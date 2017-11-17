TV This Week, Nov. 19-25: 'The Mistletoe Inn,' Thanksgiving specials and more

SUNDAY

She’s coming out: Motown legend Diana Ross will collect career kudos at the “2017 American Music Awards.” Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are among the slated performers. 8 p.m. ABC

A woman falls for a fellow with amnesia in the new holiday romance “A Gift to Remember.” With Peter Porte and Ali Liebert. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Matt Damon helps defend “The Great Wall” of China in this 2016 fantasy-action tale directed by “Hero’s” Zhang Yimou. 8:10 p.m. HBO

The two-night true-crime documentary “Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders” concludes. 9 p.m. SundanceTV

“Arrested Development’s” Alia Shawkat is back in a second season of the kooky mystery-comedy “Search Party.” 10 and 10:28 p.m. TBS

“The Problem With Apu” is that some view the animated Indian American shopkeeper on “The Simpsons” as a demeaning ethnic stereotype, as comic Hari Kondabolu and others explain in this new documentary. 10 p.m. TruTV

MONDAY

The remaining couples will have to step it up as “Dancing With the Stars” wraps its season with a two-night season finale. 8 p.m. ABC; also, 9 p.m. Tue.

The new documentary “Baltimore Rising” examines the ongoing tensions between that city’s African American community and local police. 8 p.m. HBO

Bill Murray, Steve Martin, et al., salute the former late-night host with the most in the special “David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The dark recesses of the international arms trade are probed in the documentary “Shadow World” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Marvel’s Runaways” are six gifted but troubled teens who team up to take on their dastardly parents in this latest action drama set in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any time, Hulu

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has a thing or three to say about the divide between the haves and the have-nots and other economic issues in the new documentary “Saving Capitalism.” Any time, Netflix

“Madame Secretary’s” Téa Leoni explores her family history on a new “Finding Your Roots.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Who Killed Tupac?” That is the question as the rapper’s 1996 murder is reinvestigated in this new six-part series. 9 p.m. A&E

The hospital drama “Chicago Med” is back for another season. 10 p.m. NBC

Monique Greenwood, former editor in chief of Essence magazine, tries to make it big in the bed-and-breakfast biz in the new reality series “Checked Inn.” 10 p.m. OWN; also Sat.

WEDNESDAY

“Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery and the rest of her town’s womenfolk fight back in the seven-part western fable “Godless.” Jeff Daniels, Jack O’Connell and Sam Waterston also star. Any time, Netflix

Like buttah: Miss Streisand holds court in the new concert doc “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!” Any time, Netflix

P!nk, Coldplay, Lorde and Miley Cyrus are among the many chart-topping performers at the two-part “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. KTLA; also Fri.

The Peanuts gang stuff themselves silly in the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” 8 p.m. ABC

“Nature” celebrates all creatures great and small — OK, just small — in the new episode “Nature’s Miniature Miracles.” Then “Nova” celebrates all creatures fierce and fearsome in the new episode “Extreme Animal Weapons.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

The nostalgic special “Lights, Camera, Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics” remembers such favorites as 1983’s “A Christmas Story.” 10 p.m. ABC

THURSDAY

Spike Lee’s breakout 1986 indie comedy “She’s Gotta Have It” is now a TV series, with DeWanda Wise taking over the role of Nola Darling, the titular “she.” Any time, Netflix

We love a parade. And that includes “The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” and “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” — which are basically the same parade. 9 a.m. CBS, NBC

A full day’s worth of “NFL Football” matchups kicks off with the Vikings versus the Lions. Then, the Chargers challenge the Cowboys and the Giants battle the Redskins. 9:30 a.m. Fox; 1:30 p.m. CBS; 5:30 p.m. NBC

They’ll be raising the “woof” at this year’s edition of “The National Dog Show.” David Frei and “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley return as hosts. Noon NBC

Alicia Witt is sure to get smooched at “The Mistletoe Inn” in this new holiday romance. David Alpay also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

FRIDAY

Filmmaker Jon Alpert documents his decades-long love affair with the Cuban people, as well as his long acquaintance with the late dictator Fidel Castro, in “Cuba and the Cameraman.” Any time, Netflix

The kids from the hit animated series are back in “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The seasonal animated specials “Frosty the Snowman,” “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” are back. Our pick: “The Grinch” all the way. 8 p.m. CBS; 8 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m. ABC

“Full House’s” Jodie Sweetin and Eric Winter hook up for the holidays in the new TV movie “Finding Santa.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Nice hair: The new special “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” continues the story of the 2016 animated musical. 8:30 p.m. NBC

You’ll be dreaming of “White Christmas” and other classics when “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn — The Broadway Musical” airs on a new “Great Performances.” 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Céline Dion, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen are among the myriad music stars featured in “Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special.” 9 p.m. CBS

SATURDAY

Dermot Mulroney and Kimberly Williams-Paisley get on board “The Christmas Train” in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel