TV This Week, Nov. 26-Dec. 3: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and more

SUNDAY
A bevy of beauties will strut their stuff in Las Vegas for “The 66th Miss Universe Competition.” Steve Harvey returns as host. 7 p.m. Fox
Young do-gooders collect their due and Kelly Clarkson receives special honors at the “Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017.” Performers include Kelsea Ballerini and Jacob Sartorius. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
It’s ladies night! Toni Braxton and 1990s vocal trio SWV are honored at the “2017 Soul Train Awards.” Erykah Badu is back to host. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1
Trading places: “Full House’s” Candace Cameron Bure plays identical twins in the new holiday comedy “Switched for Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Cute couple: Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez are rival shop owners in the new TV movie “A Very Merry Toy Store.” Brian Dennehy also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new special “Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron” finds the filmmaker revisiting one of his many mega-hit movies. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Bruuuce! The new documentary “Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words” gets up close and personal with the rocker they call “The Boss.” 10 p.m. BBC America
MONDAY
Crossover alert, again! “Supergirl” kicks off yet another storyline that continues on a new “Arrow” before concluding the next night on “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA; also Tue.
Host Reba McEntire, et al., will twang the ancient yuletide carol in the special “CMA Country Christmas.” Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town are among the performers for the annual event in Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC
“Fashion Police,” we hardly knew ye. The dishy series once hosted by the late Joan Rivers airs its final episode. 8 p.m. E!
“The Suite Life’s” Brenda Song tries to earn her wings in the family-friendly fantasy flick “Angry Angel.” Jason Biggs also stars. 9 p.m. Freeform
Climbing the ladder: The 2016 documentary “Woman on Fire” profiles the FDNY’s first openly transgender firefighter. 9 p.m. Starz
Everyone’s favorite a cappella group makes merry in the new special “A Very Pentatonix Christmas.” 10 p.m. NBC
The gritty new documentary “Meth Storm” follows DEA efforts to stanch the flow of the highly addictive drug coming into the U.S. from Mexico. 10 p.m. HBO
Young folks without a lick of sense between ’em party on the Gulf Coast in the new reality series “Floribama Shore.” 10 p.m. MTV
TUESDAY
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” had a very shiny nose, and he’s back in this classic animated special. 8 p.m. CBS
The hit family drama “This Is Us” offers its fall finale. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
A bevy of beauties will strut their stuff in Shanghai for this year’s edition of “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.” With Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, et al. 10 p.m. CBS
The eggnog will flow in a “Drunk History Christmas Special.” With Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
WEDNESDAY
Rachel Brosnahan is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a 1950s housewife who tries her hand at stand-up comedy, in this new series from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Tony Shalhoub and “Family Guy’s” Alex Borstein also star. Any time, Amazon
Jennifer Nettles, Gwen Stefani, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. and the aforementioned Pentatonix help celebrate “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” 8 p.m. NBC
On they sweep, with threshing oar: The historical drama “Vikings” sails in for a fifth season. With Travis Fimmel. 9 p.m. History Channel
The new special “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” finds the hit-maker bringing his uptown funk to the historic theater in Harlem. 10 p.m. CBS
THURSDAY
It just wouldn’t be Christmas without the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC
Fitz and the Tantrums and “Glee’s” Lea Michele are among the performers taking the stage for the new special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” 9 p.m. ABC
A killer speaks in the new five-part true-crime docu-series “The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All.” 10 p.m. A&E
There’s “Lost Gold” in them thar hills, and two brothers are lookin’ to find it in this new unscripted series. 11 p.m. Travel Channel
FRIDAY
After four seasons, the teen-themed drama “East Los High” returns for one final farewell episode. Any time, Hulu
Journalist Gay Talese’s contentious relationship with one of his creepier subjects is the subject of the creepy new documentary “Voyeur.” Any time, Netflix
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” are back in action for a fifth season. With Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen. 8 p.m. ABC
“Descendants’” Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson perform as part of “Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration.” 8:30 p.m. Disney Channel
The laughs are on them in the stand-up showcase “All Def Comedy.” 10 p.m. HBO
The laughs are on him in the new stand-up special “Orny Adams: More Than Loud.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Katherine Heigl has it in for her ex-hubby’s new gal Rosario Dawson in the 2017 thriller “Unforgettable.” 7:15 p.m. HBO
“xXx’s” Vin Diesel returns as Xander Cage in the 2017 action sequel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” With Samuel L. Jackson. 8 p.m. Epix
Ashley Williams and Teddy Sears hook up for the holidays in the new TV movie “Christmas in Evergreen.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The holidays go off without a hitch — or rather, with a hitch — in the new TV movie “Four Christmases and a Wedding.” With Arielle Kebbel and Markie Post. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The laughs are on her in the new stand-up special “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.” 9 p.m. HBO
They’re gonna get wrecked at the “Office Christmas Party” in this raucous 2016 comedy. With Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T. J. Miller and Jennifer Aniston. 9 p.m. Showtime
