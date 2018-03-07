Backstage at the Oscars: The view from stage right

5:37 p.m. Greta Gerwig was having her makeup touched up — "I did you on 'No Strings Attached,'" the makeup artist reminded the actress — when Laura Dern arrived backstage. The two were presenting documentary feature together, and Gerwig was jittery with excitement. "I can't breathe in," she said with a smile. "I know," Dern said. "I wish I didn't wear eyeglasses." "When we walk out, should we hold hands?" Dern asked Gerwig. "I think arm-in-arm is awkward." She noticed a clutch of reporters observing the actresses' conversation and asked for advice. "Holding hands? That's cute, right?" "We crowdsourced it!" Gerwig said. Just as they made their decision, an accountant from PricewaterhouseCoopers handed Dern the envelope. "Can you confirm that this is for documentary feature?" the accountant asked the actress. Because we aren't playing around with those envelopes this year, y'all.