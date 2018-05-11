When Harry Met Meghan: the royal wedding is the perfect Hollywood ending for a very Hollywood story

Meghan is not just from Los Angeles, she's from Hollywood, spiritually if not literally. Her father, who now lives in Baja California, was a successful lighting director ("General Hospital," "Married … with Children"), her mother a makeup artist turned yoga instructor. After they divorced when she was very young, Meghan bounced between her mother's home in View Park-Windsor Hills and her father's place in Santa Monica and then Woodland Hills. Like many Industry kids, she went to the Hollywood Schoolhouse, a pricey private grammar school known for progressiveness and famous parents, before moving on to Immaculate Heart Middle and High School, also in Hollywood. Both institutions stress public service, so even as she starred in high school plays and became homecoming queen, Meghan worked on skid row and developed an interest in gender politics.