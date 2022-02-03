What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Single Drunk Female’ on Freeform; Winter Olympics; ‘Project Runway’
SERIES
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer There’s a party crasher when a few of the women are given time with the Joes at a beautiful vineyard. 8 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine and his crew head to San Diego, where a German restaurant’s owner is afraid to make changes over fear of disturbing his late father’s original design. 8 p.m. Food Network
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) encourages Max (Cheyenne Jackson) to enter a jingle-writing contest in this new episode. Julian Gant and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Project Runway The season’s winner is chosen at New York Fashion Week. 9 p.m. Bravo
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Fast Foodies Wrestling legend Chris Jericho is the featured guest in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU
Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) confronts her hardest sobriety challenge yet as she tries to avoid booze on St. Patrick’s Day. Sasha Compere, Garrick Bernard, Jojo Brown and Ally Sheedy also star. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul Educators, religious leaders, political leaders and health professionals reflect on key aspects of Black history. 7 p.m. The CW
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising This new special documents how Black actresses have been a historically overlooked and undervalued group in Hollywood but in recent years have begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. Linsey Davis and Deborah Roberts host. 8 p.m. ABC
Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated —The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice This new special documents recent developments in the mystery of the death of the civil rights leader. 9 p.m. ABC
Two men convicted in Malcolm X’s assassination are set to be cleared after more than half a century because authorities withheld evidence.
SPORTS
College Football Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice, noon ESPN2; East-West Shrine Game, 5 p.m. NFL
Women’s College Basketball Stanford visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Florida State visits NC State, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Louisville visits Clemson, 3 p.m. BSSC; Ole Miss visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; North Carolina visits Wake Forest, 5 p.m. BSSC; BYU visits Portland, 5 p.m. BSW; Arkansas visits Texas A&M, 6 p.m. SEC-TV
College Basketball UCLA visits Arizona, 5 p.m. ESPN; USC visits Arizona State, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Drexel visits Delaware, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Georgetown visits St. John’s, 3 p.m. FS1; Memphis visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Old Dominion, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Iowa visits Ohio State, 5 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga visits San Diego, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Stanford, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; San Francisco visits BYU, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Colorado, 7 p.m. FS1; St. Mary’s visits Portland, 8 p.m. BSSC; Washington visits California, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
WINTER OLYMPICS
Mixed Doubles Curling Norway versus Canada (tape), 7:30 a.m. USA; Canada versus Switzerland (tape), 4:30 p.m. USA; Italy versus Norway (tape), 6:30 p.m. USA; Sweden versus U.S. (live),10:30 p.m. USA
Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating Coverage of qualifying for the men’s and women’s moguls in freestyle skiing, the men’s short program and rhythm dance events of the team competition in figure skating and more (live), 5 p.m. NBC
Women’s Hockey Russian Olympic Committee versus Switzerland (tape), 8:10 p.m. USA
Figure Skating The team competition continues with the pairs’ short program (live), 9 p.m. NBC
Opening Ceremony The XXIV Olympic Winter Games open in Beijing with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations. From Beijing National Stadium (live), 3:30 a.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lopez; cast members of “Bel-Air.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Oyelowo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez (“Marry Me”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tara Setmayer; Sam Richardson; Byron Pitts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren (“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Halle Berry (“Moonfall”); Sylvan Esso performs. (N) noon KNBC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Podcasts “Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson,” “Add to Cart” and “Up and Vanished.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“The Afterparty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “More Hearts Than Mine”; Tim McGraw and Isabel May; Eliza Coupe; Stephanie Izard. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says that he has fathered 40 children across the world and that an additional 11 are on the way. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dua Lipa; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad; Anna Chlumsky; the Weather Station performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kenneth Branagh; Lily James; Nicki Minaj. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Let the Right One In A lonely boy (Kare Hedebrant) falls for a neighborhood girl (Lina Leandersson) who happens to be a vampire in this 2008 drama that was remade in 2010 as “Let Me In” and that has inspired an upcoming TV series adaptation. 8 p.m. Showtime
Walkaway Joe David Strathairn stars as a wandering loner trying to escape his uneasy past, and Julian Feder is cast as a 14-year-old pool shark searching for his father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Julie Ann Emery, Evan Gamble and Andrea Frankel also star in this 2020 drama. 9 p.m. Starz
Malignant Annabelle Wallis stars as a woman who begins to have harrowing visions of people being violently killed and later realizes that the homicides actually are happening in real life. Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jean Louisa Kelly, Susanna Thompson and Christian Clemenson also star in this 2021 psychological drama. 10:05 p.m. HBO
Dunkirk (2017) 8:05 a.m. HBO
The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FX
Arrival (2016) 10:15 a.m. Epix
The Naked Spur (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10:32 a.m. Cinemax
Zathura (2005) 10:35 a.m. Syfy
Love & Mercy (2014) 11:05 a.m. HBO
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 12:15 p.m. Epix
The English Patient (1996) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Hook (1991) 12:40 p.m. Syfy
The Truman Show (1998) 2 p.m. HBO
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Titanic (1997) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
The Professional (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Revolutionary Road (2008) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Born Yesterday (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
Stand by Me (1986) 6 p.m. BBC America
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
The Guest (2014) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Rain Man (1988) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Scream (1996) 8 p.m. BBC America
Bug (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Terms of Endearment (1983) 8 p.m. Epix
Chicago (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Hustle & Flow (2005) 8:55 p.m. BET
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10 p.m. TMC
Ordinary People (1980) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Scream 2 (1997) 10:28 p.m. BBC America
Under Siege (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Girls Trip (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX
The Untouchables (1987) 11:23 p.m. Cinemax
