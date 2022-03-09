What’s on TV Wednesday: Season premieres of ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW and ‘Survivor’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor Jeff Probst returns as host for a new season of the unscripted series, which was shot last May and June. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Scott (Guy Lockard) suspects that a patient may be a drug dealer. Also, Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash This superhero action hit returns from hiatus on a new night, picking things up pretty much where they left off as Bart and Nora (guest stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy) return from their parents’ vow-renewal ceremony. Thanks to fissures in the timeline, things are not exactly as they left them. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Masked Singer (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox

South Park (N) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu The Lunar New Year approaches and Nicky (Olivia Liang) feels good about her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu), and things with her family seem to be going well too, until a crime shakes her up as this martial arts action drama returns for its second season. Gavin Stenhouse also stars with guest star Kee Chan. 9 p.m. The CW



Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) find what they are looking for in New York City, but it may not be what they really need as danger closes in a new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Domino Masters In the premiere of this unscripted competition, teams setting up dominoes in intricate designs, just to knock them down, incorporate a “Sports Night” theme into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. 9 p.m. Fox

Good Trouble Tommy’s (Kevin David Lin) trial comes to a close, but Callie (Maia Mitchell) must keep Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) out of legal jeopardy as this drama returns for a fourth season. Cierra Ramirez, T.J. Linnard, Kara Wang and Sherry Cola also star. 9:59 p.m. Freeform

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things When Katherine (Grace Park) is rushed to the hospital for an emergency, Eddie (David Giuntoli) and the rest of the group show up to be by her side in this new episode. Romany Malco, Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC

First Wives Club (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. BET

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World When a sexy new monster comes to town, passion runs high and deadly in this new episode. Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Bee Czar A beekeeper is on a mission to save honey bees, rescuing one hive at a time, and build a booming honey empire in the process in this new unscripted series. 10:15 p.m. Discovery

Bigger (season finale) 10:30 p.m. BET

SPORTS

College Basketball ACC Tournament: Syracuse versus Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Wake Forest, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Syracuse versus Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford versus Arizona State, Noon PAC-12TV; Oregon State versus Oregon, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; California versus Washington State, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Utah versus Washington, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV. Big East Tournament: Butler versus Xavier, 1:30 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Seton Hall versus Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. FS1. SEC Tournament: Ole Miss versus Missouri, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Patriot League Tournament: Navy visits Colgate, 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Washington Wizards visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Edmonton Oilers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, noon USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Wheelchair Curling: U.S. versus Sweden, 7 p.m. USA; Paralympic Coverage, 8 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 10 p.m. USA; Paralympic Coverage, 11:30 p.m. USA

Women’s College Basketball Mountain West Tournament, Championship, 7 p.m. CBSSN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Laurie Segall. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Marie Yovanovitch; Kristin Chenoweth; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John C. Reilly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”); Caroline Rhea; co-host Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stephanie Grisham co-hosts; Christopher Meloni. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Former NBA star Shawn Bradley has paralysis. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sam Heughan (“Outlander”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner (“The Adam Project”); Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Samuel L. Jackson; Rupert Grint; Wet Leg performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael McFaul; Denée Benton; Father John Misty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; Edi Patterson; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Thomas Middleditch; Inhaler performs; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Defiant Ones (1958) 9 a.m. TCM

Boy (2010) 9:30 a.m. TMC

A Mighty Wind (2003) 9:44 a.m. Cinemax

Little Women (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX

Mister Roberts (1955) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Field of Dreams (1989) 11 a.m. AMC

Rocky Balboa (2006) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 11:55 a.m. Epix

Rudy (1993) 11:56 a.m. and 11:09 p.m. Encore

Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Misery (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Ben-Hur (1959) 1 p.m. TCM

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Shining (1980) 1:30 p.m. BBC America

Tenet (2020) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:03 p.m. Syfy

Baby Driver (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Patriot Games (1992) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:08 p.m. Syfy

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX

Walking and Talking (1996) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Sayonara (1957) 7 p.m. TCM

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation

Independence Day (1996) 9 p.m. Paramount

From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:45 p.m. TCM

War of the Worlds (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT

The Aviator (2004) 11:28 p.m. Cinemax

