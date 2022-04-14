Advertisement
What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Atlanta’ on FX; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ’Ghosts’ and ‘How We Roll’ on CBS

Brian Tyree Henry, left, and LaKeith Stanfield in "Atlanta" on FX.
(Rob Youngson/FX)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to cope with the death of a hero while Missy (Raegan Revord) wants to get a job as a babysitter and Georgie (Montana Jordan) struggles to keep his big secret. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into some people from her past when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and family visit the Texas Rangers fair. Also, Abeline (Molly Hagan) tries to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable), and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach to get closer to Stella (Violet Brinson). The band Kansas makes a special guest appearance in a new episode directed by Padalecki’s former “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef Junior To celebrate the imminent birth of her baby, Daphne Oz challenges two teams of young cooks to create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal to satisfy the cravings of a restaurant filled with expectant mothers. With Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef This new episode focuses on Nigerian flavors, with chef Ope Amosu and Kwame Onwuachi. 8 p.m. Bravo

Mysteries of the Abandoned “Bangkok’s Ghost Tower” (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

United States of Al Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young, Kelli Goss) jointly decide that in order to move on they need to officially end their marriage. Also, Al (Adhir Kalyan) dates both Cindy and Ariana (guest stars Jayma Mays and Azita Ghanizada). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Ghosts The ghost of a “mean girl” (guest star Odessa A’Zion) who died on a prom night back during the ‘80s is awoken from a long slumber in the attic, and her sudden appearance triggers Sam (Rose McIver), forcing her to confront something that happened on her own prom night. Also, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) discovers she has another special gift. Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox

How We Roll (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Welcome to Flatch Kelly (Holmes) inspires Dylan (Kyle Selig) to rediscover his passion for performing magic during a visit to Smokus Pocus, Flatch’s new magic and vape shop. Also, Shrub (Sam Straley) finally takes Beth (Erin Bowles) on a real date. Seann William Scott, Aya Cash and Taylor Ortega also star with guest star Murray Hill. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Atlanta While performing in Budapest, Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) phone goes missing, and he needs it back. Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Superstar Patrick Swayze is profiled in this new episode, featuring interviews with co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson and C. Thomas Howell, as well as family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith. 10 p.m. ABC

Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championships, semifinals, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2.

Golf PGA Tour RBC Heritage, first round, noon Golf

College Softball Stanford visits California, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits Arizona, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Washington, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lester Holt; Stephanie Ruhle; Elliot Weiler; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Patti LaBelle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”); Aya Cash (“Welcome to Flatch”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Bill Browder. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wil Wheaton; Adhir Kalyan; Parker Young. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Leah McSweeney. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Craig Robinson; Aya Cash (“Welcome to Flatch”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kate and Oliver Hudson; Alisha Wainwright; Dave Roberts. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Alicia Quarles discusses the case of the fake German heiress Anna Delvey. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joe Manganiello (“Metal Lords”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”); guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real PJ Morton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zoë Kravitz; Al Franken; Sebastián Yatra performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Laurie; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Jonathan Van Ness; Stromae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Haley Bennett; Sam Richardson; Sam Morril. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Stiller; Rose Matafeo; Brooke Colucci with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime

Split (2016) 9 a.m. FX

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform

First Reformed (2017) 11 a.m. TMC

They Live by Night (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Airplane! (1980) Noon AMC

Blue Ruin (2013) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

Kansas City Confidential (1952) 1 p.m. TCM

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) 1:08 p.m. Encore

The English Patient (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:31 p.m. Syfy

Ray (2004) 3:01 p.m. Encore

Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

The Time Machine (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

American Gangster (2007) 5:20 p.m. VH1

True Crime (1999) 5:51 p.m. Cinemax

Troy (2004) 6 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy

48 HRS. (1982) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Days of Heaven (1978) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Time After Time (1979) 7 p.m. TCM

Zootopia (2016) 7:30 p.m. Disney

Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

He Got Game (1998) 8 p.m. Epix

Road to Perdition (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. TNT

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9 p.m. BET

King Richard (2021) 9 p.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. VH1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:15 p.m. Syfy

Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Time Bandits (1981) 10 p.m. TCM

Seabiscuit (2003) 10 p.m. TMC

Ali (2001) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Trainwreck (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT

