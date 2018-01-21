Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Late Than Never' on NBC

SERIES
Supergirl With Reign (Odelle Annable) continuing to wreak havoc in National City, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enlists the help of Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson), as well as two of Supergirl’s former foes, Psi and Livewire (guest stars Yael Grobglass, Brit Morgan) in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Arie and the remaining bachelorettes head to Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer The true identity of Lt. Pierce (Tom Welling) is revealed, leaving Lucifer (Tom Ellis) trying to sort out his motives. Lauren German and DB Woodside also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Mosaic A children’s author attends a lavish party, during which she notices a handsome bartender and offers him a place to live in the premiere of this six-part series, airing nightly through Friday. 8 p.m. HBO
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) takes his kids to work for the day, but they leave behind something for his biggest client to remember them by: a case of head lice. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Better Late Than Never The guys visit Madrid, Spain, where they get a matador lesson and take up flamenco dancing. 9 p.m. NBC
Valor As the Shadow Raiders are dispatched at last on a long-awaited mission, Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) become separated from their crew and wind up in a precarious situation. Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis, Melissa Roxburgh, Nigel Thatch and Corbin Reid also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident After Sunday night’s heavily promoted premiere, this new medical drama moves into its regular time slot as Conrad (Matt Czuchry) receives the happy news that a heart has become available for a patient who has spent two years on the transplant list. Bruce Greenwood and Emily VanCamp also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Independent Lens In the new episode “The Force,” filmmaker Peter Nicks takes a cinema verite look inside the Oakland Police Department. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10:30 p.m. KPBS
Chain of Command Even as the battle for control of Mosul rages in Iraq, U.S. agents in South America work with their counterparts in Colombia to keep ISIS from being able to reach U.S. shores. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Alienist Adapted from Caleb Carr’s best-selling psychological thriller, this new eight-episode series has its official premiere tonight, after a preview on Sunday. The story is set in 1896, as New York is rocked by gruesome murders targeting boy prostitutes. Newly appointed police commissioner Teddy Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreisler (Daniel Bruhl) to help track this serial killer. Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning also star. 9 p.m. TBS and TNT
9JKL Josh (Mark Feuerstein) worries that Harry’s (Elliott Gould) decision not to work on Fridays anymore will leave too much free time, so he recommends an acting class. Linda Lavin, David Walton and Liza Lapira also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion After the power grid in Los Angeles is knocked out by a solar storm, the team must provide life-or-death support to a teenage pilot and his girlfriend who are lost over the Pacific, without navigation or radio contact. Elyes Gabel, Riley B. Smith, Robert Patrick and Reiko Aylesworth also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave Dalton (Mike Vogel) and his team stumble across a puzzle piece from Patricia’s (Anne Heche) murky past while investigating the case of a suspect who apparently is involved in the hacking of a U.S. submarine. James Tupper guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ice dancers Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sandie Newton; Kelly Taylor (“Olympic & Bundy” podcast); Gabriel Iglesias; figure skater Tara Lipinski. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sharon Stone; Clayne Crawford; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Life after death; microwaving sponges; dirty coffee makers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Post-partum hair loss; Facebook messenger for children; beauty trends; medical abuse; lip fungus. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”); Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss (“Total Divas”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Anne Heche (“The Brave”); Alex Roe (“Forever My Girl”); unusual ice cream flavors. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli prepares one-skillet suppers; reducing anxiety; a spin on stuffed shells. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Kristine says her daughter is a neglectful mother to her three young children and is mentally ill. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”); Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”); viral food critic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Actor Sharon Stone; actor Luke Evans. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Jason Momoa; the War on Drugs performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Selma Blair; Derek Waters; Brann Dailor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
