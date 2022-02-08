What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back’ on Starz; ‘Abbott Elementary’ on ABC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! National College Championship Undergraduates from 36 colleges participate in two weeks of intense competition in the premiere of the prime-time version of the answers-for-questions quiz show. Mayim Bialik hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both had the ‘Jeopardy!’ helm before now-ousted Mike Richards was named host, will swap weeks through year’s end.
The Resident Conrad and Cade (Matt Czuchry, guest star Kaley Ronayne) try to figure out what happened to a lost child who is brought to the ER with signs of physical abuse in this new episode of the medical drama. Manish Dayal, Anuja Joshi and Jane Leeves also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Terry Crews and Tony Danza are featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Kings of Napa (N) 8 p.m. OWN
Abbott Elementary After the school’s art teacher retires, Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) best friend from college (Mitra Jouhari) gets the job, but things turn sour when the newcomer gets in the way of some of Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) class traditions in this new episode. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The creator and star of ‘Abbott Elementary’ explains the inspiration for her ABC comedy — and why her goals for it go beyond just making people laugh.
The Real Dirty Dancing The celebrity contestants re-create the famous maracas scene from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new episode “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” explores the life, career, art and legacy of the Black contralto whose performances of classical music and spirituals won her legions of fans. Anderson was a well-known icon in the battle for racial equality, thanks in large part to her appearance at the April 9, 1939, Freedom Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. 9 p.m. KOCE
Marian Anderson: A Voice for the Ages : Music: The revered singer, who died Thursday, was always serene and dignified, and dissolved barriers through the force of her integrity and devotion to her art.
There have been few great singers in history less inclined by nature to relish being the center of controversy than was Marian Anderson.
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Eight single chefs are set up with blind dates as teammates in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
black-ish When Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) girlfriend (Katlyn Nichol) gets accepted at Yale, he asks Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) to convince her to attend USC instead. Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Review: ‘The Conners’ and ‘black-ish’ risked mixing comedy and COVID-19. The gamble pays off
ABC’s flagship family sitcoms, “The Conners” and “black-ish,” offer contrasting stories about the COVID-19 pandemic in their season premieres Wednesday.
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Younger viewers aren’t watching TV, but ad-makers are finding a way to reach them through the big game.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) co-host this interactive countdown special where viewers can vote in real time for their favorite Super Bowl commercial, selected from 10 all-time classic spots. The special also goes behind the scenes of one of the biggest commercials that will run in this year’s Super Bowl, a spot from a global automotive brand, and features interviews with the A-list stars who appear in it. 8 p.m. CBS
Column: A reminder that Apple’s ‘1984' ad is the only great Super Bowl commercial ever — and it’s now 33 years old
George Orwell’s novel “1984” is hitting the bestseller lists again, having been moved in bookstores from the “dystopian science fiction” shelves to the “current affairs” section.
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Manchester United, noon USA
College Basketball Pacific visits USC, 7 p.m. PAC-12 LA and PAC-12 TV; UCLA visits Stanford, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, North Carolina visits Clemson, 3 p.m. ACCN; Marquette visits Connecticut, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Rhode Island visits VCU, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Arkansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; LSU visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse visits Boston College, 5 p.m. ACCN; Villanova visits St. John’s, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Butler visits Creighton, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Illinois visits Purdue, 6 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Penn State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Missouri visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Colorado State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
WINTER OLYMPICS
Speedskating Men’s 1,500-meter race, 6:20 a.m. USA
Mixed Doubles Curling Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBA, 10 a.m. USA and 2 p.m. CNBC; Gold Medal Game: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. CNBC
Biathlon, Luge, Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 20K individual race in biathlon; luge women’s third and final runs; men’s and women’s individual sprint finals in cross-country skiing, 11 a.m. NBC
Women’s Hockey U.S. versus Canada, 2 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Speedskating (Live) 5 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Qualifications for the women’s halfpipe, (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s cross qualifying, (live) 7:10 p.m. USA; qualifying round of women’s snowboarding cross, (live) 8 p.m. NBC; women’s cross final, (live) 10:30 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing Qualifying for the men’s halfpipe competition and women’s cross in snowboarding, the final runs for the women’s slalom, (live) 8:35 p.m. NBC
Nordic Combined The men’s individual normal hill event, (live) midnight USA
Men’s Hockey The Russian Olympic Committee versus Switzerland, (live) 12:50 a.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Denmark, (live) 5:30 a.m. Wednesday USA
Short Track Women’s 1,000-meter qualifying; men’s 1,500-meter quarterfinals, semifinals and final; women’s relay semifinal, (live) 3 a.m. Wednesday USA
A look at the different NBC platforms where you can find all the Winter Olympics sports and on what day.
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Joey King; Oprah’s Book Club announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics news; Lucas Sin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Coverage of the Oscars nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”); chef Eric Adjepong. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Alyssa Farah; Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong High School Sweetheart”); guest hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ludacris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”); Chiquis Rivera; photographer Bette Marshall. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Heartache Tonight”; Kristen Bell; Quinta Brunson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil After surviving electrocution, a woman exhibits troubling behavior; results of an in-depth brain scan. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Queen Naija; guest co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Warren; Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Channing Tatum; David Oyelowo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; J.B. Smoove; Anitta and Saweetie perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back John Carluccio’s new feature-length documentary offers a portrait of veteran song-and-dance man Maurice Hines, tracing his journey from a tap-dancing childhood to his life today, in his late 70s, as an elder statesman of dance. Hines faced a number of challenges as a gay Black man in show business, yet he shares stories of his life — including a complicated relationship with Gregory Hines, his late brother — with style and grace. Former colleagues Chita Rivera, Mercedes Ellington and Debbie Allen also appear. 8 p.m. Starz
Onstage, in his striped Armani jacket, Maurice Hines looks like the zebra god, an ageless figure able to sing, dance and tell stories with equal aplomb.
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 a.m. TMC
News of the World (2020) 8:15 a.m. HBO
The Revenant (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Angels in the Outfield (1951) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:50 a.m. Epix
House of Sand and Fog (2003) 9:55 a.m. Showtime
Independence Day (1996) 10:15 a.m. HBO
The Seventh Seal (1957) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The English Patient (1996) Noon Showtime
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 12:58 p.m. Cinemax
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 1:30 p.m. TNT
It Could Happen to You (1994) 1:43 and 9 p.m. Encore
The Prestige (2006) 2 p.m. BBC America
Open Range (2003) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Titanic (1997) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Oh, God! (1977) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Love Story (1970) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Mister Roberts (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
The Climb (2019) 5:16 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Minari (2020) 6 p.m. TMC
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
The Immigrant (2013) 6 p.m. Cinemax
The Professional (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount
12 Angry Men (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. BBC America
Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Last Picture Show (1971) 8 p.m. TMC
The Best Man (1964) 9 p.m. TCM
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Birdcage (1996) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax
Fruitvale Station (2013) 10 p.m. Showtime
Knocked Up (2007) 10 p.m. Tru
American Honey (2016) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Under Siege (1992) 11 p.m. AMC
Fail Safe (1964) 11 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: The Winter Olympics, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Inventing Anna’ and more
TV highlights for Feb. 6-12 include “The Tuck Rule” on ESPN’s “30 for 30,” the Winter Olympics and the true-crime series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix
Movies on TV this week: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: February 6: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM; ‘The French Connection’ on EPIX
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.