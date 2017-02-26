The Oscars' most quotable moments: 'You guys won best picture. This is not a joke'

“There’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.’ — “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz, ushering the “Moonlight” team to the stage

“I knew I would screw this show up, I really did.” — Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel

“You know, there’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place. And that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, “What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?” And I say, exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost. I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.” — Viola Davis

“Viola Davis just got nominated for an Emmy for that speech on the Oscars.” — Kimmel

“My grandma would want me to button up.” — Mahershala Ali, checking his jacket before beginning his Oscar speech.

“I’m an immigrant, I’m from Italy. This is for all the immigrants” — Alessandro Bertolazzi, accepting his Oscar for makeup and hair for “Suicide squad”

“I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? — Kimmel, in his opening monologue

“All you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back and over the next four years we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you.” — Barry Jenkins, winning the adapted screenplay Oscar

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us.” – Gael García Bernal

“He’s Denzel, so it’s legal.” — Kimmel after Denzel Washington acted out marrying a couple who arrived at the Oscars in a tour bus for one of the show’s bits.

“This is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and all the moms who let them.” — Benj Pasek, cowriter of “La La Land”

We’re almost two hours in the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted once. I’m kind of worried about him. — Kimmel

“Man, I wish I had something bigger and more meaningful to say.’ – lead actor winner Casey Affleck

“I love movies, I love being part of movies.” — Kenneth Lonergan, winning the screenplay Oscar

“You can’t play me off, I’m just presenting.” – Matt Damon as Kimmel led the orchestra to play as he spoke

“I’m going to hug the hell out of you when feeling reenters my body.” — Emma Stone, thanking her friends upon winning the lead actress Oscar

“Our goal in politics is the same as our goal in art, and that’s to get to the truth.” – Warren Beatty introducing the best picture nominees.

‘To hell with dreams. I’m done with it, this is true!’ — Jenkins accepting the best picture Oscar

