Wednesday's TV highlights: A special episode of 'The Goldbergs' on ABC

The Goldbergs This special new episode titled "The Goldbergs: 1990-Something" is a pilot for a spinoff that takes place in the same Philadelphia high school that Adam Goldberg and his siblings attended in the '80s. Tim Meadows stars as a former teacher, now head of the school. Nia Long and Bryan Callen also star, and Wendi McLendon-Covey guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC