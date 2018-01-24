Wednesday's TV highlights: A special episode of 'The Goldbergs' on ABC

SERIES
The Amazing Race One team tries to stay on track after improperly reading a clue. 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale As the rest of the town prepares for an annual festival, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers some shocking details about Riverdale's history when he interviews Toni's (guest star Vanessa Morgan) grandfather. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs This special new episode titled "The Goldbergs: 1990-Something" is a pilot for a spinoff that takes place in the same Philadelphia high school that Adam Goldberg and his siblings attended in the '80s. Tim Meadows stars as a former teacher, now head of the school. Nia Long and Bryan Callen also star, and Wendi McLendon-Covey guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC
The X-Files Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) gain some possible insights into the backstory of the FBI's X-Files office while delving into a mystery in which large groups of people "remember" an alternate version of history. Brian Huskey, Stuart Margolin and Dan Zukovic guest star. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is shocked and horrified when her Instagram account suddenly is flooded by an influx of posts from haters for no apparent reason. Francia Raisa also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
Mosaic Eric's (Frederick Weller) sister (Jennifer Ferrin) heads to Louisiana to track down Joel (Garrett Hedlund), who reluctantly agrees to return and ends up scouring the local bars searching for a mysterious stranger. 8 p.m. HBO
The Librarians Jenkins (John Larroquette) inadvertently does a "Freaky Friday"-style body switch with a mellow 28-year-old slacker in this new episode. 8 p.m. TNT
American Housewife Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) suffers a total meltdown after a minor incident, prompting Katie (Katy Mixon) to give him a day off from school to chill out and regain his perspective in this new episode. Diedrich Bader, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly and Carly Hughes also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Alone Together Esther (Esther Povitsky) visits a fertility clinic to have some of her eggs frozen in case they're needed in the future and decides to offset some of the costs by donating some to be used by others. Benji Aflalo also stars. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is taken hostage in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
9-1-1 Bobby (Peter Krause) and his team rush to the scene of a horrific plane crash and try to help the traumatized survivors while Athena (Angela Bassett) struggles to keep a lid on panic and chaos at the airport. 9 p.m. Fox
Vikings A pall of doom hangs heavily over Kattegat as bloodshed threatens to rend the town apart. Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Alex Hogh Andersen star. 9 p.m. History
Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents a historic discovery scientists made in their effort to solve the 4,500-year-old mystery of what lies within the Great Pyramid of Giza. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Waco The ATF receives a tip of suspicious activity involving weapons taking place among a small religious community led by David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch) at the Mount Carmel Center, located just outside of Waco, Texas, in the premiere of this six-part miniseries. Michael Shannon, Demore Barnes and Melissa Benoist also star. 10 p.m. Paramount and CMT
Corporate Matt (Matt Ingebretson) is caught sneaking a nap in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Happy! Back together as a team, Sax (Christopher Meloni) and Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt) make a last, desperate push to rescue Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo). Medina Senghore, Ritchie Coster and Debi Mazar also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Correspondents are sent around the globe in an Apology Race to make amends for any deeply embarrassing comments made by President Trump in this new episode of the current events comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning James Corden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Ching-He Huang; Devin Dawson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Singer Demi Lovato; actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Country music singer Justin Moore; chef Curtis Stone. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Gwen Carr; Samira Rice. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden talks about hosting the Grammy Awards; Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View La La Anthony. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rita Moreno and Justina Machado; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Morning routines; three self-care secrets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cancer survivor's makeover; prostitution at a senior-living facility; parents give newborn opioids. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Mario López ("Extra"); Francia Raisa ("Grown-ish"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Rob Riggle ("12 Strong"); food hacker Todd Wilbur; Esther Povitsky ("Alone Together"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Woman alleges a scam of disaster victims. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah P.K. Subban. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan DJ Khaled; Natasha Leggero. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice T; Meghan Trainor; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willem Dafoe; RuPaul Charles; Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lisa Kudrow; Rich Eisen; Bahamas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Van Jones; Josh Gondelman; Brann Dailor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
