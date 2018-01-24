Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: A special episode of 'The Goldbergs' on ABC

Tim Meadows and Nia Long star in a special episode of "The Goldbergs" on ABC that is a pilot for a spinoff series, "1990-Something." (Ron Tom / ABC)
SERIES

The Amazing Race One team tries to stay on track after improperly reading a clue. 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale As the rest of the town prepares for an annual festival, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers some shocking details about Riverdale's history when he interviews Toni's (guest star Vanessa Morgan) grandfather. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs This special new episode titled "The Goldbergs: 1990-Something" is a pilot for a spinoff that takes place in the same Philadelphia high school that Adam Goldberg and his siblings attended in the '80s. Tim Meadows stars as a former teacher, now head of the school. Nia Long and Bryan Callen also star, and Wendi McLendon-Covey guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC

The X-Files Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) gain some possible insights into the backstory of the FBI's X-Files office while delving into a mystery in which large groups of people "remember" an alternate version of history. Brian Huskey, Stuart Margolin and Dan Zukovic guest star. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is shocked and horrified when her Instagram account suddenly is flooded by an influx of posts from haters for no apparent reason. Francia Raisa also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform

Mosaic Eric's (Frederick Weller) sister (Jennifer Ferrin) heads to Louisiana to track down Joel (Garrett Hedlund), who reluctantly agrees to return and ends up scouring the local bars searching for a mysterious stranger. 8 p.m. HBO

The Librarians Jenkins (John Larroquette) inadvertently does a "Freaky Friday"-style body switch with a mellow 28-year-old slacker in this new episode. 8 p.m. TNT

American Housewife Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) suffers a total meltdown after a minor incident, prompting Katie (Katy Mixon) to give him a day off from school to chill out and regain his perspective in this new episode. Diedrich Bader, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly and Carly Hughes also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Alone Together Esther (Esther Povitsky) visits a fertility clinic to have some of her eggs frozen in case they're needed in the future and decides to offset some of the costs by donating some to be used by others. Benji Aflalo also stars. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is taken hostage in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

9-1-1 Bobby (Peter Krause) and his team rush to the scene of a horrific plane crash and try to help the traumatized survivors while Athena (Angela Bassett) struggles to keep a lid on panic and chaos at the airport. 9 p.m. Fox

Vikings A pall of doom hangs heavily over Kattegat as bloodshed threatens to rend the town apart. Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Alex Hogh Andersen star. 9 p.m. History

Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents a historic discovery scientists made in their effort to solve the 4,500-year-old mystery of what lies within the Great Pyramid of Giza. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Waco The ATF receives a tip of suspicious activity involving weapons taking place among a small religious community led by David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch) at the Mount Carmel Center, located just outside of Waco, Texas, in the premiere of this six-part miniseries. Michael Shannon, Demore Barnes and Melissa Benoist also star. 10 p.m. Paramount and CMT

Corporate Matt (Matt Ingebretson) is caught sneaking a nap in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Happy! Back together as a team, Sax (Christopher Meloni) and Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt) make a last, desperate push to rescue Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo). Medina Senghore, Ritchie Coster and Debi Mazar also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Correspondents are sent around the globe in an Apology Race to make amends for any deeply embarrassing comments made by President Trump in this new episode of the current events comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning James Corden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chef Ching-He Huang; Devin Dawson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Singer Demi Lovato; actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Country music singer Justin Moore; chef Curtis Stone. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Gwen Carr; Samira Rice. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden talks about hosting the Grammy Awards; Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View La La Anthony. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rita Moreno and Justina Machado; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Morning routines; three self-care secrets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cancer survivor's makeover; prostitution at a senior-living facility; parents give newborn opioids. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Mario López ("Extra"); Francia Raisa ("Grown-ish"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Rob Riggle ("12 Strong"); food hacker Todd Wilbur; Esther Povitsky ("Alone Together"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Woman alleges a scam of disaster victims. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah P.K. Subban. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan DJ Khaled; Natasha Leggero. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice T; Meghan Trainor; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willem Dafoe; RuPaul Charles; Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Lisa Kudrow; Rich Eisen; Bahamas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Van Jones; Josh Gondelman; Brann Dailor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

