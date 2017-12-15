TV This Week, Dec. 17-23: 'Gunpowder,' 'Peaky Blinders' and more

SUNDAY

Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa co-host the annual special “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.” 5, 7 and 9 p.m. CNN

The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” in this beloved 1965 blockbuster. With Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. 7 p.m. ABC

“A Christmas Story Live!” is a new three-hour small-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the nostalgic 1983 comedy. With Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier and Matthew Broderick. 7 p.m. Fox

Late-in-life lovers Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid return in a “Last Tango in Halifax Holiday Special.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Brooke Burns and Tom Everett Scott make a “Christmas Connection” in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The quirky mystery-comedy “Search Party” ends its sophomore season. With Alia Shawkat. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

MONDAY

It ain’t over till the final four sing on the two-night season finale of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue., 9 p.m.

The new special “Popstar’s Best of 2017” is a countdown of the year’s biggest stories as determined by the pop culture website. 8 p.m. KTLA

The late Gianni Agnelli, Italian industrialist and former head of Fiat, is profiled in the documentary “Agnelli.” 8 p.m. HBO

Selena, the late, great Tejano singer, is remembered as part of “The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors 2017.” Montel Williams hosts. 9 p.m. KTLA

The winning baker is announced on the season finale of “Holiday Baking Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Egyptian surgeon turned satirical TV host Bassem Youssef, a.k.a. “The Jon Stewart of Egypt,” is profiled in the 2016 documentary “Tickling Giants — The Arab Spring in Egypt.” 9 p.m. Starz

Ellen DeGeneres puts audience members through their paces in her new prime-time game show “Ellen’s Game of Games.” 10 p.m. NBC

Gone too soon: Mary Tyler Moore, Tom Petty and Jerry Lewis are among the dearly departed celebrities remembered in the new special “The Year in Memoriam 2017.” Robin Roberts hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

With her Orthodox family’s support, a Jewish teen from New Jersey competes in the sport of powerlifting in the new documentary “Supergirl” airing on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Remember, remember, the Fifth of November! “Game of Thrones’” Kit Harington portrays Robert Catesby, leader of the infamous 17th-century plot to blow up Britain’s House of Lords, in the three-night historical thriller “Gunpowder.” Liv Tyler also stars. 10 p.m. HBO; also Tue.-Wed

Jack Maxwell is bounded for Tahiti on the season premiere of “Booze Traveler.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

Young Latinas prepare for their respective 15th-birthday bashes in the four-night docu-series “15: A Quinceañera Story.” 7 p.m. HBO; also Wed.-Fri.

The special “A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban” seeks to raise awareness of adoption. With Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves. 8 p.m. CBS

Funny lady Amy Schumer and funny fellow Aziz Ansari explore their family histories on the season finale of the Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s celebrity genealogy series “Finding Your Roots.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Girls Trip” costar Tiffany Haddish and “Jeopardy” contestant Austin Rogers are among the fresh faces featured in the recap special “The Year: 2017.” Robin Roberts also hosts. 9 p.m. ABC

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be on their worst behavior for another season of this reality series. 9 p.m. Bravo

The procedural drama “Major Crimes” hits the 100-episode mark. Mary McDonnell stars. 9 p.m. TNT

Aaarrrgggghhh! The new documentary “I Am Sam Kinison” recalls the life and troubled times of the edgy 1980s-era comic. 10 p.m. Spike

WEDNESDAY

The latest “Survivor” is named as the reality series ends its 35th cycle. The usual reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Our fine feathered friends are smarter than you think, as you’ll see in “Bird Brain” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

The gang’s all here as the period crime drama “Peaky Blinders” returns for a fourth season. With Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and new cast member Adrien Brody. Any time, Netflix

“SNL’s” Kristen Wiig chats about her life and career with host James Lipton on a new “Inside the Actors Studio.” 8 p.m. Bravo

Ho-ho-no they didn’t! “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” features classic holiday-themed sketches from the late-night comedy series. 9 p.m. NBC

The winning baker is chosen on the two-hour season-finale of “The Great American Baking Show.” 9 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

All is fair in love and war for British troops and their families stationed in Yemen in the 1960s in the imported drama “The Last Post.” Any time, Amazon

Will Smith is a cop on the mean streets of L.A. — and his partner’s an orc! — in the 2017 action tale “Bright.” Any time, Netflix

A nerdy Inglewood teen (Shameik Moore) gets in over his head in the 2015 coming-of-age comedy “Dope.” Any time, Netflix

Any one of these critters could kill you in the new nature series “72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America.” Any time, Netflix

Two more episodes of the mother of all sitcoms are colorized for your viewing pleasure in a new “I Love Lucy Christmas Special.” Followed by the similar special “The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color!” 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Student singers and musicians will troll the ancient yuletide carol, and a few new ones too, in the special “Christmas at Belmont 2017.” Rock music’s Sheryl Crow is the host. 9 p.m. KOCE

The most musical member of the British comedy troupe Monty Python uses a little song and song and dance to explain scientific concepts like the Big Bang Theory in the new special “Eric Idle’s The Entire Universe.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY