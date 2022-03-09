What’s on TV Wednesday: Season premieres of ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW and ‘Survivor’ on CBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor Jeff Probst returns as host for a new season of the unscripted series, which was shot last May and June. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Scott (Guy Lockard) suspects that a patient may be a drug dealer. Also, Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash This superhero action hit returns from hiatus on a new night, picking things up pretty much where they left off as Bart and Nora (guest stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy) return from their parents’ vow-renewal ceremony. Thanks to fissures in the timeline, things are not exactly as they left them. 8 p.m. The CW
Let Fox go noir (“Gotham”) and ABC get tense (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) with their prequels and superhero-adjacency; the CW is sticking with more straightforward costumed heroics.
The Masked Singer (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox
South Park (N) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu The Lunar New Year approaches and Nicky (Olivia Liang) feels good about her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu), and things with her family seem to be going well too, until a crime shakes her up as this martial arts action drama returns for its second season. Gavin Stenhouse also stars with guest star Kee Chan. 9 p.m. The CW
Ken Do and Megan Hui — stunt doubles for actors Eddie Liu and Olivia Liang, respectively — got engaged while filming the season finale of ‘Kung Fu.’
Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) find what they are looking for in New York City, but it may not be what they really need as danger closes in a new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Alan Tudyk stars as an alien stranded on Earth in the sci-fi dramedy, which premieres Wednesday on Syfy.
Domino Masters In the premiere of this unscripted competition, teams setting up dominoes in intricate designs, just to knock them down, incorporate a “Sports Night” theme into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. 9 p.m. Fox
Good Trouble Tommy’s (Kevin David Lin) trial comes to a close, but Callie (Maia Mitchell) must keep Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) out of legal jeopardy as this drama returns for a fourth season. Cierra Ramirez, T.J. Linnard, Kara Wang and Sherry Cola also star. 9:59 p.m. Freeform
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things When Katherine (Grace Park) is rushed to the hospital for an emergency, Eddie (David Giuntoli) and the rest of the group show up to be by her side in this new episode. Romany Malco, Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC
First Wives Club (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. BET
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World When a sexy new monster comes to town, passion runs high and deadly in this new episode. Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Bee Czar A beekeeper is on a mission to save honey bees, rescuing one hive at a time, and build a booming honey empire in the process in this new unscripted series. 10:15 p.m. Discovery
Bigger (season finale) 10:30 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Basketball ACC Tournament: Syracuse versus Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Wake Forest, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Syracuse versus Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford versus Arizona State, Noon PAC-12TV; Oregon State versus Oregon, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; California versus Washington State, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Utah versus Washington, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV. Big East Tournament: Butler versus Xavier, 1:30 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Seton Hall versus Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. FS1. SEC Tournament: Ole Miss versus Missouri, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Patriot League Tournament: Navy visits Colgate, 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Washington Wizards visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Edmonton Oilers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. TNT
Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, noon USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Wheelchair Curling: U.S. versus Sweden, 7 p.m. USA; Paralympic Coverage, 8 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 10 p.m. USA; Paralympic Coverage, 11:30 p.m. USA
Women’s College Basketball Mountain West Tournament, Championship, 7 p.m. CBSSN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Laurie Segall. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Marie Yovanovitch; Kristin Chenoweth; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John C. Reilly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”); Caroline Rhea; co-host Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stephanie Grisham co-hosts; Christopher Meloni. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Former NBA star Shawn Bradley has paralysis. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sam Heughan (“Outlander”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner (“The Adam Project”); Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Samuel L. Jackson; Rupert Grint; Wet Leg performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael McFaul; Denée Benton; Father John Misty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; Edi Patterson; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Thomas Middleditch; Inhaler performs; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Defiant Ones (1958) 9 a.m. TCM
Boy (2010) 9:30 a.m. TMC
A Mighty Wind (2003) 9:44 a.m. Cinemax
Little Women (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX
Mister Roberts (1955) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Field of Dreams (1989) 11 a.m. AMC
Rocky Balboa (2006) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Rudy (1993) 11:56 a.m. and 11:09 p.m. Encore
Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Misery (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Ben-Hur (1959) 1 p.m. TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Shining (1980) 1:30 p.m. BBC America
Tenet (2020) 2:15 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:03 p.m. Syfy
Baby Driver (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:08 p.m. Syfy
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX
Walking and Talking (1996) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Sayonara (1957) 7 p.m. TCM
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation
Independence Day (1996) 9 p.m. Paramount
From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:45 p.m. TCM
War of the Worlds (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT
The Aviator (2004) 11:28 p.m. Cinemax
The complete guide to home viewing
