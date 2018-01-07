Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Late Than Never' on NBC

SERIES
The Bachelor Arie takes a date on a motorcycle ride to a mansion, where she is styled by Rachel Zoein this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow The venerable series returns for a new season. In the premiere, Harrisburg, Pa. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Better Late Than Never The new episode lands the celebrity travelers (Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and Jeff Dye ) in Berlin, where Winkler looks into his family history there, and ends up with a surprising revelation. Al Roker and David Hasselhoff also appear. 9 p.m. NBC
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman task the 11 young bakers with creating dessert pizzas in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Home Town Renovation experts — and now first-time parents — Ben and Erin Napier return for their second season of offering advice on how to transform outdated properties into comfortable family homes. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Brave The team’s effort to retrieve Jaz (Natacha Karam) is at the forefront as the adventure-drama series resumes with new episodes. Mike Vogel and Anne Heche also star, with guest star Lola Glaudini. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Work pressure prompts Shaun (Freddie Highmore) to go AWOL from the hospital. Back at work, Drs. Andrews and Melendez (Hill Harper, Nicholas Gonzalez) deal with twins in a difficult kidney-transplant operation. Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Beau Garrett and Tamlyn Tomita also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Writer-producer-director Jennifer Brea turns the camera on herself in “Unrest,” a documentary that traces her struggle to find out what was causing her energy-draining medical condition that doctors initially contended was psychosomatic. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
David Bowie: The Last Five Years A sequel to his 2013 film “David Bowie: Five Years,” this new documentary from Francis Whately focuses on the final segment in the musician’s life, as Bowie works on the stage musical “Lazarus” and records his albums “The Next Day” and “Blackstar.” This new film includes interviews with Bowie, as well as his longtime producer Tony Visconti, cast members of “Lazarus” and musicians who contributed to his last two studio albums. 8 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
The Family Rosie Jones wrote and directed this chilling 2016 documentary investigation into one of Australia’s most notorious cults, a sect led by Anne Hamilton-Byrne, an unhinged but charismatic woman who was convinced she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist Melena Ryzik. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Michael Wolff; Golden Globes fashion with Olivia Culpo and Brad Goreski. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lance Bass; Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”); Mark Kohler; Jackie Slater; Ed Weeks (“LA to Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Liam Neeson (“The Commuter”); Molly Shannon (“The Divorce”); the Whole30 program. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The use of antibiotics in animals to be used as meat; effects on consumers’ health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dylan McDermott (“LA to Vegas”); Brooke Burke-Charvet. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jaimie Alexander (“Blindspot”); chef Kristen Kish; Charlamagne Tha God (book “Black Privilege”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray What goes on backstage; answers to viewers’ questions; bacon-and-onion rigatoni. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Tatiana has left Jehovah’s Witnesses and wants her husband to leave, too. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Michael Che; Sofi Tukker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liam Neeson; Michael Wolff; Andra Day and Common perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Connie Britton; Bradley Whitford; Jamie Bell; performance from Cirque du Soleil LUZIA. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football National Championship SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama battle for the national championship. The Crimson Tide seek their 17th title, while the Bulldogs go for their second. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 7 - 13, 2018, in PDF format