What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Atlanta’ on FX; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ’Ghosts’ and ‘How We Roll’ on CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to cope with the death of a hero while Missy (Raegan Revord) wants to get a job as a babysitter and Georgie (Montana Jordan) struggles to keep his big secret. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Law & Order (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into some people from her past when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and family visit the Texas Rangers fair. Also, Abeline (Molly Hagan) tries to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable), and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach to get closer to Stella (Violet Brinson). The band Kansas makes a special guest appearance in a new episode directed by Padalecki’s former “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles. 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef Junior To celebrate the imminent birth of her baby, Daphne Oz challenges two teams of young cooks to create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal to satisfy the cravings of a restaurant filled with expectant mothers. With Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef This new episode focuses on Nigerian flavors, with chef Ope Amosu and Kwame Onwuachi. 8 p.m. Bravo
Mysteries of the Abandoned “Bangkok’s Ghost Tower” (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
United States of Al Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young, Kelli Goss) jointly decide that in order to move on they need to officially end their marriage. Also, Al (Adhir Kalyan) dates both Cindy and Ariana (guest stars Jayma Mays and Azita Ghanizada). 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Ghosts The ghost of a “mean girl” (guest star Odessa A’Zion) who died on a prom night back during the ‘80s is awoken from a long slumber in the attic, and her sudden appearance triggers Sam (Rose McIver), forcing her to confront something that happened on her own prom night. Also, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) discovers she has another special gift. Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox
How We Roll (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Welcome to Flatch Kelly (Holmes) inspires Dylan (Kyle Selig) to rediscover his passion for performing magic during a visit to Smokus Pocus, Flatch’s new magic and vape shop. Also, Shrub (Sam Straley) finally takes Beth (Erin Bowles) on a real date. Seann William Scott, Aya Cash and Taylor Ortega also star with guest star Murray Hill. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Atlanta While performing in Budapest, Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) phone goes missing, and he needs it back. Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Superstar Patrick Swayze is profiled in this new episode, featuring interviews with co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson and C. Thomas Howell, as well as family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championships, semifinals, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2.
Golf PGA Tour RBC Heritage, first round, noon Golf
College Softball Stanford visits California, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits Arizona, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Washington, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lester Holt; Stephanie Ruhle; Elliot Weiler; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Patti LaBelle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”); Aya Cash (“Welcome to Flatch”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Bill Browder. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wil Wheaton; Adhir Kalyan; Parker Young. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Leah McSweeney. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Craig Robinson; Aya Cash (“Welcome to Flatch”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kate and Oliver Hudson; Alisha Wainwright; Dave Roberts. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Alicia Quarles discusses the case of the fake German heiress Anna Delvey. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joe Manganiello (“Metal Lords”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”); guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real PJ Morton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zoë Kravitz; Al Franken; Sebastián Yatra performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Laurie; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Jonathan Van Ness; Stromae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Haley Bennett; Sam Richardson; Sam Morril. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Stiller; Rose Matafeo; Brooke Colucci with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime
Split (2016) 9 a.m. FX
The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform
First Reformed (2017) 11 a.m. TMC
They Live by Night (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Airplane! (1980) Noon AMC
Blue Ruin (2013) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
Kansas City Confidential (1952) 1 p.m. TCM
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) 1:08 p.m. Encore
The English Patient (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:31 p.m. Syfy
Ray (2004) 3:01 p.m. Encore
Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
The Time Machine (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 5:20 p.m. VH1
True Crime (1999) 5:51 p.m. Cinemax
Troy (2004) 6 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy
48 HRS. (1982) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Days of Heaven (1978) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Time After Time (1979) 7 p.m. TCM
Zootopia (2016) 7:30 p.m. Disney
Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
He Got Game (1998) 8 p.m. Epix
Road to Perdition (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. TNT
The Nutty Professor (1996) 9 p.m. BET
King Richard (2021) 9 p.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. VH1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:15 p.m. Syfy
Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Time Bandits (1981) 10 p.m. TCM
Seabiscuit (2003) 10 p.m. TMC
Ali (2001) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Trainwreck (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT
