What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Kardashians,’ the CMT Music Awards, Anthony Bourdain and more

SUNDAY

The 2021 documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” remembers the globe-trotting celebrity chef who died in 2018. 6 and 8:30 p.m. CNN

Prepare to bid your favorite frenemies adieu with the series finale of “Killing Eve.” Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star. 8 p.m. BBC America; anytime, AMC+

A husband-and-wife duo helps homeowners spiff up their residences in rural Colorado in the new renovation series “Building Roots.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The high-stakes drama “Billions” ends its sixth season. With Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Corey Stoll. 9 p.m. Showtime

The rebooted action drama “S.W.A.T.” hits the 100-episode mark. With Shemar Moore. 10 p.m. CBS

A veteran public defender (Courtney B. Vance) takes the case of a Black teen being sought by Chicago police in the new drama “61st Street.” 10 p.m. AMC; anytime, AMC+

This little piggy went to market, this little piggy stayed home in the new porcine-centric documentary “Magnificent Beast.” 10 p.m. PBS SoCal World; anytime, PBS.org

The ride’s over in the finale of the fact-based drama “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” With Kyle Chandler and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd, a.k.a the Judds, reunite to perform at the “2022 CMT Music Awards.” Kelsea Ballerini and “The Avengers’ ” Anthony Mackie co-host from Nashville. 8 p.m. CBS; also 5 p.m., Paramount+

Here is the church, here is the steeple: The new docuspecial “Secrets of Sacred Architecture” tours some of America’s most spectacular houses of worship. 10 p.m. KCET

Bakery owners who ain’t exactly raking in the dough turn to pastry chef Stephanie Boswell for help in the new series “Bake or Break.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

“Orange Is the New Black” meets the U.K. version of “The Office” in the new documentary-style comedy “Hard Cell.” Catherine Tate stars. Anytime, Netflix

“Watchmen” star Regina King and that series’ creator, Damon Lindelof, are featured in a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Little Big Town plays stripped-down versions of their hits, and maybe roasts a few s’mores, on a new “CMT Campfire Sessions.” 8 p.m CMT

It’s Hitler versus Stalin — advantage, Stalin — as Germany invades the Soviet Union in the Season 2 premiere of “Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The jig is up in the finale of the true-crime drama “The Thing About Pam.” Renée Zellweger stars. 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

Marijuana dispensaries get makeovers courtesy of interior designer and cannabis enthusiast Kim Myles in the new renovation series “High Design.” Anytime, Discovery+

President Barack Obama gives naturalist David Attenborough a run for his money as narrator of the new series “Our Great National Parks.” Anytime, Netflix

Better pack a parka! “Nature” visits the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in the new episode “American Arctic.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Country music’s Brooks & Dunn talk shop in between playing some of their biggest hits in the debut installment of “CMT Storytellers.” 8 p.m. CMT

The stars of “Moonshiners” hit the highway to explore the history of hooch in the USA in the new spinoff “Moonshiners: American Spirit.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

The new docuspecial “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup” follows four parolees as they attempt to reintegrate into society. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Hola! The 2000-04 sitcom “The Brothers García” begets a sequel, “The Garcias,” with several actors from the original series reprising their roles. Anytime, HBO Max

Did you think they were just going to go away? Kim and the fam, who wrapped their long-running reality show on E! last year, return in their new series “The Kardashians.” Anytime, Hulu

“The Office’s” Craig Robinson gets out of the warehouse and into the snake-eradication business in the new Florida-set sitcom “Killing It.” Anytime, Peacock

Mirror, mirror, on the wall: The trillion-dollar beauty industry comes under scrutiny in the new investigative series “Not So Pretty.” Anytime, HBO Max

Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes shares the stage with Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, et al., on a new edition of “CMT Crossroads.” 8 p.m. CMT

FRIDAY

An upper-class British couple (Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend) find themselves in a spot of bother in the new drama “Anatomy of a Scandal.” Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) also stars. Anytime, Netflix

That 1980s-era computer game is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2022 terror tale “Choose or Die.” With “A Nightmare on Elm Street’s” Robert Englund. Anytime, Netflix

“Yellowstone” meets “The X-Files” in the new Wyoming-set mystery drama “Outer Range.” Josh Brolin stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime

You’re gonna hear them “Roar.” Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and “GLOW’s” Alison Brie are among the stars featured in this new female-led anthology series. Anytime, Apple TV+

A movie-studio intern (“Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka) tries to avoid getting chewed up and spit out by her sadistic boss (Diane Kruger) in the new series “Swimming With Sharks.” Anytime, Roku

The tale of a female gang member turned community activist in the Bronx is told in the 2020 documentary “La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla.” 5 and 11 p.m. Showtime

Talented young terpsichoreans partner up with their parental units in the new competition series “Come Dance With Me.” 8 p.m. CBS

Host Scott Yoo celebrates trailblazing Black composer Florence Price in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center takes it to the stage in the conclusion of the two-part docuseries “Chamber Music Society Returns.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Bill Maher: #Adulting” catches the comic and talk show host serving up hot takes in a new stand-up special shot in Miami. 10 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Are you ready for some “USFL Football” … again? The New Jersey Generals battle the Birmingham Stallions in the latest attempt to kickstart that failed sports league. 4:30 p.m. NBC and Fox

Five aspiring social-media influencers from Chi-town reach for the stars right here in L.A. in the new TV movie “North of the 10.” 8 p.m. BET

“The Office’s” Melora Hardin plays a romance novelist/meddling mom in the new TV movie “Love, Classified.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The mayhem will continue until morale improves in the 2021 horror-franchise entry “The Forever Purge.” With Josh Lucas and Ana de la Reguera. 8 p.m. HBO

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child and Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of Beyoncé, co-star in the new TV movie “Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The lovely and talented Lizzo pulls double duty as host and performer on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A new “Lost LA” visits Little Tokyo and the Crenshaw district to tell the story of Southern California’s Japanese American community. 9 p.m. KCET

