What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Annual NAACP Image Awards’ on MTV; ‘Welcome to Mama’s’ on Hallmark

SERIES

Great Chocolate Showdown The contestants work in teams to make bonbons. Then they create an indulgent dessert inspired by Black Forest cake. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert continues his father’s legacy as he takes on the most aggressive croc at the zoo, Bindi lends a hand when a koala needs eye surgery. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Attenborough’s Global Adventures “The Rise of Nature.” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live John Mulaney hosts this episode with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

48 Hours This new episode profiles Katrina Cooke Brownlee, one of an elite group of Black women to reach the highest ranks of the NYPD detective force, who got there after being shot 10 times by her ex-fiancé, a man with a badge. 10 p.m. CBS

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 Legendary reggae superstars sing along with their most iconic records in an epic celebration of love, life and music. 10 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

Annual NAACP Image Awards A seven-time Image Award winner himself, Anthony Anderson (“Law & Order”) hosts this year’s celebration of Black excellence, which will take place without a live audience presence again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HBO’s recently concluded sitcom “Insecure” leads in nominations for the television and streaming categories, while singer-songwriter H.E.R. leads in music recording categories. Performers vying for entertainer of the year are Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish. 8 p.m. BET; CMT; Comedy Central; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; POP; TV Land; VH1

SPORTS

Rugby Six Nations Championship: Scotland versus France, 6 a.m. CNBC; England versus Wales, 8:30 a.m. CNBC

Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Watford, 7 a.m. USA

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon State, 1 p.m. CBS; Pacific visits Loyola Marymount, 4:30 p.m. BSSC. Also, Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. CBS; Elon visits Northeastern, 9 a.m. CBSSN; Purdue visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Florida visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m. USA; Butler visits Marquette, 10 a.m. Fox; Vanderbilt visits Mississippi State, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Kentucky visits Arkansas, 11 a.m. CBS; Navy visits Colgate, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Fordham visits Davidson, 11:30 a.m. USA; Clemson visits Boston College, Noon ACC-TV; Virginia Tech visits Miami, Noon BSSC; Seton Hall visits Xavier, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Southern Illinois visits Drake, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Cal State Fullerton visits UC San Diego, 1 p.m. SportsNet; VCU visits Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m. USA; San Francisco visits San Diego, 2 p.m. BSSC; St. Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits TCU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Washington, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; South Carolina visits Alabama, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Louisville visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Nevada visits Wyoming, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits California, 5:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Missouri visits LSU, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Boise State visits UNLV, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Colorado State visits Utah State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon NBC

Women’s College Basketball USC visits Arizona, 11 a.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Oregon visits Utah, noon PAC-12TV; Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, noon ABC; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New York Islanders visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Portland Timbers, 4:30 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Girls High School Basketball The CIF-SS Open Division Final: Sierra Canyon visit the Etiwanda, 8 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Daryn Carp; Linsey Davis. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

MOVIES

Welcome to Mama’s After the owner (Lorraine Bracco) of a Brooklyn restaurant dies, her young friend Amy (Melanie Scrofano) inherits the establishment, in this new made-for-cable movie. She hires an egotistical master chef (Daniel di Tomasso) to re-launch the business to help the community that loved both the place and its endearing proprietor. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Free Guy Director Shawn Levy’s 2021 action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a non-player character (NPC) in a massive online video game, and decides to make himself a hero. Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez This new true crime dramatization chronicles the ordeal of a teenager from North Conway, N.H., who was abducted while walking home from school. Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro) was only 14 when her kidnapper (Ben Savage), snatched her, keeping her captive for nine months in a large storage container, where he subjected her to sexual assault and torture. 8 p.m. Lifetime

French Connection II (1975) 8:08 a.m. Encore

Broadcast News (1987) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax

Stagecoach (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

The Color Purple (1985) 9:24 a.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:25 a.m. E!

Shrek 2 (2004) 9:30 a.m. Comedy Central

Rush Hour (1998) 9:30 a.m. TNT

Tin Cup (1996) 10:11 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore

American Hustle (2013) 10:24 a.m. Starz

Giant (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Dark Waters (2019) 11 a.m. TMC

The Cider House Rules (1999) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 11:30 a.m. Comedy Central

Independence Day (1996) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:30 p.m. E!

Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Stand by Me (1986) 1:25 p.m. Sundance

Sicario (2015) 1:30 p.m. KVEA

Ray (2004) 1:30 p.m. BET

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Spider-Man (2002) 2 p.m. MTV

42 (2013) 2 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Home From the Hill (1960) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Urban Cowboy (1980) 2:28 and 11:15 p.m. Encore

Superbad (2007) 3 p.m. Bravo

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3 p.m. TMC

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. IFC

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3:25 p.m. Sundance

Taken (2008) 3:30 p.m. CMT

Despicable Me (2010) 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Jaws (1975) 4 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:05 p.m. E!

Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 p.m. Paramount

Love & Basketball (2000) 4:50 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:55 p.m. MTV

Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. BET

Rocketman (2019) 5 p.m. LOGO

Blood Simple (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

This Is the End (2013) 5:12 p.m. Starz

Twister (1996) 5:30 and 10 p.m. CMT

Fargo (1996) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Gran Torino (2008) 7 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:10 p.m. E!

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. A&E

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. FX

Free Guy (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) 9 p.m. TCM

Air Force One (1997) 9:10 p.m. BBC America

The Fugitive (1993) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 9:30 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10:45 p.m. E!

Agatha (1979) 11 p.m. TCM

