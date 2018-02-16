Reboots, revivals, remakes, comebacks, reimaginations take center stage — again

For the actor, it may offer a better job than what he or she has had since or might otherwise expect – Netflix's "Fuller House" is a bigger hit than any other Candace Cameron Bure or Jodie Sweetin project could possibly be. (Even John Stamos couldn't get more than a season out of Fox's "Grandfathered," and that show was really good.) It can also offer, more positively, a chance to reinhabit a favorite character, to get the band back together, to make a certain music only those players can play. Indeed, the creative team of a television show is is very like a pop band, a web of relationships between parts less great than their sum, however great the individual parts may be. Art might have something to do with it, and friendship.