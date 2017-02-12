Legendary jazz artist Al Jarreau dead at 76

Al Jarreau, the legendary jazz artist and seven-time Grammy winner, has died. He was 76.

The singer died 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital, his agent confirmed to The Times. News of his death comes two days after he announced his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

Jarreau’s career spanned five decades and filled 20 albums. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." He also lent his voice to the theme song of TV's "Moonlighting."

He is the only Grammy vocalist to win in the jazz, pop and R&B categories.

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Ryan.

