m. Showtime
Camille (Amy Adams) closes in on the truth on the conclusion of “Sharp Objects,” the eight-part mystery-drama based on the Gillian Flynn novel. Patricia Clarkson also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
Not separate, but not equal: The 10-part documentary series “America to Me” explores racial and educational inequality at a nominally diverse high school in the Oak Park suburb of Chicago. 10 p.m. Starz
The supernatural drama “Preacher” ends its third season. With Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun and Ruth Negga. 10:07 p.m. AMC
MONDAY
Brother, can you spare a satoshi? The cryptocurrency craze is explored in the new special “Bitcoin: Boom or Bust.” Melissa Lee hosts. 3 p.m. CNBC
And that was all she wrote: The 2016 documentary “Author: The JT LeRoy Story” examines the curious case of the controversial “literary persona” used by one Laura Albert, the writer behind bestsellers like “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.” 9 p.m. A&E
The rise of the cable TV industry, without which this column would likely be a whole lot shorter, is recalled in “America Gets Wired” on a new “The 80’s Greatest.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
See who hooks up with whom on the freshman-season finale of the dating competition “The Proposal.” 10 p.m. ABC
A male nurse and family man living and working in the dangerous and often deadly Diyala Province in central Iraq shares his story in the documentary “Nowhere to Hide” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Heavens to megazord! Power Rangers past and present suit up to celebrate the kid-friendly action franchise’s 25th anniversary on a very special prime-time episode of “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.” 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Your humble host faces a challenge from NBA player and former Clipper Blake Griffin on the season finale of “Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Can we get an amen? The Memphis-set megachurch drama “Greenleaf” returns for a third season with a two-night premiere. Keith David, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge star. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.
The title of “Ink Master” is once again on the line as this tattoo competition kicks off another cycle. Dave Navarro returns as host. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
The comedy-drama “Younger” offers its fifth-season finale. With Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar. 10 p.m. TV Land
NBA great LeBron James, rapper Snoop Dogg and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart are among the famous faces shooting the breeze about politics, pop culture, sports, etc., in James’ new chat show/reality series “The Shop.” 11 p.m. HBO
WEDNESDAY
Turner Classic Movies’ daylong salute to Lauren Bacall includes the actress opposite real-life love Humphrey Bogart in director Howard Hawks’ 1946 film adaptation of the Raymond Chandler whodunit “The Big Sleep.” 5 p.m. TCM
“Community’s” Danny Pudi and “SNL’s” Abby Elliott guest star on the second of two season-ending episodes of the Esther Povitsky-Benji Aflalo sitcom “Alone Together.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Greece is the word: Professor Darius Arya and his team employ a 3-D scanner to unlock the archaeological wonders of Athens in the debut installment of the three-part series “Ancient Invisible Cities.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda” is back on the case in new episodes of this true-crime series. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
THURSDAY
Follow the money: “One Dollar” connects several citizens to murders most foul in a struggling Rust Belt town in this new online mystery-drama. With “Zodiac’s” John Carroll Lynch and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. Any time, CBS All Access
El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument serves as the finish line on the season finale of “The Great Food Truck Race.” Tyler Florence hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
A squad of five 20-something BFFs live, work, party and parent down San Diego way in the new reality series “MTV’s Pretty Little Mamas.” 9 p.m. MTV
FRIDAY
The jokes are on them: A fresh batch of standup comics takes the stage in a new installment of “The Comedy Lineup.” Any time, Netflix
Janet McTeer (“Marvel’s” Jessica Jones”) joins the cast of “Ozark” as the Missouri-set crime drama returns for a second season. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. Any time, Netflix
“SpongeBob’s” Tom Kenny, “Reno 911’s” Cedric Yarbrough and “Rick & Morty’s” Sarah Chalke are among the usual suspects lending their voices of the off-color animated cop comedy “Paradise PD.” Any time, Netflix
“The Office’s” John Krasinski follows in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine as “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” in this new action series inspired by Clancy’s bestselling series of techno-thrillers. With Peter Fonda, “The Wire’s” Wendell Pierce, Timothy Hutton and Abbie Cornish. Any time,
“American Masters” launches “Artists Flight,” a series of four documentaries spotlighting groundbreaking visual artists, with a profile of German-born 1960s-era sculptor Eva Hesse. 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Pro wrestling’s John Cena supplies the voice of “Ferdinand,” a strapping young bull who prefers flowers to bullfighting, in this computer-animated 2017 comedy based on the children’s book. With Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez and David Tennant. 8 p.m. HBO
Stalker? He hardly knows her! Which is why he’s stalking her in the first place in the new woman-in-jeopardy thriller “I’ll Be Watching.” With Janel Parrish and Rob Estes. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new unscripted series “Wolves and Warriors” salutes an animal sanctuary where combat veterans coping with PTSD help rehabilitate domesticated wolves and wolf-dog hybrids rescued from situations of abuse or neglect. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
