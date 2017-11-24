TV This Week, Nov. 26-Dec. 3: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and more

SUNDAY

A bevy of beauties will strut their stuff in Las Vegas for “The 66th Miss Universe Competition.” Steve Harvey returns as host. 7 p.m. Fox

Young do-gooders collect their due and Kelly Clarkson receives special honors at the “Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017.” Performers include Kelsea Ballerini and Jacob Sartorius. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

It’s ladies night! Toni Braxton and 1990s vocal trio SWV are honored at the “2017 Soul Train Awards.” Erykah Badu is back to host. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1

Trading places: “Full House’s” Candace Cameron Bure plays identical twins in the new holiday comedy “Switched for Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Cute couple: Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez are rival shop owners in the new TV movie “A Very Merry Toy Store.” Brian Dennehy also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The new special “Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron” finds the filmmaker revisiting one of his many mega-hit movies. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Bruuuce! The new documentary “Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words” gets up close and personal with the rocker they call “The Boss.” 10 p.m. BBC America

MONDAY

Crossover alert, again! “Supergirl” kicks off yet another storyline that continues on a new “Arrow” before concluding the next night on “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA; also Tue.

Host Reba McEntire, et al., will twang the ancient yuletide carol in the special “CMA Country Christmas.” Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town are among the performers for the annual event in Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC

“Fashion Police,” we hardly knew ye. The dishy series once hosted by the late Joan Rivers airs its final episode. 8 p.m. E!

“The Suite Life’s” Brenda Song tries to earn her wings in the family-friendly fantasy flick “Angry Angel.” Jason Biggs also stars. 9 p.m. Freeform

Climbing the ladder: The 2016 documentary “Woman on Fire” profiles the FDNY’s first openly transgender firefighter. 9 p.m. Starz

Everyone’s favorite a cappella group makes merry in the new special “A Very Pentatonix Christmas.” 10 p.m. NBC

The gritty new documentary “Meth Storm” follows DEA efforts to stanch the flow of the highly addictive drug coming into the U.S. from Mexico. 10 p.m. HBO

Young folks without a lick of sense between ’em party on the Gulf Coast in the new reality series “Floribama Shore.” 10 p.m. MTV

TUESDAY

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had a very shiny nose, and he’s back in this classic animated special. 8 p.m. CBS

The hit family drama “This Is Us” offers its fall finale. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC

A bevy of beauties will strut their stuff in Shanghai for this year’s edition of “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.” With Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, et al. 10 p.m. CBS

The eggnog will flow in a “Drunk History Christmas Special.” With Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

WEDNESDAY

Rachel Brosnahan is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a 1950s housewife who tries her hand at stand-up comedy, in this new series from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Tony Shalhoub and “Family Guy’s” Alex Borstein also star. Any time, Amazon

Jennifer Nettles, Gwen Stefani, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. and the aforementioned Pentatonix help celebrate “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” 8 p.m. NBC

On they sweep, with threshing oar: The historical drama “Vikings” sails in for a fifth season. With Travis Fimmel. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new special “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” finds the hit-maker bringing his uptown funk to the historic theater in Harlem. 10 p.m. CBS

THURSDAY

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC

Fitz and the Tantrums and “Glee’s” Lea Michele are among the performers taking the stage for the new special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” 9 p.m. ABC

A killer speaks in the new five-part true-crime docu-series “The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All.” 10 p.m. A&E

There’s “Lost Gold” in them thar hills, and two brothers are lookin’ to find it in this new unscripted series. 11 p.m. Travel Channel

FRIDAY

After four seasons, the teen-themed drama “East Los High” returns for one final farewell episode. Any time, Hulu

Journalist Gay Talese’s contentious relationship with one of his creepier subjects is the subject of the creepy new documentary “Voyeur.” Any time, Netflix

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” are back in action for a fifth season. With Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen. 8 p.m. ABC

“Descendants’” Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson perform as part of “Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration.” 8:30 p.m. Disney Channel

The laughs are on them in the stand-up showcase “All Def Comedy.” 10 p.m. HBO

The laughs are on him in the new stand-up special “Orny Adams: More Than Loud.” 10 p.m. Showtime