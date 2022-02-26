What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Annual NAACP Image Awards’ on MTV; ‘Welcome to Mama’s’ on Hallmark
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown The contestants work in teams to make bonbons. Then they create an indulgent dessert inspired by Black Forest cake. 8 p.m. The CW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert continues his father’s legacy as he takes on the most aggressive croc at the zoo, Bindi lends a hand when a koala needs eye surgery. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Attenborough’s Global Adventures “The Rise of Nature.” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live John Mulaney hosts this episode with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
48 Hours This new episode profiles Katrina Cooke Brownlee, one of an elite group of Black women to reach the highest ranks of the NYPD detective force, who got there after being shot 10 times by her ex-fiancé, a man with a badge. 10 p.m. CBS
DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 Legendary reggae superstars sing along with their most iconic records in an epic celebration of love, life and music. 10 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
Annual NAACP Image Awards A seven-time Image Award winner himself, Anthony Anderson (“Law & Order”) hosts this year’s celebration of Black excellence, which will take place without a live audience presence again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HBO’s recently concluded sitcom “Insecure” leads in nominations for the television and streaming categories, while singer-songwriter H.E.R. leads in music recording categories. Performers vying for entertainer of the year are Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish. 8 p.m. BET; CMT; Comedy Central; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; POP; TV Land; VH1
SPORTS
Rugby Six Nations Championship: Scotland versus France, 6 a.m. CNBC; England versus Wales, 8:30 a.m. CNBC
Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Watford, 7 a.m. USA
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon State, 1 p.m. CBS; Pacific visits Loyola Marymount, 4:30 p.m. BSSC. Also, Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. CBS; Elon visits Northeastern, 9 a.m. CBSSN; Purdue visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Florida visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m. USA; Butler visits Marquette, 10 a.m. Fox; Vanderbilt visits Mississippi State, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Kentucky visits Arkansas, 11 a.m. CBS; Navy visits Colgate, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Fordham visits Davidson, 11:30 a.m. USA; Clemson visits Boston College, Noon ACC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Miami, Noon BSSC; Seton Hall visits Xavier, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Southern Illinois visits Drake, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Cal State Fullerton visits UC San Diego, 1 p.m. SportsNet; VCU visits Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m. USA; San Francisco visits San Diego, 2 p.m. BSSC; St. Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits TCU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Washington, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; South Carolina visits Alabama, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Louisville visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Nevada visits Wyoming, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits California, 5:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Missouri visits LSU, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Boise State visits UNLV, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Colorado State visits Utah State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon NBC
Women’s College Basketball USC visits Arizona, 11 a.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Oregon visits Utah, noon PAC-12TV; Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, noon ABC; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New York Islanders visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Portland Timbers, 4:30 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ABC
Girls High School Basketball The CIF-SS Open Division Final: Sierra Canyon visit the Etiwanda, 8 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Daryn Carp; Linsey Davis. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
MOVIES
Welcome to Mama’s After the owner (Lorraine Bracco) of a Brooklyn restaurant dies, her young friend Amy (Melanie Scrofano) inherits the establishment, in this new made-for-cable movie. She hires an egotistical master chef (Daniel di Tomasso) to re-launch the business to help the community that loved both the place and its endearing proprietor. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Free Guy Director Shawn Levy’s 2021 action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a non-player character (NPC) in a massive online video game, and decides to make himself a hero. Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez This new true crime dramatization chronicles the ordeal of a teenager from North Conway, N.H., who was abducted while walking home from school. Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro) was only 14 when her kidnapper (Ben Savage), snatched her, keeping her captive for nine months in a large storage container, where he subjected her to sexual assault and torture. 8 p.m. Lifetime
French Connection II (1975) 8:08 a.m. Encore
Broadcast News (1987) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax
Stagecoach (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
The Color Purple (1985) 9:24 a.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:25 a.m. E!
Shrek 2 (2004) 9:30 a.m. Comedy Central
Rush Hour (1998) 9:30 a.m. TNT
Tin Cup (1996) 10:11 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore
American Hustle (2013) 10:24 a.m. Starz
Giant (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Dark Waters (2019) 11 a.m. TMC
The Cider House Rules (1999) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 11:30 a.m. Comedy Central
Independence Day (1996) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:30 p.m. E!
Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Stand by Me (1986) 1:25 p.m. Sundance
Sicario (2015) 1:30 p.m. KVEA
Ray (2004) 1:30 p.m. BET
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Spider-Man (2002) 2 p.m. MTV
42 (2013) 2 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Home From the Hill (1960) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Urban Cowboy (1980) 2:28 and 11:15 p.m. Encore
Superbad (2007) 3 p.m. Bravo
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3 p.m. TMC
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. IFC
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3:25 p.m. Sundance
Taken (2008) 3:30 p.m. CMT
Despicable Me (2010) 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Jaws (1975) 4 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:05 p.m. E!
Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 p.m. Paramount
Love & Basketball (2000) 4:50 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:55 p.m. MTV
Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. BET
Rocketman (2019) 5 p.m. LOGO
Blood Simple (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
This Is the End (2013) 5:12 p.m. Starz
Twister (1996) 5:30 and 10 p.m. CMT
Fargo (1996) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Gran Torino (2008) 7 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:10 p.m. E!
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. A&E
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. FX
Free Guy (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) 9 p.m. TCM
Air Force One (1997) 9:10 p.m. BBC America
The Fugitive (1993) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 9:30 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10:45 p.m. E!
Agatha (1979) 11 p.m. TCM
TV NEXT WEEK
