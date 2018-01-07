Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Late Than Never' on NBC

SERIES

The Bachelor Arie takes a date on a motorcycle ride to a mansion, where she is styled by Rachel Zoein this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow The venerable series returns for a new season. In the premiere, Harrisburg, Pa. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Better Late Than Never The new episode lands the celebrity travelers (Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and Jeff Dye ) in Berlin, where Winkler looks into his family history there, and ends up with a surprising revelation. Al Roker and David Hasselhoff also appear. 9 p.m. NBC

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman task the 11 young bakers with creating dessert pizzas in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Home Town Renovation experts — and now first-time parents — Ben and Erin Napier return for their second season of offering advice on how to transform outdated properties into comfortable family homes. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Brave The team’s effort to retrieve Jaz (Natacha Karam) is at the forefront as the adventure-drama series resumes with new episodes. Mike Vogel and Anne Heche also star, with guest star Lola Glaudini. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Work pressure prompts Shaun (Freddie Highmore) to go AWOL from the hospital. Back at work, Drs. Andrews and Melendez (Hill Harper, Nicholas Gonzalez) deal with twins in a difficult kidney-transplant operation. Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Beau Garrett and Tamlyn Tomita also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Writer-producer-director Jennifer Brea turns the camera on herself in “Unrest,” a documentary that traces her struggle to find out what was causing her energy-draining medical condition that doctors initially contended was psychosomatic. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

David Bowie: The Last Five Years A sequel to his 2013 film “David Bowie: Five Years,” this new documentary from Francis Whately focuses on the final segment in the musician’s life, as Bowie works on the stage musical “Lazarus” and records his albums “The Next Day” and “Blackstar.” This new film includes interviews with Bowie, as well as his longtime producer Tony Visconti, cast members of “Lazarus” and musicians who contributed to his last two studio albums. 8 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Family Rosie Jones wrote and directed this chilling 2016 documentary investigation into one of Australia’s most notorious cults, a sect led by Anne Hamilton-Byrne, an unhinged but charismatic woman who was convinced she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Journalist Melena Ryzik. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Michael Wolff; Golden Globes fashion with Olivia Culpo and Brad Goreski. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lance Bass; Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”); Mark Kohler; Jackie Slater; Ed Weeks (“LA to Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Liam Neeson (“The Commuter”); Molly Shannon (“The Divorce”); the Whole30 program. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The use of antibiotics in animals to be used as meat; effects on consumers’ health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Dylan McDermott (“LA to Vegas”); Brooke Burke-Charvet. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jaimie Alexander (“Blindspot”); chef Kristen Kish; Charlamagne Tha God (book “Black Privilege”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray What goes on backstage; answers to viewers’ questions; bacon-and-onion rigatoni. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Tatiana has left Jehovah’s Witnesses and wants her husband to leave, too. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Michael Che; Sofi Tukker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liam Neeson; Michael Wolff; Andra Day and Common perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Connie Britton; Bradley Whitford; Jamie Bell; performance from Cirque du Soleil LUZIA. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Football National Championship SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama battle for the national championship. The Crimson Tide seek their 17th title, while the Bulldogs go for their second. 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 7 - 13, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood. We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate.

ed.stockly@latimes.com