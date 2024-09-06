Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian band leader who helped popularize bossa nova, dies at 83

Sérgio Mendes, the Brazilian bossa nova impresario who helped popularize the genre in the ‘60s and toured with Herb Alpert and Frank Sinatra, has died.

The recording artist died “peacefully” Thursday in Los Angeles, with his wife Gracinha Leporace Mendes and their children by his side, his family confirmed in a statement shared with The Times. He was 83.

The statement did not reveal a cause of death but said the singer’s health “had been challenged by the effects of long term COVID.” Mendes “leaves us with an incredible musical legacy from more than six decades of a unique sound,” the family said.

Mendes pursued a successful, decades-long career that can be traced back to his time in various Brazilian music groups, among them Brasil ’66. With Brasil ’66, and support from the trumpeter Alpert, Mendes helped bring Brazilian music to the mainstream.

“Mas Que Nada,” “Magalenha” and “Never Gonna Let You Go” are among Mendes’ most popular songs. He last performed in November 2023 with shows in Paris, London and Barcelona.

“The family is processing this loss and more details regarding funeral and memorial services will be provided at a later date,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.