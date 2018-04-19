Survivors of the Parkland shooting are the subject of new documentary 'For Our Lives: Parkland'

Survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., will be featured in a new documentary, "For Our Lives: Parkland," airing April 30, Freeform and ABC News' "Nightline" announced Thursday.
The Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in 17 deaths and spurred a youth-led movement for gun regulation in the U.S. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
The documentary will follow surviving students, including a key member of the #NeverAgain movement, David Hogg. The program will feature footage by ABC News of the high school students attending meetings with state lawmakers, returning to class and participating in the March for Our Lives protest. Elaine Welteroth, former Teen Vogue editor in chief, will host the one-hour special.
The program will also feature explainers by media company ATTN: about gun legislation, policy and activism.
The project is the first partnership between ABC News and Freeform, a Disney-owned cable and streaming network that targets young-adult audiences.
