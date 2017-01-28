Box office: 'Split' maintains hold on top spot for Friday

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” continued to lead the way at the box office for the second consecutive week, outpacing newcomers “A Dog’s Purpose” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.”

The multiple-personality thriller starring James McAvoy, released by Universal Pictures, earned an estimated $7.9 million on Friday to retain its hold on the top spot. The film took in $40 million in its opening weekend last week, and could pick up $25 million if this current pace holds, analysts said.

“A Dog’s Purpose” from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment opened in second place on Friday with $5.3 million, according to estimates. The family drama featuring the voice of Josh Gad as a dog that experiences multiple lifetimes has sparked a furor heading into its debut after a video from the production that was released by TMZ appeared to show a German shepherd in distress near a tank of water.

The film was expected to earn between $17 million and $20 million this weekend based on those who viewed pre-release audience surveys.

Sony’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” the sixth chapter of the video-game inspired franchise, opened in third place with an estimated $5 million. Analysts expected the film to earn between $13 million and $16 million in its debut weekend, which constitutes a drop from the film’s last installment in 2012. However, once international totals are counted,the film could earn close to $70 million by Monday.

Rounding out the top five, 20th Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures” earned close to $3.8 million following its boost from several Academy Award nominations, including best picture. Summit Entertainment’s “La La Land,” which added an estimated $3.4 million to its total after emerging as the clear Oscar front-runner with 14 nominations, came in sixth place.

