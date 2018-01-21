Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Late Than Never' on NBC

SERIES

Supergirl With Reign (Odelle Annable) continuing to wreak havoc in National City, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enlists the help of Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson), as well as two of Supergirl’s former foes, Psi and Livewire (guest stars Yael Grobglass, Brit Morgan) in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelor Arie and the remaining bachelorettes head to Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe, in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer The true identity of Lt. Pierce (Tom Welling) is revealed, leaving Lucifer (Tom Ellis) trying to sort out his motives. Lauren German and DB Woodside also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Mosaic A children’s author attends a lavish party, during which she notices a handsome bartender and offers him a place to live in the premiere of this six-part series, airing nightly through Friday. 8 p.m. HBO

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) takes his kids to work for the day, but they leave behind something for his biggest client to remember them by: a case of head lice. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Better Late Than Never The guys visit Madrid, Spain, where they get a matador lesson and take up flamenco dancing. 9 p.m. NBC

Valor As the Shadow Raiders are dispatched at last on a long-awaited mission, Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) become separated from their crew and wind up in a precarious situation. Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis, Melissa Roxburgh, Nigel Thatch and Corbin Reid also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Resident After Sunday night’s heavily promoted premiere, this new medical drama moves into its regular time slot as Conrad (Matt Czuchry) receives the happy news that a heart has become available for a patient who has spent two years on the transplant list. Bruce Greenwood and Emily VanCamp also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Independent Lens In the new episode “The Force,” filmmaker Peter Nicks takes a cinema verite look inside the Oakland Police Department. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10:30 p.m. KPBS

Chain of Command Even as the battle for control of Mosul rages in Iraq, U.S. agents in South America work with their counterparts in Colombia to keep ISIS from being able to reach U.S. shores. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Alienist Adapted from Caleb Carr’s best-selling psychological thriller, this new eight-episode series has its official premiere tonight, after a preview on Sunday. The story is set in 1896, as New York is rocked by gruesome murders targeting boy prostitutes. Newly appointed police commissioner Teddy Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreisler (Daniel Bruhl) to help track this serial killer. Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning also star. 9 p.m. TBS and TNT

9JKL Josh (Mark Feuerstein) worries that Harry’s (Elliott Gould) decision not to work on Fridays anymore will leave too much free time, so he recommends an acting class. Linda Lavin, David Walton and Liza Lapira also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion After the power grid in Los Angeles is knocked out by a solar storm, the team must provide life-or-death support to a teenage pilot and his girlfriend who are lost over the Pacific, without navigation or radio contact. Elyes Gabel, Riley B. Smith, Robert Patrick and Reiko Aylesworth also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave Dalton (Mike Vogel) and his team stumble across a puzzle piece from Patricia’s (Anne Heche) murky past while investigating the case of a suspect who apparently is involved in the hacking of a U.S. submarine. James Tupper guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ice dancers Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sandie Newton; Kelly Taylor (“Olympic & Bundy” podcast); Gabriel Iglesias; figure skater Tara Lipinski. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sharon Stone; Clayne Crawford; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Life after death; microwaving sponges; dirty coffee makers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Post-partum hair loss; Facebook messenger for children; beauty trends; medical abuse; lip fungus. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”); Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss (“Total Divas”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Anne Heche (“The Brave”); Alex Roe (“Forever My Girl”); unusual ice cream flavors. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli prepares one-skillet suppers; reducing anxiety; a spin on stuffed shells. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Kristine says her daughter is a neglectful mother to her three young children and is mentally ill. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”); Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”); viral food critic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Actor Sharon Stone; actor Luke Evans. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Jason Momoa; the War on Drugs performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Selma Blair; Derek Waters; Brann Dailor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC