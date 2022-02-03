What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Single Drunk Female’ on Freeform; Winter Olympics; ‘Project Runway’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer There’s a party crasher when a few of the women are given time with the Joes at a beautiful vineyard. 8 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine and his crew head to San Diego, where a German restaurant’s owner is afraid to make changes over fear of disturbing his late father’s original design. 8 p.m. Food Network

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) encourages Max (Cheyenne Jackson) to enter a jingle-writing contest in this new episode. Julian Gant and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Project Runway The season’s winner is chosen at New York Fashion Week. 9 p.m. Bravo



Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Fast Foodies Wrestling legend Chris Jericho is the featured guest in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU

Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) confronts her hardest sobriety challenge yet as she tries to avoid booze on St. Patrick’s Day. Sasha Compere, Garrick Bernard, Jojo Brown and Ally Sheedy also star. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPECIALS

Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul Educators, religious leaders, political leaders and health professionals reflect on key aspects of Black history. 7 p.m. The CW

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising This new special documents how Black actresses have been a historically overlooked and undervalued group in Hollywood but in recent years have begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. Linsey Davis and Deborah Roberts host. 8 p.m. ABC

Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated —The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice This new special documents recent developments in the mystery of the death of the civil rights leader. 9 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Football Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice, noon ESPN2; East-West Shrine Game, 5 p.m. NFL

Women’s College Basketball Stanford visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Florida State visits NC State, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Louisville visits Clemson, 3 p.m. BSSC; Ole Miss visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; North Carolina visits Wake Forest, 5 p.m. BSSC; BYU visits Portland, 5 p.m. BSW; Arkansas visits Texas A&M, 6 p.m. SEC-TV

College Basketball UCLA visits Arizona, 5 p.m. ESPN; USC visits Arizona State, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Drexel visits Delaware, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Georgetown visits St. John’s, 3 p.m. FS1; Memphis visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Old Dominion, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Iowa visits Ohio State, 5 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga visits San Diego, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Stanford, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; San Francisco visits BYU, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Colorado, 7 p.m. FS1; St. Mary’s visits Portland, 8 p.m. BSSC; Washington visits California, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

Mixed Doubles Curling Norway versus Canada (tape), 7:30 a.m. USA; Canada versus Switzerland (tape), 4:30 p.m. USA; Italy versus Norway (tape), 6:30 p.m. USA; Sweden versus U.S. (live),10:30 p.m. USA

Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating Coverage of qualifying for the men’s and women’s moguls in freestyle skiing, the men’s short program and rhythm dance events of the team competition in figure skating and more (live), 5 p.m. NBC

Women’s Hockey Russian Olympic Committee versus Switzerland (tape), 8:10 p.m. USA

Figure Skating The team competition continues with the pairs’ short program (live), 9 p.m. NBC

Opening Ceremony The XXIV Olympic Winter Games open in Beijing with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations. From Beijing National Stadium (live), 3:30 a.m. NBC

How to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Lopez; cast members of “Bel-Air.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Oyelowo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez (“Marry Me”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tara Setmayer; Sam Richardson; Byron Pitts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren (“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Halle Berry (“Moonfall”); Sylvan Esso performs. (N) noon KNBC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Podcasts “Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson,” “Add to Cart” and “Up and Vanished.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“The Afterparty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “More Hearts Than Mine”; Tim McGraw and Isabel May; Eliza Coupe; Stephanie Izard. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says that he has fathered 40 children across the world and that an additional 11 are on the way. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dua Lipa; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad; Anna Chlumsky; the Weather Station performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kenneth Branagh; Lily James; Nicki Minaj. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Let the Right One In A lonely boy (Kare Hedebrant) falls for a neighborhood girl (Lina Leandersson) who happens to be a vampire in this 2008 drama that was remade in 2010 as “Let Me In” and that has inspired an upcoming TV series adaptation. 8 p.m. Showtime

Walkaway Joe David Strathairn stars as a wandering loner trying to escape his uneasy past, and Julian Feder is cast as a 14-year-old pool shark searching for his father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Julie Ann Emery, Evan Gamble and Andrea Frankel also star in this 2020 drama. 9 p.m. Starz

Malignant Annabelle Wallis stars as a woman who begins to have harrowing visions of people being violently killed and later realizes that the homicides actually are happening in real life. Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jean Louisa Kelly, Susanna Thompson and Christian Clemenson also star in this 2021 psychological drama. 10:05 p.m. HBO

Dunkirk (2017) 8:05 a.m. HBO

The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FX

Arrival (2016) 10:15 a.m. Epix

The Naked Spur (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10:32 a.m. Cinemax

Zathura (2005) 10:35 a.m. Syfy

Love & Mercy (2014) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 12:15 p.m. Epix

The English Patient (1996) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Hook (1991) 12:40 p.m. Syfy

The Truman Show (1998) 2 p.m. HBO

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Titanic (1997) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

The Professional (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Revolutionary Road (2008) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Born Yesterday (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Stand by Me (1986) 6 p.m. BBC America

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

The Guest (2014) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Rain Man (1988) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Scream (1996) 8 p.m. BBC America

Bug (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Terms of Endearment (1983) 8 p.m. Epix

Chicago (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Hustle & Flow (2005) 8:55 p.m. BET

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10 p.m. TMC

Ordinary People (1980) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Scream 2 (1997) 10:28 p.m. BBC America

Under Siege (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Girls Trip (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX

The Untouchables (1987) 11:23 p.m. Cinemax

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files