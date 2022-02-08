What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back’ on Starz; ‘Abbott Elementary’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! National College Championship Undergraduates from 36 colleges participate in two weeks of intense competition in the premiere of the prime-time version of the answers-for-questions quiz show. Mayim Bialik hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Resident Conrad and Cade (Matt Czuchry, guest star Kaley Ronayne) try to figure out what happened to a lost child who is brought to the ER with signs of physical abuse in this new episode of the medical drama. Manish Dayal, Anuja Joshi and Jane Leeves also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Terry Crews and Tony Danza are featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Kings of Napa (N) 8 p.m. OWN

Abbott Elementary After the school’s art teacher retires, Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) best friend from college (Mitra Jouhari) gets the job, but things turn sour when the newcomer gets in the way of some of Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) class traditions in this new episode. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Dirty Dancing The celebrity contestants re-create the famous maracas scene from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” 9 p.m. Fox

American Masters The new episode “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” explores the life, career, art and legacy of the Black contralto whose performances of classical music and spirituals won her legions of fans. Anderson was a well-known icon in the battle for racial equality, thanks in large part to her appearance at the April 9, 1939, Freedom Concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. 9 p.m. KOCE

Marian Anderson: A Voice for the Ages : Music: The revered singer, who died Thursday, was always serene and dignified, and dissolved barriers through the force of her integrity and devotion to her art. There have been few great singers in history less inclined by nature to relish being the center of controversy than was Marian Anderson.

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Eight single chefs are set up with blind dates as teammates in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish When Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) girlfriend (Katlyn Nichol) gets accepted at Yale, he asks Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) to convince her to attend USC instead. Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) co-host this interactive countdown special where viewers can vote in real time for their favorite Super Bowl commercial, selected from 10 all-time classic spots. The special also goes behind the scenes of one of the biggest commercials that will run in this year’s Super Bowl, a spot from a global automotive brand, and features interviews with the A-list stars who appear in it. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Manchester United, noon USA

College Basketball Pacific visits USC, 7 p.m. PAC-12 LA and PAC-12 TV; UCLA visits Stanford, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, North Carolina visits Clemson, 3 p.m. ACCN; Marquette visits Connecticut, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Rhode Island visits VCU, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Arkansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; LSU visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse visits Boston College, 5 p.m. ACCN; Villanova visits St. John’s, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Butler visits Creighton, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Illinois visits Purdue, 6 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Penn State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Missouri visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Colorado State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

Speedskating Men’s 1,500-meter race, 6:20 a.m. USA

Mixed Doubles Curling Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBA, 10 a.m. USA and 2 p.m. CNBC; Gold Medal Game: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. CNBC

Biathlon, Luge, Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 20K individual race in biathlon; luge women’s third and final runs; men’s and women’s individual sprint finals in cross-country skiing, 11 a.m. NBC

Women’s Hockey U.S. versus Canada, 2 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Speedskating (Live) 5 p.m. NBC

Snowboarding Qualifications for the women’s halfpipe, (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s cross qualifying, (live) 7:10 p.m. USA; qualifying round of women’s snowboarding cross, (live) 8 p.m. NBC; women’s cross final, (live) 10:30 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing Qualifying for the men’s halfpipe competition and women’s cross in snowboarding, the final runs for the women’s slalom, (live) 8:35 p.m. NBC

Nordic Combined The men’s individual normal hill event, (live) midnight USA

Men’s Hockey The Russian Olympic Committee versus Switzerland, (live) 12:50 a.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Denmark, (live) 5:30 a.m. Wednesday USA

Short Track Women’s 1,000-meter qualifying; men’s 1,500-meter quarterfinals, semifinals and final; women’s relay semifinal, (live) 3 a.m. Wednesday USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Joey King; Oprah’s Book Club announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics news; Lucas Sin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Coverage of the Oscars nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”); chef Eric Adjepong. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Alyssa Farah; Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong High School Sweetheart”); guest hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ludacris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”); Chiquis Rivera; photographer Bette Marshall. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Heartache Tonight”; Kristen Bell; Quinta Brunson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil After surviving electrocution, a woman exhibits troubling behavior; results of an in-depth brain scan. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Queen Naija; guest co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Warren; Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Channing Tatum; David Oyelowo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; J.B. Smoove; Anitta and Saweetie perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back John Carluccio’s new feature-length documentary offers a portrait of veteran song-and-dance man Maurice Hines, tracing his journey from a tap-dancing childhood to his life today, in his late 70s, as an elder statesman of dance. Hines faced a number of challenges as a gay Black man in show business, yet he shares stories of his life — including a complicated relationship with Gregory Hines, his late brother — with style and grace. Former colleagues Chita Rivera, Mercedes Ellington and Debbie Allen also appear. 8 p.m. Starz

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 a.m. TMC

News of the World (2020) 8:15 a.m. HBO

The Revenant (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Angels in the Outfield (1951) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:50 a.m. Epix

House of Sand and Fog (2003) 9:55 a.m. Showtime

Independence Day (1996) 10:15 a.m. HBO

The Seventh Seal (1957) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The English Patient (1996) Noon Showtime

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 12:58 p.m. Cinemax

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 1:30 p.m. TNT

It Could Happen to You (1994) 1:43 and 9 p.m. Encore

The Prestige (2006) 2 p.m. BBC America

Open Range (2003) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Titanic (1997) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Oh, God! (1977) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Love Story (1970) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Mister Roberts (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

The Climb (2019) 5:16 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Minari (2020) 6 p.m. TMC

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

The Immigrant (2013) 6 p.m. Cinemax

The Professional (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount

12 Angry Men (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. BBC America

Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Last Picture Show (1971) 8 p.m. TMC

The Best Man (1964) 9 p.m. TCM

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Birdcage (1996) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax

Fruitvale Station (2013) 10 p.m. Showtime

Knocked Up (2007) 10 p.m. Tru

American Honey (2016) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Under Siege (1992) 11 p.m. AMC

Fail Safe (1964) 11 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 6 - 12 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files